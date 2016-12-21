Playing Whack-A-Mole In Hell: China Battles To Avoid A Meltdown

If you've ever lived in New York City, you know that smell.

It's an olfactory commingling of Halal carts, tail pipe exhaust, and whatever happens to be wafting up from the subway. It hits you like a slap in the face as soon as you push open the doors and leave the marble, cavern-like confines of Grand Central for the bustling streets of America's iconic concrete jungle. Oh, that smell - it's especially arresting on cold mornings and can be almost debilitating if you're hung-over.

But that's nothing compared to Beijing, where the air is so polluted that on some days ("red alert" days), the smog is so thick that planes can't land or take off. Some people call it "airpocalypse." Here's a photograph taken Tuesday in the city (via Reuters):

And that's not the only pollution China is fighting. The country's corporate balance sheets as well as banks' books are heavily polluted as well - with mountainous debt and souring loans. Have a look at the debt-to-GDP breakdown (from Stratfor):

Click to enlarge

Now, consider the following commentary:

China's corporate debt has been growing steadily for years. After relying on exports for economic growth prior to the 2008 crash, Beijing has since filled the gap left by slumping demand for its goods by encouraging domestic investment, particularly in the construction sector. Over time, this investment has led to increasing inefficiencies and diminishing returns, saddling China's large steel companies with debts too big to service. In September, the Bank for International Settlements released new statistics on countries' credit-to-GDP ratios, its preferred indicator for impending debt crises. Any score over 10 suggests a country is at greater risk of suffering a debt crisis in the next three years; China scored 30.1. Click to enlarge

Of course we all know by now that China's non-performing loans are likely a far larger problem than the Politburo would have you believe.

The official NPL ratio is just 1.76%, but as Stratfor goes on to note, "the IMF says Chinese 'loans at risk' range between 10 and 15 percent, while some analysts say they might reach as high as 22 percent by year's end."

Here's a look at the "official" numbers:

(CHART: UBS)

As a reminder, Kyle Bass is betting that sooner or later, China will have no choice but to recapitalize its banks, an event that could lead to large declines in the RMB (NYSEARCA:CYB). Here's Stratfor again with a decent summary of why there are no easy answers to the bank recap issue:

According to Standard & Poor's, Chinese banks need only $1.7 trillion or so in capital. The question is, where would that money come from? If Beijing wanted to, it could borrow the funds to recapitalize its banks, as many Western countries did after the 2008 banking crisis. At first glance, China's public debt is a manageable 44 percent of GDP, which is not far from the emerging market average of 40 percent and would allow some room for growth if need be. But a closer look shows that these figures are more complicated: China's official debt-to-GDP ratios do not include the debts of local governments, which are responsible for about 80 percent of government spending. If they were factored in, China's public debt would be closer to 90 percent of GDP, placing it up near developed countries in terms of indebtedness and limiting its room to maneuver. In theory, China could try to inflate away its debt by printing more money, as European governments did after World War II. But that would simply shift the burden onto Chinese citizens, a move that would be deeply unpopular at home and abroad - other countries are already accusing Beijing of manipulating its currency. It would also undermine China's own effort to shift its economy toward one based on consumption by eroding the public's purchasing power and weakening the yuan, which Beijing has been propping up for the past 18 months. China has substantial foreign exchange reserves on hand ($3.06 trillion, to be exact). Many have pointed to these reserves as a potential rainy day fund that could be tapped if the situation becomes dire. But again, it would not be so simple. Foreign exchange reserves are not typically used to recapitalize banks, though China already proved itself the exception to this rule in the early 2000s. More important, these funds are already tied up in another cause: bolstering the Chinese currency. After the value of the yuan spiked in 2014, China began to loosen its peg to the U.S. dollar, allowing its own currency to start depreciating once again. Beijing has stepped in to manage its decline, taking care not to let its currency enter into a free fall and trigger a panic. By spending $1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves, Beijing has been able to buoy the yuan somewhat as it slowly depreciates, putting a sizable chunk of its spare cash toward reassuring the markets of its currency's reliability. But the real price of maintaining that reassurance is difficult to quantify.

China's FX reserves are indeed "tied up in another cause." As I outlined on Monday, Beijing has now burned through some $1.1 trillion in FX reserves since August of 2015 in an ill-fated effort at executing a "managed" devluation.

Shortly after the new FX regime went into effect some 16 months ago, BNP's Mole Hau offered what is still the most succinct explanation of the difference between the "old" way of doing things and the new FX regime:

... whereas the daily fix was previously used to fix the spot rate, the PBoC now seemingly fixes the spot rate to determine the daily fix, [thus] the role of the market in determining the exchange rate has, if anything, been reduced in the short term.

The idea is essentially to manipulate the CNY spot in order to ensure that perpetually lower daily fixings don't ultimately engender too steep a decline. The dynamics still aren't well understood by the average investor and that's problematic given the rapid internationalization of the yuan. Here's SocGen with a bit more color:

After the mini-devaluation in August 2015, the PBoC started to allow the renminbi to move quicker in the direction of market forces, but it has been able to control the speed of convergence by FX interventions and capital controls. However, the steady depreciation trend of the USD/CNY (annualized pace of 7.3% since August 2015) has only solidified expectations that the renminbi has further to depreciate against the dollar. That is, pursuing a soft landing approach has only made it more difficult to maintain this strategy.

So how can China end this rather painful process? Well they could rip off the proverbial band-aid. Let's go to SocGen again (emphasis mine):

We believe that the probability of free-floating RMB will rise steeply over the course of the next three years and become almost a near-certainty by the end of 2019. The potential shock could be smaller as the PBoC moves the renminbi closer to the marketclearing level. In other words, the size of the ensuing depreciation determined by the market would be smaller if the starting point of the USD/CNY were higher. If the US were to engage, or credibly threaten, trade restrictions on China (a label of currency manipulator or punitive tariffs on a wide range of goods), the probability of a free floating RMB in 2017 could be as high as 50%. Given that China has a reasonably strong external position (current account and net international investment position), a freefloating regime is unlikely to cause the RMB to fall more than 20% from current levels (i.e. USD/CNY 8.60 should be the upper bound of depreciation) - In absence of major provocations from the US, we estimate the probability of a freefloating currency regime for the next three years rising from 20% by end-2017, to 50% by end-2018 and to 80% by end-2019.

Note the second highlighted passage. If the US were to squeeze China's exports, Beijing would be more inclined to move to a free float to allow the currency to shoulder some of the burden. No matter what odds a sellside firm puts on it, an overnight move to free float the yuan can safely be called a "black swan."

Speaking of trade and the RMB, it's also important to understand the interplay between the USD, the currencies that comprise the trade-weighted RMB basket, and the RMB itself.

As I've noted on a number of occasions in the past, if the dollar rises against other currencies, the yuan needs to weaken by even more versus the greenback in order to keep the trade-weighted basket stable. The flip side of this is that if the dollar weakens against other currencies, China can keep the USD/CNY rate stable while watching the RMB fall against the trade-weighted basket. Here's how SocGen describes it:

The authorities can accept a stable trade-weighted exchange rate, but not a stronger one, and the preference would be to opportunistically depreciate the basket when conditions are favourable (i.e. weaker USD). In the first half of 2017, assuming the dollar remains strong, the CFETS basket should be relatively unchanged. When the dollar starts to weaken in 2H2017, the CNY fix might be sticky on the downside, similar to what occurred in January-May 2015. Based on our forecasts, this would cause the CFETS basket to fall by 4-5%.

So that's a brief review of the currency conundrum. But that's old news of sorts. Let's get back to the latest crisis: the country's faltering bond market.

Recall that earlier this week I described in great detail how the market's reaction to Trump's election has conspired with Beijing's efforts to curb speculation to squeeze the country's bond market. I linked to the in-depth piece above, but for those who prefer the short version, here's a summary I posted elsewhere:

In short, the Chinese had been hoping to tighten policy by stretching out the tenor of reverse repos and favoring 14 and 28-day ops over 7-day injections. That was supposed to discourage speculation and help to rein in the gamblers that use borrowed money to further inflate the myriad bubbles that plague the system. Unfortunately for China, the tightening ended up conspiring with rising US bond yields and the stage was set for a sell-off in the country's government bond market. Last Thursday, yields on Chinese 10Y govies soared the most on record and trading in some futures contracts was suspended. Ultimately, Beijing was forced to drop its preference for longer tenor liquidity ops in the interest of getting the market back on its feet.

Right. And things have only gotten worse. Consider the following out on Tuesday from the NY Times (who I assume will pardon the lengthy quote):

The price drops have resulted in higher borrowing costs at a time when more Chinese companies need the money to cope with slowing economic growth. Yields reached new highs again on Tuesday. In part, China is reacting to financial shifts across the globe. With the Federal Reserve raising short-term interest rates and many expecting the presidency of Donald J. Trump to lead to heavier government spending, investors worldwide are selling bonds. But China is struggling with its own balancing act. The Chinese bond slump also stems from Beijing's efforts to wring excess money from its financial system and to stop potential bubbles that may lurk in shadowy, hard-to-track corners of its economy. Should it continue with those efforts, bonds could fall further. Until this past week, the bond market had performed well. The investment arms of local governments and other large borrowers rushed in recent months to issue bonds at low interest rates and to pay off bank loans issued at higher rates - just as the government intended. Bond issuance jumped 47 percent in the first 11 months of this year from the same period last year. What the government did not foresee was an explosion of speculative bond trading by Chinese banks. Banks have increasingly raised money by selling wealth management products, investments that have the look and feel of dependable bank deposits and are usually sold to average investors. Banks rarely disclose what is behind those wealth management products and generally keep them off their books. Still, it is becoming increasingly clear that many of them are backed by bonds. The bond holdings of wealth management products more than doubled over the 18-month period that ended in June.

So essentially, banks are selling WMP's backed by bonds issued to corporate borrowers some of which have lost access to traditional lending channels.

But China is set to crack down. As Retuers reported on Tuesday, "starting in the first quarter of next year, off-balance sheet WMPs will be included in the Macro Prudential Assessment framework [which] currently includes checks on loans, bond and equity investments and deposits at non-financial institutions."

"The central bank," Reuters continued, "also urged 'stable and orderly' growth in WMP business toward the year-end."

You can see why they may be concerned. Have a look at the explosion of growth in off-balance sheet financing during November:

Click to enlarge

(Table, Chart: Barclays)

"We expect this rebound in off-balance-sheet lending to be transitory given the PBoC's plan to strengthen oversight of commercial banks' off-balance-sheet wealth management products," Barclays wrote, upon seeing the TSF numbers.

Of course the problem is, cracking down means cutting off credit and tightening financial conditions. And while that may be a good idea when it comes to reining in speculation and popping dangerous bubbles before they crash the entire financial system, it can also lead to painful episodes like the bond market crash that's unfolded over the past week.

It's an impossible balancing act; a juggling act of Herculean proportions. Try to imagine what it might be like to play Whack-a-mole in hell - that's the task facing the Politburo when it comes to the economy and the Chinese financial system.

If you're confused by all of this, that's because you should be. We all are. And so is Beijing. Allow me one last metaphor. Have you ever tried to untangle a long string of Christmas lights that's been boxed up for a couple of years? Well, that's akin to the task facing Chinese regulators and authorities.

In closing let's just say that much like Beijing on a "red alert" pollution day and like New York City on a cold morning in January, the whole thing is shrouded in smog and bathed in a strange, unpleasant odor.

Trade accordingly.

Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.