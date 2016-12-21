Chesapeake Energy's Surprising News

All in all, Chesapeake's picture is looking reasonable right now, and the firm seems to have the potential to do even more moving forward.

On December 20th, 2016, the management team at Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) released two pieces of news that have meaningful implications for the firm and its ability to survive for the long haul. In this article, I decided to dig into these developments and provide my thoughts on what these changes mean and what investors should anticipate from the business moving forward, thanks to these changes.

Management surprised me

On December 20th, the management team at Chesapeake announced that the firm had reached a deal to sell some of its Haynesville Shale acreage to a firm called Covey Park Energy LLC in exchange for $465 million. For those of you who have been reading my content on Chesapeake for a while now, you'll know that I stated in a prior article that management had been looking at this kind of transaction and expected it to close early next year (this one should close in the first quarter of 2017), so the transaction itself is not surprising. What was surprising, however, is the fact that management fetched far more for these assets than I anticipated.

You see, earlier this month, the company revealed that it had reached a deal to sell 78,000 acres of property, 40,000 acres of which it considered to be core acreage, in exchange for $450 million. The properties in question had output of 30 million cubic feet of gas per day spread across 250 wells. I could not find any public information discussing what kind of output Chesapeake's other Haynesville properties (the ones they just announced to be sold) had, so the best estimate I had regarding its value was to base it off of acreage. Using this approach, I calculated that investors should probably expect a price tag of between $250 million and $300 million due to wiggle room.

As you can see, I was far off the mark here, but in a good way. Despite being much smaller at just 41,500 acres, the properties management just agreed to sell has 326 wells (management said this includes non-operating wells, but did not provide a breakdown), and it is responsible for producing 50 million cubic feet of gas per day. Thanks to the higher production levels, management was able to justify a more attractive price.

The big question now, after factoring this transaction into the equation, is what Chesapeake's cash position is. In the table below, given the assumption that current cash flows are neutral for this quarter, that management exercises its recently announced tender offers in full, and that you count in the proceeds it will make from its two Haynesville sales in the first quarter of 2017, it appears as though Chesapeake's pro forma cash stands at about $1.15 billion. This is great no matter how you look at it, but one negative to keep in mind is that the company said the sale of its Haynesville properties will harm operating income next year to the tune of $50 million.

That said, I believe this is likely factored into management's recent guidance because of the fact that Chesapeake had been very vocal in recent months about selling at least $2 billion (on a gross basis) of its properties. With this transaction, gross proceeds are up to around $2.5 billion for 2016, and the company expects this number to swell to perhaps $3 billion at some point next year (including 2016's numbers, not for 2017 by itself). However, we won't know for sure whether this is included in guidance until fourth-quarter earnings are announced sometime early next year.

An update on its tender

The other piece of news released by management involves the firm's tender offer. Also, earlier this month, in order to utilize some of its cash and in order to lengthen the maturities of some of its debt, Chesapeake issued $1 billion in 8% debt that will come due in 2025 and pledged to buy back Senior Notes through two separate tender offers. One of these is for up to $285 million worth of low-interest notes that can be put to the firm starting next year, and the other is for $1.20 billion worth of Senior Notes with fixed maturities. Management has not provided an update regarding the first set of notes (the low-interest ones), but it did announce preliminary results for the company's larger tender.

As you can see in the image above, the company hasn't seen a lot of interest from debtholders this time around. If you do the math, assuming this preliminary picture does not change, management will end up redeeming $552.57 million worth of Senior Notes in exchange for $578.54 million, paying a premium of $25.97 million in the process. As a result of this transaction, interest expense will decline by $39.20 million on a per annum basis, but the $1 billion the company elected to take on to partially fund this transaction will have interest expense of $46.28 million per year on just the portion that would be used to pay off these Senior Notes. The debt in question will go from bearing an effective weighted average rate of 6.78% per year to 8%.

For now, I am not going to get too worked up about the low tender - but if it stays like this, then the end result would be a situation where, yes, the cash shown above will end up being higher than I expected, but total debt outstanding and, as a result, total interest expense will be higher than my models were hoping. There are any number of ways to guess what the absolute change on this front might end up being, all of which would almost certainly be wrong until definitive data is available. But if this does come to pass, then it's not a problem if management can buy back other debts, and/or if they can use that excess capital to either buy up attractive assets, and/or to use that capital toward more drilling for its own properties.

Takeaway

Right now, I must say that I am pleasantly surprised at management's ability to sell off yet another property and at a price well above what I thought we would see. I am a little discouraged that the larger tender off is so small right now, but when you really think about it, having investors who won't want to give up debt even when they are being paid a premium suggests that Chesapeake's debtholders are confident about the firm's ability to survive for the long haul. Whether this holds true is something only time will tell, but for the moment, I am still upbeat about the company as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.