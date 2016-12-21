Looking For Patterns In Stock And Bond Returns

Many, including me, are concerned about the run-up in the U.S. stock market, especially recently. Can we realistically expect more of the same, or are we likely to see a correction, and how bad might it be? A look at the past 5 years compared to the history of 5-year periods provides some perspective, as shown in the following chart:

The S&P 500 has earned an annualized return of 15.28% over the past 5 years through December 20, 2016. This compares to an average 91-year return on the S&P of 10%, so the past 5 years are well above average. It's precisely this above-average return that is causing concern that the U.S. stock market is overpriced - but as you can see, there have been strings of above-average 5-year periods that stretch for 20 years, so this concern might be unwarranted.

So what makes these past 5 years different? There appears to be a pattern in stock prices that oscillates on a 20-year schedule - above average for 20 years, then below average, etc. If this pattern is currently repeating, we are in a 20-year down period that has been interrupted in the past 5 years. The other thing that is different this time is the unprecedented manipulation of interest rates, known as Quantitative Easing. As that commercial said, "It's not nice to fool Mother Nature." What do your eye and intuition tell you? Are we the optimists falling from the skyscraper, saying "So far, so good"?

Bond returns

The following graph shows the history of 5-year bond returns:

The Barclays Aggregate Bond Index has returned 2.74% over the past 5 years, which is below the 6% long-term average, but here expectations should be governed more by the current level of interest rates than by historical patterns. With nominal interest rates near zero and real rates below zero, something is totally wrong. Will this balloon pop or gradually deflate? Time will tell. Some day Quantitative Easing must end, and it's not clear what the consequences will be.

