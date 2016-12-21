Americans Are Eating More Meat - Bezek's Daily Briefing

As the holidays approach, people's minds gravitate toward food. And despite most peoples' love for deserts, let's stick to the main course.

For many, that means a nice big cut of meat. Despite loud and persistent anti-meat campaigns from sources as diverse as medical agencies, environmentalists, and animal rights activists, meat hasn't gone down swinging.

Over the past 40 years, it has managed to grow ever so slightly in per capita consumption levels, despite a great number of meat scares and anti-meat nutritional campaigns:

Click to enlarge

As we can see, grains and fats/oils have led the way. Both are up around 200 calories per person per day over the past 40 years. Sugars are also up notably. Despite all the talk of healthier diets, there appears to be little evidence of this.

Vegetables fell, and fruits were up only marginally and remain a fractional part of the American diet. Only legumes/nuts/soy showed meaningful gains in the "healthier" category.

Getting back to meats, they held their ground, despite dairy, eggs, and vegetables all losing ground. That's quite impressive, given the generalized anti-meat rhetoric in recent decades. And now that appears to be shifting. Scientific evidence increasingly points to sugar and grains as being as important - if not more so - than meats in leading to heart disease. The popular red meat = elevated cholesterol = heart attack theory is under heavy scrutiny.

And that reversal, combined with economic incentives, is starting to lead to a meat renaissance. Meat consumption jumped 5% in 2015, its largest gain in 40 years, and growth projections show meat heading back to record high levels later this decade:

Click to enlarge

As I mentioned, there are economic reasons for the move back to meat as well. Livestock prices (NYSEARCA:COW) had gotten hit since the financial crisis. Apparently, customers are relatively price-sensitive and are taking advantage of the better bargains:

COW data by YCharts

Investing Implications

As with anything related to diet, it's dangerous to make clear-cut conclusions. That said, the rise of the paleo movement and the swings in dietary science seem to suggest a durable rebound for meat's fortunes. But the recent sizable dips in the price of ground beef and chicken may be complicating the data analysis.

Should the positive trend for meat continue, there are several ways to benefit. Commodity meat producers such as Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) and Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) are probably the most obvious plays. However, they are commodity producers after all, and it's not a great business generally.

Packaged food makers that have large holdings in meat are a seemingly more attractive option. To me, that means Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL). Besides spam, the company has large business lines in branded bacon, chicken, and its Jennie-O turkey. Hormel played a large part in making turkey a mainstream meat in the US market.

The company has led the market in innovation, and is now ahead of the curve when it comes to launching portable meat snacks. Given the rise in protein-focused diets, Hormel is perfectly positioned to cash in should premium meat products continue to gain appeal.

From a wider perspective, rising meat consumption should lift all agricultural boats. Meat production requires far more land per calorie created versus grain production. A move away from grains or sugars and back into meat will cause a significant rise in overall agricultural activity, putting a significant tailwind into land, fertilizer, etc. prices.

On the downside, I see the cereal makers as particularly exposed. Note the terrible results from General Mills (NYSE:GIS) earlier this week. Cereal is not popular with younger generations. And the changing dietary wisdom now casts a negative light on breakfast cereal, particularly of the sugary variety. The New York Times quoted Adam Feuerstein (yes, the famous one):

As a child, Adam Feuerstein started his day with a homemade breakfast. "Growing up, I would combine Frosted Flakes and Cap'n Crunch," said Mr. Feuerstein, a financial reporter at The Street. "I have such vivid memories of it that if I walk down the cereal aisle today, I still gravitate toward those cereals [...] But Mr. Feuerstein, who is 46, [now] eats breakfast around 10 or 11 in the morning, preferring juice he makes himself. If he eats cereal at all, it is a Trader Joe's private label version "as a treat," he said. "You realize that it's just a sugar delivery vehicle," he said of cereal. "We've all gotten a little smarter about the foods we eat, and while there are plenty of healthy cereals out there, I just don't choose to eat much cereal."

It's perplexing that General Mills, for example, still trades at 23x earnings, with revenues down 7% over the past year and its business seemingly bound for a terminal slow decline. Particularly since it historically usually trades under 19x earnings. If the trend toward proteins and meat, and away from carbs and sugar continues, it's hard to see the stock offering acceptable returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.