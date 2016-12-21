Are The Steel Bulls Still In Charge?

But there are risks from China, where there is still massive overcapacity.

The rally has been boosted by rising prices and protectionist measures in the US and EU.

Steel producers have had a good year so far, this is summed up in a steel EFT:

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

SA contributor Dave Dierking argued that steel will be a big winner under the Trump presidency and argues the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF, which is already up 90%(!) this year has further to run. He did so a month ago, and he turned out to have been right.

Click to enlarge

Kudo's Dave! Will the rally continue? Inherently, there is little stopping this. Steel comes from a big slump due to overcapacity (overwhelmingly in China).

The resurrection has been driven by several forces:

Announcements of plans of a Chinese restructuring of the industry.

A recovery in prices on new Chinese demand (credit driven).

Protectionist measures in the EU and US putting tariffs on Chinese steel imports.

China

However, there are opposing forces at work here. The rally has been mainly driven by Chinese domestic demand as they once again primed the pump:

Analysts continued, "However the combination of a strong credit impulse boosting the property sector, along with a sharp pickup in infrastructure activity has meant that Chinese steel demand is likely to end 2016 up marginally positive as opposed to down single digit which was our expectation a year ago."

The analysts mentioned are from Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB). We can't see China continuing to borrow and invest at the recent pace so for steel prices to move higher depends mostly on restructuring of the sector in China itself. There are these plans (from Platts):

On November 14, MIIT tabled a 25-page document that explored proposals to restructure the country's steel industry and aid its evolution as China now faces "absolute overcapacity," it said. The aim of the program, which spanned the years 2016- 2020, is to reduce China's steel capacity nationwide to within 1 billion mt/y. China removed approximately 95 million mt/y of steel capacity over 2011-2015. At the same time, MIIT advocates raising the industry's operating rate to 80% of the total capacity by 2020 from 2015's 70%.

While this has often been promised, actual efforts remain disappointing so the huge overcapacity in China persists, at least for now.

Dave argues that Chinese steel demand is expected to increase in 2017, but the Chinese themselves seem to disagree, from Platts:

China's domestic apparent steel consumption will decline gradually to 650-700 million mt/year by 2020 from 2013's peak of 760 million mt, MIIT reasoned.

There are some encouraging signs though, from Bloomberg:

China's steel exports are poised to shrink for the first year since 2009, defying earlier forecasts, as mills in the world's biggest producer sell more at home amid a surge in prices. Outbound shipments fell 1 percent to 100.7 million metric tons in the first 11 months, customs data showed Thursday. That means there's little chance of exports catching last year's record 112.4 million tons in the full 12 months. Sales in November slumped 15 percent to 8.1 million tons from a year earlier.

The CEO seemed to suggest during the Q3CC that the fall in Chinese exports was a result of the huge increase in metallurgical coal price, but it could also have been a delayed effect of the trade restrictions put in place in the EU and the US.

While the main action has to come out of China, Dierking points out that non-Chinese producers like Vale and Rio Tinto have announced production cutbacks.

We believe these do not refer to steel production but iron ore. Rio Tinto produces only some iron, Vale has a couple of joint venture steel plants but both are mostly mining companies.

ArcelorMittal

Higher iron ore can benefit some steel producers who are integrated upstream, like ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT). This is a fact that has not escaped SA contributor Alpha Investor:

Though ArcelorMittal's (NYSE: MT) mining segment, which includes iron ore, is only a small portion of its revenue, it is set to deliver strong EBITDA growth going forward. An improvement in iron ore prices due to robust demand in the U.S., coupled with the company's cost reductions, will play a key role in helping ArcelorMittal improve its performance in this segment. More specifically, last quarter, ArcelorMittal got just under 6% of its revenue from the mining segment at $809 million, but it accounted for almost 11% of its EBITDA.

Higher iron ore prices, which rose over 70% this year are actually not good news for non-integrated steel producers, so it also improves ArcelorMittal's competitive position.

Not everybody is convinced the iron ore rally will continue, Citigroup, for instance (from Marketrealist):

Citigroup (NYSE:C) isn't confident about the fundamentals supporting iron ore's price rally in 2016. Commenting on iron ore prices, Citi's analysts said that the rise in iron ore "was a fluke, and largely a result of domestic politics in China confronting market forces that remain inherently bearish." They added, "The overall bearish iron ore outlook still holds."

Alpha Investor also cites the Trump infrastructure plans, and quotes Morgan Stanley which argues that US steel demand will be increasing at an annual compounded rate of 20% over the next five years.

They are not the only optimists, here is Jefferies (from Marketrealist):

Jefferies stated, "The US steel industry should stand out as a unique beneficiary of a Trump presidency. Protectionism will significantly rise…the US is already short steel, and falling imports will improve domestic pricing power."

We'll have to see about that, a compounded 20% growth rate strikes us as a little optimistic, and the US isn't ArcelorMittal's biggest market.

This quarter, volume in the US was essentially flat, although CFO ArcelorMittal argued that this was a temporal phenomenon during the Q3CC.

If China start to disappoint both on the demand and the restructuring front and there is increasing demand in the US, the Trump administration might escalate already existing protectionist measures in the US market, which could boost domestic producers.

Q3 Figures

The third quarter figures from ArcelorMittal were mixed:

EPS was 4 cents above expectations at $0.22

Revenues dropped by 6.8% to $14.5B missed expectations

EBITDA however managed to rise a whopping 40% to $1.9B

What hurt was the Q4 outlook, the combination of lower steel prices in the US and "rapidly rising metallurgical coal prices' squeezes margins and profitability in Q4.

Here are these metallurgical coal prices:

Click to enlarge

Indeed, that's quite a rally, and although this has come down a bit of late, there might be a new impetus in the form of really bad weather in Australia, from Bloomberg:

While spot prices for coking coal have dropped about 16 percent this month from a record high above $300 a ton, possible heavy rain and flooding in Australia over the next few months may stall, or even reverse, the decline.

How significant is this for ArcelorMittal? Here is CFO Aditya Mittal explaining (Q3CC):

So, we need about 35 million tons of cooking coal a year, out of which we produce about 6 to 7 million tons. We do about 4.5 to 5 in Kazakhstan and the rest in the United States. So that gives you a flavor of where that production is based. Then when you take the number of about 28 million, 29 million tons is about 5 million tons which is covered in the annual U.S. benchmark system. So that leaves you with about 24 million tons of coking coal. Approximately half of that is on spot or monthly spot or a bit more than just half and the rest is on quarterly basis.

So at least some 12M metric tons a year are immediately affected, although of course they don't buy this all at once and CEO ArcelorMittal argued during the Q3CC that the higher coal prices would eventually be reflected in steel prices. In fact, some of that has already happened.

The stock fell on the earnings and guidance news to the low $6 territory, but during the subsequent two months it rose to as high as $8.80, to give about $1 back lately.

We assume this run-up is mostly on the back of the Trump rally, and it happened despite the rather poor guidance for Q4 and a huge rally in coking coal. When the latter started to come down, so did ArcelorMittal's share price.

We have been bullish on ArcelorMittal for most of the year (see here and here) but we're getting a bit cautious after that kind of a rally in what essentially were headwinds.

The stock is pretty volatile, which isn't surprising when you look at the extreme volatility in steel and especially metallurgical coal prices.

While we believe that the longer-term trend is still up, we think one should trade a considerable part of one's holding. As usual, much will depend on what comes out of China, and opinions really differ whether they can:

Keep demand up through continuous stimulus

Restructure the steel sector.

Barclay's isn't convinced of the former:

Barclays is skeptical regarding the longevity of the iron ore rally, given the property sector cooldown in China. In a report, Barclays analysts wrote, "As we head into 2017, any signs of a slowdown in China's real estate sector could send copper and, particularly, iron ore back down to lower levels, perhaps rapidly."

And, we have to say, neither are we. We think the easy money has been made from the cyclical depths last year, it's going to be quite a bit harder going forward. But given the high volatility, there is still good money to be made if you get the timing roughly right.

There is still a nice uptrend, and what looks like an eminently tradable channel:

Click to enlarge

Higher interest rates

We've seen a fairly sharp turn around in the bond markets in the wake of the Trump victory and the Fed has joined in with a rate hike and a somewhat more hawkish explanation, painting the prospects for four further hikes in 2017.

The latter will depend upon the economic data (as we have seen this year, when only one of three promised rate hikes at the end of 2015 materialized), but it's not unreasonable so assume rates are on an increasing path.

This affects steel stocks in various ways:

It could lead to a further rally in the dollar, as other advanced economies don't seem close to hiking rates anytime soon. A rising dollar would be good news for ArcelorMittal, on balance. Their biggest market is Europe, which is also their biggest production platform.

It could affect demand for steel from two crucial sectors, construction and the car market. And these effects are limited to the US market, and might be offset by increased infrastructure spending in this market.

Conclusion

While we think steel stocks are still in an uptrend, the initial gains from the turn-around are definitely behind us. As such, we think it makes sense to trade a larger part of one's holdings, and only pick up shares at the lower end of the rising trend channel.

We also think that the post-Trump election rally was a bit overblown, especially in the light of the fairly unfavorable Q4 guidance from ArcelorMittal. We think it is likely the stock will trend down a bit further from the $7.50 levels we're at now (at the point of writing).

Fundamentally, much depends on what happens in China. Bullish for steel stocks is either if China keeps stimulating the economy and the infrastructure spending or embarks on a restructuring of the overcapacity in their domestic steel sector.

Needless to say, a combination of these would be most bullish. Wild cards can come from the trade front, we don't think it's entirely inconceivable that the incoming Trump government will double down on restrictions on Chinese steel imports, especially if dollar/yuan keeps on sliding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.