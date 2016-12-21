Newmont Mining's Q4 Results Won't Be Pretty, But Investors Shouldn't Fret

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has been under mounting pressure. The shares of the largest US based bullion producer have come under pressure due to weakness in gold prices. And recently, it said that impairment charges related to the planned closure of a mine could come in up to $500 million higher than it initially expected. As a result, the company's fourth quarter results could take a hit of up to $1.2 billion in non-cash charges.

Newmont has been closing the Yanacocha gold mine in Peru as the facility, which is forecasted to produce around 650,000 ounces of gold this year on a consolidated basis, nears the end of its life. Yanacocha, which is known as South America's largest gold mine, has been operating since 1993, led by Newmont, which owns 51.35% of the project, as well as by the Peruvian miner Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) which owns the majority of the remaining stake.

Newmont, after reviewing the project's closure plans, has said that it now believes that asset retirement obligations could be $400 to $500 million more than it previously thought. As a result, the company believes that it could report around $1 billion to $1.2 billion of impairment charges in the fourth quarter. This means that Newmont Mining will likely report a large net loss for the fourth quarter, driven by one-time charges.

As a reminder, in the third quarter, Newmont announced a net loss of $358 million, which was driven by a loss of $527 million from discontinued operations.

In addition to this, gold prices haven't been as strong in the fourth quarter as they were in the third quarter. That could also negatively impact Newmont's fourth quarter results.

During the three months ended September, the metal's price averaged around $1,334 an ounce, almost 20% higher on a year-over-year basis and 6% higher on a sequential basis. But in the fourth quarter, gold has come under pressure. The metal has averaged $1,252 in the previous two months (Oct-Nov) and is currently hovering around $1,135.

The weakness was triggered by Donald Trump's surprise victory in the US presidential elections which strengthened the US dollar and pushed the equity markets to all-time high levels in November. A stronger dollar and renewed optimism around the future of US economy under Trump, who has promised increase in infrastructure spending, tax cuts and reduction in regulation, increased investor's appetite for equities and dampened the demand of safe-haven assets, such as gold. The commodity's price fell 8% in November. In December, the Federal Reserves increased interest rates for the second time since the global financial crisis. That exacerbated gold's woes, pushing the metal to lowest level in the last several months.

If gold ends up averaging around $1,135 in December, then it would translate into a fourth quarter average price of $1,213. That would still be 9.8% higher on a year-over-year basis, but this gain would be considerably less than what we saw in the third quarter. Moreover, this sets a dangerous precedent for the coming quarters. Furthermore, at that level, fourth quarter price would be down almost 9% sequentially. Consequently, Newmont's fourth quarter earnings could come under pressure on a sequential basis.

However, this is no reason to panic. Remember, Newmont Mining has a solid balance sheet, with a total-debt-to-equity ratio of 46%, lower than the industry's average of 55%, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. On top of this, the company also has robust liquidity of almost $6 billion, which is significant for a company that has been funding its business from internally generated cash flows, rather than liquidity.

Newmont Mining is also a low-cost producer, which can remain profitable in a low-price environment. The company has done an impressive job of reducing its all-in sustaining costs from $1,170 in 2012 to just $910 this year (year-to-date basis), after excluding the impact of Batu Hijau which it has recently sold. It expects costs to remain low in the future, particularly as it is focusing on developing projects with AISC of less than $700 an ounce.

Besides, Yanacocha's closure will not have any major impact on Newmont's production. Due to the declining output, Yanacocha played a small role in Newmont's production plans. In its third quarter results, Newmont said that its share of Yanacocha's output will be between 310,000 ounces to 350,000 ounces. That's just 6.5% to 7% of the company's production guidance of between 4.8 million to 5 million ounces for the current year.

Rather, Newmont is a rare gold mining major that could increase production in the coming years. The company has a number of projects in its pipeline which can offset the negative impact of closures and asset sales. The company recently brought its Merian Gold project in Suriname online which can produce up to 500,000 ounces of gold. In North America, the company has been ramping up Cripple Creek & Victor project in Colorado and Long Canyon project, both of which have also reported first production. Its Tanami expansion project in Australia is also on track to start-up by mid-2017 and will play a crucial role in driving production growth. The company is also mulling over working on other projects (such as Ahafo mill expansion) which could fuel production growth beyond 2017.

Conclusion

Newmont Mining's fourth quarter results will likely be weak. The company will book a massive impairment charge related to closure of a mine in Peru. The company is also not going to get a lot of support from gold prices, which will be lower on a sequential basis. As a result, the company's earnings (after adjusting for impairments) will be lower in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter.

However, investors shouldn't fret over one poor quarter. Newmont Mining has a good balance sheet and it is a low cost producer that will remain profitable in the current environment. In addition to this, the company is well positioned to grow production in the coming years, unlike a majority of gold mining majors. I expect the company to outperform in the future.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.