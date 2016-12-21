Statoil Is Latest Of The Majors To Abandon Canadian Oil Sands - Canadian Natural Resources Is Stuck

Canadian Natural Resources on the other hand is stuck there, with the bulk of its reserves in the play.

Exxon Mobil will be the next to write down its losses from the expensive projects.

The major oil producers that had committed a lot of money to the Canadian oil sands have been abandoning their operations there. The latest to make the decision to write down its investment and leave the play is Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO), which after getting out of the oil sands last week, said it'll write down about $500 million.

Last year Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) wrote down $2 million while shuttering a major operation there, and it's expected that Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) will be forced to write down billions in reserves in the near future.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) on the other hand, with most of its reserves in the oil sands, will be forced to work with what it has, and hope the price of oil finds support closer to $60 per barrel, as Canadian sands oil needs oil at $50 to rise a little above the break even point, and much more to justify investment.

From those baselines, it means Canadian Natural Resources will be fortunate to generate a small operating profit with oil at $50.

It has committed to spend about $2.92 billion in 2017, with most of that going to finishing its expansion on its Horizon oil sands project. That will bring an increase in production of about 6 percent year-over-year, but that's not a good thing in my opinion, as the company will likely be selling into a market with the price of oil at about $55 per barrel on average for the year.

Some analysts see it rising closer to a range of $60 to $65 per barrel, but that is highly unlikely in my view, as almost everything would have to go right at the macro level, with no OPEC or non-OPEC member cheating on the production deal. U.S. shale producers would also have to underperform on the production side, and Nigeria and Libya continue to undergo internal disruptions to the point they can't boost supply much beyond the level it's now at. It's not going to happen.

The majors

I don't see any of the majors taking any more risk in the Canadian sands oil play. Contrary to the few cheerleaders pointing to a sustainable rebound as a result of the proposed cut in output by OPEC, I see that deal as being very frail at best, and most of the participants that agreed to the deal mostly ignoring it.

Even under the best case scenario, the Canadian sands would be a high-risk play, but counting on throwing the dice based upon an output cut is a good way for any company to take a major hit; including the giants mentioned above.

Statoil and Shell are very unlikely to return to the area, and Exxon, while seemingly holding on in hopes of a price rebound, is going to be pressured to write down billions and get over its denial. It's simply not a viable play at this time, and until oil really experienced a sustainable and predictable long-term rebound in price, no one is going to put capital at risk outside of those like the Canadian-based Canadian Natural Resources, which has no other options.

Underscoring the challenges of the region, Statoil recently sold off the remainder of its Canadian oil sands holdings to Athabasca. It is now completely out of the oil sands, and has no plans to come back to it.

As for Shell, it's transitioning to a predominant player in LNG, so it doesn't have a lot of interest in the high-cost oil in Canada. Companies like Shell committed big to Canada before the emergence of the U.S. shale industry, and the increase in efficiencies and productivity that allow the quality players to compete with oil at a lot lower price.

Canadian oil quality and the associated costs can't compete against the low-cost producers in the U.S. and other places around the world. I see it as remaining the last option in today's oil environment. It will be many years in my opinion before it becomes an attractive investment region again.

Global demand will have to soar past the pace of the growth of supply before it's considered a market to invest in.

Canadian Natural Resources

With almost all of its exposure to Canadian oil sands, Canadian Natural Resources has to be analyzed in light of the future of the resource, and based upon data from Canada's National Energy Board, things aren't looking that great.

For the second year in a row it is losing money, with estimates of a loss of $7.6 billion for 2016.

The Board has recently downwardly revised its long-term outlook for the oil sands, with it dropping by almost 400,000 barrels per day by 2040, against what it projected in January 2016. It now projects supply from the play to climb to about 5.7 million barrels per day by that time. In 2015 production stood at 4.3 million barrels per day.

If the price of oil remains under pressure for a prolonged period of time, it could grow to only 4.7 million barrels per day in 23 years. Either way, the future doesn't look great for any company with significant exposure to Canadian oil sands.

Over the last seven quarters Canadian Natural Resources has lost money. Last year in the third quarter the company lost C$111 million, while the last third quarter results worsened, with it losing C$326 million, or $248 million U.S. dollars. In the fourth quarter that should improve some, based upon it being able to break a little above even in operating profit at about $50 per barrel.

Canadian Natural also had its credit rating slashed by Moody's this year to only a level above junk status.

Incredibly, and for no justifiable reason, the company has surged over 50 percent for the year. It has increased production some, but in a low-price, high-cost environment, I don't see how that could be considered a positive in any way, especially as it was confirmed by the growing losses.

On the positive side, there has been some movement toward approving of new, or improving of old pipelines, which could have been a positive catalyst for the company, although the fundamentals of the oil sands hasn't changed.

Another negative factor is the movement toward the left in the country, which has resulted in a cap on greenhouse-gas emissions and an increase in carbon taxes. All of this in one of the toughest oil environments in history.

These things and its heavy debt load makes it difficult to see why investors would be bullish on the company, but they have driven up the share price significantly, and it could go higher if they believe the OPEC cuts are real and will be adhered to, which could move the price of oil closer to the range the company would have a little more room for more flexibility. Being primarily locally exposed to the oil in the region, that is one of its weaknesses, meaning the lack of options its geographically diverse competitors have.

Conclusion

Unless or until the price of oil finds support at a much higher level, the Canadian oil sands isn't going to receive a lot of investment, and growth there will be subdued in comparison to other key locations. With Canadian Natural Resources locked in to the oil sands, and its heavy debt load and low credit rating, it doesn't have any options available but to try to cut costs and wait for global demand to catch up with oversupply.

Exxon needs to just take the step of writing off its billions in reserves in the oil sands, and take the hit. At best it may provide a break even performance for the energy giant. Yet the future looks bleak there, and the idea of the price of oil finding support to the point of it generate decent earnings isn't based in reality.

It might wait for a couple of months to see how OPEC and other participants cooperate with the negotiated quotas, but even under the best case scenario I don't see that salvaging its oil sand reserves. I think most producers are looking at an average of about $55 per barrel if the output cut has at least a minimal appearance of adherence to it. Even at about $60 per barrel it wouldn't be high enough to justify Exxon or any other company making a big investment in that region of Canada.

I think we'll see some momentum be retained in the support of oil, with it starting to waver near the end of January or most likely, February. At that time there'll be a better read on where the output deal really stands, and whether or not Russia is even making any effort to slowly cut output.

Canadian Natural Resources should show some improvement in its next earnings report because of the higher price of oil this quarter, and will probably get one more nice push from that. Afterwards, unless the production deal is strictly maintained, it will reverse direction. Even if it is believed to be maintained, the price of oil doesn't have a lot of upside left to it because the immense inventory around the world will have to be worked down before it supports oil much beyond the mid-$50s.

So the fourth quarter should be a decent one for Canadian Natural Resources, at least in comparison to the last couple of quarters, and it's likely to get one more nice move out of it. After that, I see it being nothing more than a guessing game as to what will happen.

As for the majors, they're not going back to the oil sands, and that should be considered a positive by anyone having a position in them.

