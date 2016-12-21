Top Positions For 2017

In a follow-up to my 2016 review, let's take a look at my favorite stocks for 2017.

2016 was an interesting year, worthy of review. That's what I analyzed it here. As for 2017, I am trying to check my bias at the door and return to positive performance. Although I will likely go into greater detail about my best idea (or two) later in the holiday season, I will share my favorite positions and a brief overview of my watchlist-posting my entire watchlist would take the average reader 5 days to digest.

Additionally, in a follow-up, I will post my thoughts on bias, sizing, and risk heading into 2017. Please feel free to share your thoughts on any of the previous topics or how you feel about 2017.

Best Ideas for 2017

My best ideas for 2017 are not going to be much of a surprise for those who have followed me for a long time. I'll provide a brief summary below.

Visa (NYSE:V)

Since 2008, Visa has been the largest holding in my portfolio, save a brief period where Valeant (NYSE:VRX) had overtaken it due to outperformance. Visa is one of the best businesses on earth, and I believe its integration of Visa Europe will go well and provide tremendous shareholder value. Shares have not performed well in 2016, basically flat save a paltry 0.8% dividend yield. I expect earnings Visa will be one of the largest beneficiaries of a reduced tax rate, and I think 2017 will be a strong year.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Another tax beneficiary, I am baffled as to why shares of Akorn are so cheap. The company faces some product exposure headwinds in 2017, but the product exposure should be countered by new product launches as the company resolved its outstanding 483s with the FDA. Shares are worth at least $40 under the current tax scenario, and as it is one of the only specialty pharma players paying a full federal rate, Akorn will be a huge beneficiary of any reform. Plus, the firm is an attractive target for a larger generics player.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON)

Bayer is buying Monsanto for $128 per share. I am not particularly concerned about anti-trust legislation given the new US regime and potential for divestitures to assuage any concerns.

National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Sure, the CEO is a bit crazy, but National Beverage Corp looks cheap on a DCF basis and is stealing significant market share from the likes of Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP). The LaCroix brand is on fire, and I think its surge in popularity will prove to be an enduring trend. Shares could trade to $60 in 2017.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA)

Though I think shares of the company are undervalued (both the A and C shares), I am long the C-shares, unhedged, as I believe they will converge to the A share valuation. 2017 could be a tough year for Under Armour in North America as trends shift towards fashion-oriented athleisure. However, I think international growth will save the day.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

With today's announcement, I think the deal to be acquired by Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) will close in the first quarter, with January my target date. A 4.4% return to start the year would be acceptable.

The Next Tier

Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan's share price has been unjustly punished in the wake of anti-biotech sentiment and the fallout from Valeant. I think the stock looks cheap, and I am long the common and the convertible preferreds, which currently yield 7.7%.

Brookfield Property (NYSE:BPY)

Units of Brookfield Property provide investors exposure to commercial real estate at a nice discount to book value. I would never call myself a "dividend investor," but I am happy to collect a 5.2% return while the price converges towards book value.

Short Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) - Long March 17, 2017 $65 Strike Put

Lululemon is a solid company with good products that I actually like and use. That said, I believe Q4 is going to fall short of expectations, and I think the market is far too optimistic about the company's long-term growth projections. I am anticipating a mid-March earnings report that acts as the primary catalyst for my position.

Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta is a name that I owned from 2014 until the day of approval…and I bought a tiny position yesterday. I think the company looks undervalued relative to the insurance coverage it has received. If its share price remains depressed, I think a buyout will come in short order.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

I have a small position in Facebook that I bought after the IPO. I imagine I will hold this for the rest of my life. I have traded Facebook in my primary account, and I think the stock is slightly undervalued.

What I'm Watching

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) / Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) / Nike (NYSE:NKE) / adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY)

I've covered all of these athletic names extensively during my career as well as during my time publishing on Seeking Alpha. I have a pretty good sense of when these names are cheap, fairly valued, and expensive. We shall see how the share price changes over the holiday quarter.

Heico (NYSE:HEI)

A name that could move into the portfolio at some point, Heico is a compounder that several investors who I greatly respect have mentioned to me. It is outside of my core competency, but I will monitor it going forward.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

How many times have I missed on Amazon? Too many to count. I don't mind owning the stock at its current price, but it simply does not quite pass the upside test that I deem necessary. Amazon's e-commerce dominance is unparalleled and building a formidable rival seems nearly impossible.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Teva (NASDAQ:TEVA), Impax (NASDAQ:IPXL), Teligent (OTC:TGLT)

Generic stocks are incredibly cheap; however, I have plenty of exposure via my position in Akorn. Still, I am fairly tempted to establish a basket position in some of the cheapest names in the space, with potential catalysts to unlock value like cash returns to shareholders and M&A.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

TJX and Ross are two of my all-time favorite companies that I have never owned. Their discount model is eating their competitors' lunch, and I suspect these two to increase market share over the next decade. Both stocks are slightly undervalued, in my view, but I would like a wider discount to fair value.

Liberty Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Ever wanted to own a baseball team? While I am partial to the Cubs, the Braves have an interesting future ahead of them with a mix of talented young prospects as well as a new stadium and development project. I peg a sum of the parts analysis in the low-to-mid $20 range. I would love to own a baseball team, but not at its current price.

Meta Financial (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial has performed phenomenally well, up 126% YTD. I thought shares were worth $62, but the market now thinks they are worth a lot more. The company was performing well on its own due to its card and refund businesses, but the "Trump" rally has catapulted the name into a new stratosphere. I do not think I am accurately able to value the stock at this time due to the changing regulatory environment.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

I've followed RCI for years, and I will continue to do so because I feel that I have a good idea of the company's true value. At its current price, the market fully appreciates the value of RCI, but the management team has a storied history of making baffling capital allocation decisions. I think I will have another shot to own this company at a lower price.

A list that is far from complete

I will probably learn about another 100 companies in 2017 that I decide to investigate, follow, or buy. There will be events like odd-lot tenders or merger opportunities where I will be able to put capital to work. I (obviously) do not know what those are yet.

What are you watching this year? Off the beaten path, event-driven, turnarounds, etc. I will buy practically anything, though I often buy practically nothing.

