Nike: Is A Turn Underway?

The growth trajectory remains a question for anybody buying what really isn't that beaten up of a stock.

The future orders though explained away by the company are likely to hold back the stock.

A global brand like Nike (NYSE:NKE) has enormous appeal to investors usually causing the market to over pay for the stock. The athletic footwear brand reported solid FQ2 results after the close to pique the interest of shareholders.

Investors want back into the stock based on the narrative that Nike is beaten down. While the stock definitely trades off the highs from about a year ago, the following chart along with some fundamental reasons question the beaten down concept.

First and foremost, Nike hardly looks beaten down when looking at the above chart. The stock has soared over the last four years for a company now worth $85 billion. Even the 52 week high at $68 isn't that far away from the after-hours price around $53. Second, the company isn't exactly predicting sparkling growth numbers with revenues growing in the single-digit rate.

The market pushed up Nike in after hours based on a relief rally that the athletic apparel company beat analyst estimates. As well, CNBC kept reporting that the earnings call was actually bullish changing the recent narrative.

The question though is whether the fundamental position at Nike is actually better. The company beat FQ2 estimates, but the history is one of easily surpassing EPS expectations. Revenues have been the problem recently, but a $90 million beat is within the norms.

After all, analyst estimates 90 days ago was for an EPS of $0.52 so the beat is only on greatly reduced expectations. The Estimize table provides a better picture of the quarterly trend. Over the last two years, Nike has played a lot of games with guidance, but the actual results are mostly flat.

The bigger issue recently is more with guidance. While the company sounded more bullish, Nike actually pushed investors away from future orders data due to the market shift to direct to consumer sales. Was Nike trying to hide the small 2% increase in global orders or the 4% contraction in North America or merely highlighting why the company beats analyst estimates with the investment community focused on the wrong revenue guidance metric?

Either way, Nike grew quarterly revenues at 6.4% and EPS was up 11%. Very solid numbers for the size of the company, but one has to ask themselves if you want to pay $55 or $60 for this stock. At $55, Nike would trade at about 21x FY18 EPS estimates of $2.65 with the above chart showing that the growth trajectory isn't that impressive.

Despite the series of quarterly beats, analyst estimates remain in a downtrend and the future orders aren't likely to improve the trend. The key investor takeaway is that the market is still too eager to over pay for Nike with no signs that competition has relaxed.

