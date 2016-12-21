Chemical Activity Still Strong

Here's another update of an indicator I've been highlighting for the past several months. The American Chemistry Council's Chemical Activity Barometer (see chart above) hit a new all-time high this month, rounding out a significant pickup in the second half of this year, and suggesting that the economy will register stronger growth in the months to come.
As the chart above shows, the year-over-year gain in the 3-month moving average of the CAB has tended to lead a similar gain in industrial production, which has been weak for some time now.