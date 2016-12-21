Slowing Jobs, Lower Unemployment Almost Always Means Inflation Spikes: 50 Years Of Proof

We take you through a quick 50-year tour of this phenomenon.

When unemployment is going down yet non-farm payrolls slows, it almost always means inflation spikes.

We go through history to see what this strange period of jobs reports resembles.

Fast inflation along with slow jobs is not a good market setup. It means we have rising rates with slowing earnings. Markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) have risk in that setup. We show a quick review of history to say that we are early in a potential inflation spike. Given the enormous bond buying and global easing, inflation would cause everybody including central banks to sell.

Down Unemployment and Slowing Jobs = Inflation Spike

We were a little confused and wanted to look into the current jobs setup.

The Fed is pounding their chests that unemployment is dropping. Terrific, they did it. We're at full employment. But it bothered us that the pace of non-farm payrolls was slowing.

If jobs are supposed to be good because unemployment is falling, you would think jobs should be picking up.

The fact that they are slowing means we are really maxed out at full employment. Every new worker that comes in to the market drops unemployment. Because we are already maxed out, it takes progressively fewer and fewer new workers to drop unemployment.

There you have dropping unemployment (yeah) and falling job growth (boo).

The fact that it takes fewer new jobs to pack everybody in the job market spells inflation risk. To fit one more worker into the jobs market gets to be more expensive because if you need one you can't find them so easily.

Add to that a massive expected fiscal package next year and you see what the Fed is worried about with inflation.

You now have perspective what Fed Chair Janet Yellen meant when she said last Wednesday that fiscal spending was "not obviously needed."

It's not needed when you are already at full employment. If anything, the coming fiscal plans are inflationary. Spike-style inflationary.

Let's Go To The "Video Tape"

Fun chart we know.

Hang in there with us and we think we're about to show you something amazing. You can go to the link here and see for yourself.

The blue line is unemployment. The red is year-over-year change in non-farm payrolls ("NFP"). The greenish/yellowish is CPI.

Here we go.

When unemployment (blue line) is low or dropping but the NFP turns down (red line), you soon have a spike in CPI inflation (greenish/yellowish line).

We drew some semi-semi circles to show you where we spotted a similar setup to today's environment.

Again, today we have dropping unemployment (yeah) slowing NFP (boo) and inflation that is only just starting its teensy weensy little move higher.

And If Inflation Spikes...

Watch out. Central banks are at record easy levels with historic low rates and historic bond positions to artificially control long-end rates lower. When (not if) inflation spikes, all of these central banks will have to tighten and sell those bonds. That will not be good for markets. Please be safe.

Conclusion

We were bothered by the current reports of dropping unemployment along with dropping NFP growth. That didn't make sense. We went back in history and saw that it means a tight jobs market. We also saw that it means inflation could be just about to spike. That is bad for markets given the amount of central bank easing that will need to unwind.

