First Bancorp Looking To Leverage New Opportunities

For a lot of its history, First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was a relatively sleepy, run-of-the-mill community bank. The bank experienced elevated credit losses in the banking crisis, but also used the opportunity to make some FDIC-assisted acquisitions and change its direction. Now management is looking to take advantage of its low-cost, largely rural deposit base and leverage it into spread income growth in faster-growing urban areas of North Carolina.

The acquisition of Carolina Bank (NASDAQ:CLBH) will give First Bancorp a respectable franchise in a growing urban area of North Carolina, and tiny foothold positions in areas like Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, and Winston-Salem can be expanded over time through organic efforts and select acquisition. In the meantime, though, management needs to show that it can drive meaningful cost synergies from its Carolina Bank deal, continue to improve its credit profile, and out-compete the seemingly endless number of rivals that want a piece of North Carolina's above-average market.

A Rural Community Bank Pivoting Toward The Cities

First Bancorp operates 87 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina, with all but six of them in North Carolina. This bank has historically been a rural bank, with 20% deposit share in a handful of medium-sized counties in North Carolina (like Duplin, Lee, and Moore) and not much presence in the larger cities of the state. That has largely allowed the company to avoid the large super-regional and national banks that operate in the state; while Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and BB&T (NYSE:BBT) hold a substantial share of North Carolina's deposits, First Bancorp's share in its core area is quite competitive and the relative lack of competition allows First Bancorp to accumulate deposits quite cheaply.

Since the crisis, and particularly, since the company's CEO joined in 2012, the bank has shifted its strategy and is now actively looking to penetrate the loan markets of North Carolina's faster-growing urban communities. This is a logical and potentially lucrative shift; it doesn't take a lot of offices/branches to support a commercial lending operation, and establishing a bigger lending presence in North Carolina's urban markets will allow the company to make much more profitable use of its low-cost deposit base.

The bank executed two FDIC-assisted transactions in 2009 and 2011 (before the current CEO became CEO), and those added some modest exposure to Asheville and Wilmington, NC. More recently the bank announced the acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings - a nearly $100 million deal for a bank with over $700 million in assets and a meaningful presence in Greensboro (a city of about 270,000). That won't complete the job; not by a long shot. First Bancorp will still have only relatively token presences in Raleigh-Durham-Cary, Charlotte, and Winston-Salem and the bank will likely look to build on that by focusing on hiring lending teams, adding branches, and selective M&A.

A Good Starting Point, But Not Perfect

First Bancorp is just outside the top 10 in market share terms for North Carolina, and it's a small player with just 1% share (as I said, a lot of North Carolina's market is dominated by Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and BB&T). While its average deposits per branch are quite low at around $33 million, its funding costs are below its peers and that's a meaningful long-term asset for the bank.

About 80% of the bank's non-equity funding would be considered "core", with about a quarter of its deposits paying no interest. There are jumbo CDs and brokered deposits in the funding fix (around 16%), but these have shrunk meaningfully over time and likely will continue to shrink. All told, a cost of funds below 0.2% is quite attractive and has helped to offset the lower loan yields that are typically available in more rural markets.

As far as loans go, First Bancorp has a pretty typical for a bank in this size category. Commercial real estate is the cornerstone at around 40% of the loan book, with residential mortgages just under 30%. C&I lending is low at 9%, but that's not so surprising for a rural-based bank, and likewise, with the low weighting of consumer loans (around 2%). I'm a little surprised at the higher mix of construction loans (around 12%), but that's not really that much of an outlier relative to its peer group, and particularly, given construction activity growth in the state.

Looking ahead, First Bancorp still has room to expand its CRE and construction lending, as its loan balances are only around 205% and 85% of risk-based capital, respectively. As other banks are bumping into capital-based limits, that could become increasingly relevant. The bank has also launched a national SBA lending business and acquired a small consulting firm that specializes in SBA originations and servicing.

Credit and expenses are obvious imperfections in the story. At around 2.6% of loans+OREO, non-performing assets are still quite high (the peer average is closer to 1%). I believe part of the reason for the persistent high NPA balance is that a lot of these are small CRE credits that are harder to sell off (or at least on reasonable terms), so the bank just has to go through the slow process of working them out. On the other hand, charge-offs have been low recently and I'd say the overall credit picture is getting better.

As far as expenses go, the bank has been spending money to become a bigger bank down the road, but it doesn't generate the revenue today to fully leverage those expenses (or investments, if you prefer). Carolina Bank Holdings should offer significant scale for cost-cutting, and I would also look for the company to "grow into" its cost base in the coming years. I would also expect the bank to continue to be opportunistic about adding talent - all of the recent M&A activity in the state has created some disruption and has allowed the bank to hire some new lending officers/teams; I would expect this to continue.

The Opportunity

It's probably true that management here is building the bank for somebody else. At some point, I would expect First Bancorp to get a bid from another larger bank that wants to make use of that low-cost deposit base. I don't think management is itching to sell now, though, and I believe it can create more value for shareholders by showing that it can successfully execute the Carolina Bank integration process and, possibly, execute a few other deals to bulk up in other urban areas. Of course, that carries the risk that it cannot, in fact, do that, but I think it's a risk worth taking.

Loan growth has been solid recently (up 12% yoy in the third quarter for non-covered loans), with C&I lending up 25% (off a small base). Although First Bancorp isn't especially asset-sensitive, higher rates should still be generally helpful for spreads over time. Between above-average loan growth, improving spreads, and improving cost leverage, I believe First Bancorp can generate close to 20% earnings growth over the next five years and mid-teens growth over the longer term.

The Bottom Line

Whether to value First Bancorp on the premise of M&A premiums is up to readers/investors. I don't like doing it, or rather I don't like buying stocks on the assumption of buyouts, but I also acknowledge that it's a meaningful influence on valuation. The shares do look expensive on the basis of internal earnings growth power, but not at all unreasonable on 2x tangible book, and I don't think 2x is crazy given the upcoming leverage in ROTCE from the acquisition and the way M&A premiums have been shaping up lately. With that, then, First Bancorp is going to look too expensive today for more value-driven conservative investors, but the opportunities in front of the bank are meaningful and it's a name worth considering when this bank rally peters out.