Buy Johnson Controls - Cramer's Lightning Round (12/20/16)

This is not the right level to buy Biogen.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, December 20.

Bullish Call

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI): It's a Trump stock. Buy it.

Bearish Calls

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): Biogen announced their new CEO which means they are not for sale. Cramer doesn't like the stock at this level.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE): They are in ethanol. This is not the correct time to be in this stock.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP): They are sensitive to the price of propane. Don't buy.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.