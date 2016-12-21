Fred's Is The Real Winner Of Rite Aid / Walgreen Possible Merger: Here's Why

It might be tempting to look at Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) as a potential short as its stock price rose over 90% in a couple of hours, however Fred's is eventually still a buy and here's why.

Fred is the surprising buyer of 865 stores coming out from the Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) / Walgreen (NASDAQ:WBA) potential merger. Fred's is paying $950 million cash for such stores, however it has secured $1.65bn in financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Regions Bank to cover the transaction and the operating costs of such stores. Therefore, we can assume that they are really paying $1.65bn for those stores. Fred's says that the financials of the stores they are purchasing are representative of the average Rite Aid store, which means likely revenues of around $5m per store. Assuming that those stores have an EBITDA margin of around 5%, in line with Rite Aid's margin, each store brings an EBITDA of $ 250k,and 865 stores bring an EBITDA of around $216m. Therefore the implied EBITDA multiple in this acquisition is around 7.5x ($1650m/$216m). However Rite Aid before the M&A process started was trading around 10x EBITDA, implying that its average store was worth around this multiple, and the sector even today is not far from that multiple. Therefore Fred's getting a discount of 2.5x EBITDA per store versus market value, which translates into an immediate net value creation of around $625k per store, or $540m total. Hence not difficult to see why its market cap double today to around $800m, and easy to imagine that it could theoretically grow another $140m or 17% to reflect the entire value created with this deal. This additional value should also be increased by the potential synergies that Fred's will likely have, and should be discounted for the deal risk as this transaction is conditional to Rite Aid / Walgreen closing.

Note that Rite Aid is trading at only 4.6% discount to the value of the Walgreen's cash offer of $9. Therefore, if the deal will close, Fred's could have more upside than Rite Aid's, as we are looking at a potential 17% without including any synergy versus 4.6%. The downside could also be better as Fred's would fall 46% to today pre-announcement price and Rite Aid would probably reach $4.5 per share, around 52% down.

With the hedge fund industry not performing, arbitrageurs losing money and investors not finding enough interesting distressed/value opportunities, here it is someone who found a forced buyer (Walgreen forced by FTC to sell assets), a distressed price (7.5x EBITDA vs 10x market value) and immediate value creation for its investors. Kudos to Fred's management for providing a real example of multiple arbitrage, value investing and opportunity finding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.