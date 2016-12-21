Japanese Yen And Gold May Rebound As Strong U.S. Dollar Is Unsustainable

The BOJ left its monetary policy on hold and is now in a “wait-and-see” mode, as the USD/JPY continues to push higher.

The U.S. Dollar index, or DXY, which is essentially the USD/EUR exchange rate, broke out the key technical resistance at 96.27, or 50% the Fibonacci retracement level, in early October after Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, a non-voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, said in a speech delivered to the West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference that the Federal Reserve should adopt a strategy of preemptive increases in the federal funds rate to avoid the emergence of a situation that requires more drastic action after inflation moves higher like it did in 1994.

The strong U.S. dollar has put selling pressures on the Japanese yen and gold, as traders moved away from safe-haven assets following Trump's presidential victory and the Fed's surprise hawkish stance after the December FOMC meeting. The DXY is now trading above the key technical resistance at 102.16, or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, and could continue to move higher if the currency market believes that President-elect Trump will deliver large-scale fiscal stimulus, which would drive inflation sharply higher and prompt the Federal Reserve to continue raising its benchmark interest rate in 2017.

The Japanese yen remains weak despite that on Tuesday, the Cabinet Office, the Government of Japan, revised its forecast for the real gross domestic product, or GDP, upward for both fiscal years 2016 and 2017, to 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively, from the 0.9% and 1.2% previously announced in July.

Separately on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan, or BOJ, left its monetary policy on hold as expected, but raised its economic assessment citing rising exports and corporate profits. The USD/JPY exchange rate, however, surged after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda made a statement at the press conference that, "Current exchange-rate moves can be described more as dollar strengthening rather than yen weakening". In our view, the BOJ will most likely be in a "wait-and-see" mode while they seem not to have a problem with the falling yen, since a weaker currency helps boost inflation and exports. Traders should now be focused on the Fed and the U.S. economy.

From our viewpoint, the USD/JPY currency pair could head upward to retest the 118.70 level, where there may be overhead supply that is strong enough to prevent it from rising further. The sharp fall in the Japanese yen has sent the Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXY) down about 15% from its 52-week high, while SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), which tracks the performance of the price of gold bullion, was also down 17% from its 52-week high. If the USD/JPY 118.70 yen resistance level can't hold, both the JPY/USD exchange rate and gold price, with a positive correlation (+0.94) over a 100-day period, could move downward with gold falling to the $1,115 per ounce level, or the 10-year trendline support.

Unemployment Rate at 9-Year Low, But Total Nonfarm Payrolls and Job Openings Growth Decelerate

The Federal Reserve's statutory objectives for monetary policy, established by the U.S. Congress in the Reform Act of 1977, can practically be summed up as follows: maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates, which may be achieved by targeting an inflation rate of 2%, as measured by the annual change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures, or PCE.

Maximum employment is vaguely defined by the Fed but is benchmarked with the natural or normal unemployment rate, a combination of frictional and structural unemployment, to determine if the level is achieved. As of September 2016, the FOMC estimates the longer-run normal rate of unemployment to range from 4.5 to 5.0%, and have a median value of 4.8%.

Although the improvements in the labor market have pushed the unemployment rate down to 4.6%, which is "near what it was before the recession", according to Fed Chair Janet Yellen in her recent prepared remarks at the University of Baltimore, total nonfarm payrolls grew 1.46% year-on-year to an average of 144.96 million during the fourth-quarter 2016, the slowest growth since the fourth-quarter 2011.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, data carefully watched by Ms. Yellen, reported monthly by the U.S. Department of Labor, also revealed that average job openings in the fourth-quarter 2016 was up only 2.16% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted 5.54 million, the slowest percent change since first-quarter 2010. Despite the fact that total nonfarm payrolls growth is not one of the recession indicators, since 1940, a steady deceleration in payrolls growth has generally been followed by a recession.

Rising U.S. Dollar is Unsustainable as it's a Drag on the U.S. Economy

The fear of a Fed rate hike and the rising U.S. dollar have put upward pressure on Treasury yields, sending the yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note to a 52-week high of 2.60% on December 16, while the average interest rate on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages climbed to 4.17%, compared to 3.51% a month ago. The rising 10-year Treasury yield also creates a negative feedback loop for the USD/JPY exchange rate, and puts upward pressure on the yield spread between the 10-year and 2-year U.S. Treasury Notes. The USD/JPY exchange rate and 10-year/2-Year yield spread have a positive correlation (+0.93) over a 100-day period, meaning there is more selling pressure on the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar as the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note yield rises.

The worst might be yet to come, as recent data released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury showed that China sold $130.4 billion worth of U.S. Treasury Securities since the beginning of the year to keep the yuan afloat and now holds about $1.115 trillion of U.S. Treasury Securities, which is behind Japan at $1.1319 trillion. Saudi Arabia has also sold $22.2 billion worth of U.S. Treasury Securities year-to-date, or about 19% of their holdings.

The negative feedback loop may be getting worse. Rising mortgage rates could have already hurt the U.S. housing market. The Department of Commerce said U.S. housing starts tumbled 18.7% in November from the previous month, down 6.9% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.09 million units, missing the forecast of 1.24 million units. Although experts suggested that monthly housing figures are choppy and have a significant margin of error, the trend is still negative as housing starts have been flat to slightly negative since the first-quarter 2016, growing 0.3% in the second-quarter but declining 1% in the third-quarter.

While a strong dollar gives Americans more buying power for products made overseas, the appreciation of the dollar has a negative impact on U.S. exports of goods and services. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said in early December that the U.S. trade deficit surged to a 1-1/2 year high in October, as exports of goods and services fell 1.8% to $186.4 billion, while imports increased 1.3% to $229.0 billion. Exports, which have been on the decline since they peaked at $199.3 billion in the third-quarter 2014, went into a technical recession in the second-quarter 2015. The recent surge in the U.S. dollar, to a 14-year high, could widen the November and December trade deficits and keep exports in a recession during the fourth-quarter 2016.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York revised its fourth-quarter 2016 GDP forecast downward by 70 basis points on December 16, to 1.8% from the previous 2.5%, citing weak economic data including capacity utilization and industrial production, as well as housing starts. In addition, the New York Fed also trimmed the first-quarter 2017 GDP to 1.7%, from the previous 2.4%, meaning a weak start for U.S. economic growth in 2017.

Taking the latest New York Fed forecast into account, the pace of U.S. GDP 2016 annual growth will be just 1.55% year-on-year, the slowest annual growth in 8 years. The U.S. economy has grown at a compounded annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 2.08%, since the deep recession of 2009. If the trend continues, the U.S. GDP 2017 could end up below 1%.

Conclusions

The strong U.S. dollar has put selling pressures on the Japanese yen and gold, as traders moved away from safe-haven assets following Trump's presidential victory and the Fed's surprise hawkish stance after the December FOMC meeting. The DXY is now trading above the key technical resistance at 102.16, or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, and could continue to move higher if the currency market believes that President-elect Trump will deliver large-scale fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve continues raising its benchmark interest rate in 2017.

The BOJ left its monetary policy on hold as expected, and is now in a "wait-and-see" mode since a weaker currency helps boost Japan's inflation and exports. The USD/JPY currency pair could head upward to retest the 118.70 level, where there may be overhead supply that is strong enough to prevent it from rising further. If the USD/JPY 118.70 yen resistance level can't hold, the yen could fall further to the 120 yen level while gold could drop to the $1,115 per ounce level, or the 10-year trendline support.

Although the U.S. unemployment rate is at a 9-year low, both total nonfarm payrolls and job openings growth have been decelerating and other economic data remain weak, such as housing starts and U.S. exports. In our view, the U.S. dollar index is unsustainable at this level, but the Japanese yen and gold could fall further until the U.S. economy shows more signs of weakening that convinces the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long bullion gold coins as an investment.