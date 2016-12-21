Will Baxter's Changes Drive Shareholder Returns?

Their ROIC does not give me the confidence to believe that their acquisitions will drive shareholder value.

Investment Thesis

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is a medical device/technology company that has been changing significantly over the last few years. Their upcoming acquisition of Claris should help drive profitable growth, however their ROIC is not as high as I would like to see. Baxter is trading for a valuation that has likely priced in analyst growth expectations going forward, and their peers are strong shareholder-friendly companies that likely offer better value propositions today.

Baxter is a medical devices company with a market capitalization of ~$24.5B. They are a very different company today than they were in 2014. This is due to the large spinoff of their drug-making arm, Baxalta, which has since been acquired by Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG). This left Baxter with 2 major operating segments, hospital products and renal.

Click to enlarge

Their revenue streams are well diversified geographically, with the majority coming from their hospital products business. This segment includes everything from medications and associated delivery systems to devices supporting pharmacy staff and hospital administration. Their renal business, as one might have guessed, involves dialysis, with the majority of the revenues coming from peritoneal dialysis and in-center dialysis.

Baxter has continued to invest in R&D to stay at the head of the market for their products. In fact, they project to actually increase the percentage of their reinvestment into new product developments into the future. This should be good for investors, with a smaller amount required to maintain their infrastructure and sustain the prior year's earnings.

Click to enlarge

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking forward at their growth prospects, management expects above average growth in generic injectables. The market is worth approximately $42B globally and is growing ~10% annually. For this reason, they recently put in a bid and plan to acquire Indian-based injectable pharmaceutical company Claris, for $625M.

This acquisition will close in the second half of 2017, and will vastly improve their product launches in the injectable category well into the future. Claris should be able to integrate with relatively low risk into Baxter's existing product portfolio of injectable drugs, which will drive above average top-line growth. Additionally, the foreign market is growing faster than the US market, which means Claris likely has strong growth prospects with its position in India and ~30% of revenues derived from emerging markets.

Source: Investor Presentation

Baxter will be adding a significant existing drug portfolio with 11 approved products in the US but many more in international markets. Their combined portfolio is projected to begin launching 7-9 new molecules per year through 2019, and 10-15 molecules per year from 2019 on. This would place them in a strong position to benefit from the growth rates of the overall market.

With an acquisition like this one, it is important to see returns on the investment for shareholders. Management projects that this acquisition will drive double-digit ROIC by year 5, but let's see if they have been able to achieve that in the recent past.

Click to enlarge

Baxter's ROIC-WACC spread is not what investors should like to see. Their ROIC is hovering right near double digits, and alternating between being above and below their cost of capital. This shows a possible poor allocation of capital which is destructive to shareholder value over time. However, I wanted to compare this to other companies operating in the medical devices and technology industry.

Click to enlarge

The graph is a little busy, so I included a table to make it a bit easier to see a comparison across time of Baxter's ROIC versus a variety of other medical companies. It's important to note that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and Abbot Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) all merely have medical device segments as a part of a larger overall company. Those 3 companies have very high ROIC ttm, and JNJ/CAH are both very consistent. Looking at this graph, Baxter is not significantly better or worse than almost any of the companies up there that deal exclusively in medical technology and devices, except Stryker (NYSE:SYK), which has maintained its ROIC mostly in the teens for the time period shown.

As some may have noticed above, there are a lot of dividend growth stocks operating in this field. Becton, Dickinson, and Company (NYSE: BDX), C.R. Bard (NYSE: BCR), JNJ, CAH, ABT, and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) are all Dividend Aristocrats. In my view, that puts Baxter in a position of having to give investors a very strong reason why they should invest with them over any of the other stalwart companies in the space. I would definitely consider it if they were deeply undervalued.

Click to enlarge

It is difficult to tell due to the Baxalta spin-off whether Baxter is undervalued or not. Based solely on earnings today, they are trading at a P/E of 23.8X, which I would not consider to be cheap by any means. However, analysts expect ~14% earnings growth over the next 5 years. If that comes to pass, then a P/E in the low 20's is certainly justifiable. However, with the strong peer group that Baxter competes against combined with their dividend being cut in the process of spinning off Baxalta, conservative investors have many choices that are more reasonably valued today with stronger histories of rewarding shareholders than Baxter.

