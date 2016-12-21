2017 Trades - The Euro Is Effectively A Call Option (Video)

We delve into 2017 trading ideas focusing on the currency markets, specifically the euro against the US dollar being a buy from a good risk/reward setup of 1/3 in what is a very crowded trade right now as we close out 2016, i.e., the US dollar "is the only game in town" trade.

There will be some time in 2017 when the euro moves back up to 1.15 to 1.18 against the US dollar, and let it play out at this upper end of the 2016 range for a breakout to the next level of 1.22 against the US dollar. Every dog eventually has its day in major trading partners currency pairs. Believe it or not the euro should finally get a reprieve in 2017 as the strong US dollar starts exporting considerable inflation to Europe, and we like this risk/reward setup for a longer term trade in the euro.