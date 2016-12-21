Chemical Activity Still Strong

Click to enlarge

Here's another update of an indicator I've been highlighting for the past several months. The American Chemistry Council's Chemical Activity Barometer (see chart above) hit a new all-time high this month, rounding out a significant pickup in the second half of this year, and suggesting that the economy will register stronger growth in the months to come.

Click to enlarge

As the chart above shows, the year-over-year gain in the 3-month moving average of the CAB has tended to lead a similar gain in industrial production, which has been weak for some time now.