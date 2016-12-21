Ford: This Emerging Market Is A Catalyst You Shouldn't Miss

Ford is investing $195 million in its Ford Global Technology and Business Center to develop new products for emerging markets and also reduce costs by integrating engineering operations.

Ford is testing the Fiesta hatchback for the Indian market so that it can tap the premium hatchback segment, which accounts for 25% of total car sales in India.

Ford is already making rapid progress in India as it has increased its sales by 29% so far this year and is making smart investments to improve sales.

India accounts for just 2.7% of Ford’s global sales, but this could be a big market as auto sales in the country are expected to grow 150% by 2020.

India is a very small market for Ford (NYSE:F) at present, but the potential present over here cannot be denied. Last year, Ford's India sales accounted for around 2.7% of Ford's global sales. But, India was one of the fastest-growing markets for Ford, recording 15% growth. The growth in India is good news for Ford as the country's car sales are expected to improve at a rapid pace in the long run.

In fact, by 2020, India's car sales could reach 5 million units annually, up from just over 2 million units last year. As such, Ford is moving in the right direction by enhancing its sales in this fast-growing market. Let's take a look at Ford's progress in India and why it is set to get stronger in the long run.

Ford has made rapid progress in India this year

Ford's sales in India are growing at a faster pace in China. Ford China reported a 17% improvement in sales last month, while Ford India saw a 22% increase in total sales for November 2016. It sold 21,004 units in last month as compared to 17,189 units sold in the same month last year. This growth in the total sales was primarily driven by exports that surged 67.86% to 14,128 units from that of 8,416 units in November 2015. However, Ford India witnessed a decline of 21.62% in the domestic units due to short-term headwinds such as the demonetization drive.

On a year-to-date basis, Ford India has reported 29% jump in total sales as compared to the same period last year. The company has managed to sell 214,628 units in the first eleven months of the year compared to 165,993 units in 2015, as shown in the table below.

Ford India's total sales in units (Thousands) 2015 2016 % increase January 9,061 12,834 42% February 12,576 17,306 38% March 15,775 21,198 34% April 14,215 16,470 16% May 11,714 17,279 48% June 7,979 19,754 148% July 13,116 17,742 35% August 21,520 26,408 23% September 22,428 22,590 1% October 20,420 22,043 8% November 17,189 21,004 22% Year-to-date units 165,993 214,628 29% Click to enlarge

Source: Ford India

Thus, given its ability to increase the total number of vehicles sold on a month-over-month basis, Ford India's contribution to the company's overall financial performance should improve this year. What's more, in the long run, Ford should continue to take advantage of improving sales in the Indian market.

Ford's long-term plans in India

Ford India will be investing $195 million in its Ford Global Technology and Business Center in order to develop new products. At the same time, Ford will set up a global engineering center. The key reason behind setting up an engineering center is that this will help Ford integrate all of its operations across the world to derive the benefit of economies of scale and drive efficiency.

In my view, this is a smart move as the integration of the operations will help Ford inculcate elements from India the way the other automakers such as Suzuki and Hyundai are doing. In fact, the integration of its Indian operations will lead to a significant reduction in costs and expenses, which, in turn, should enable Ford to set a good entry price for its upcoming launches in the Indian market.

Ford India's new launches such as the Ford Figo and the Ford Aspire did not receive a very good response in the Indian market because these models came in the market very late. In comparison, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai had brought their models in the respective segments between 2010 and 2012. However, Ford India is now developing a premium hatchback that will compete with the likes of Hyundai's Elite i20 and Maruti Suzuki's Baleno.

More specifically, Ford is testing the Fiesta hatchback for the Indian market. The company is expected to launch this car in India next year. This is a smart move by Ford since the market for premium hatchbacks is a big one in India, accounting for almost 24% of the end-market. Thus, as premium hatchbacks account for a fourth of the Indian market, premium hatchback sales in India should grow to 1.25 million units in 2020, assuming that India's car market grows to 5 million units, as mentioned earlier.

A look at the long-term opportunity in India

According to IBEF, the production of automobiles in India has increased at a compounded average growth rate of 9.4% from 2006 to 2016. The important thing is that the passenger vehicle segment witnessed the fastest growth with a CAGR of 10.9% in the last ten years, as shown in the graph below.

Click to enlarge

Looking ahead, the automobile market, particularly the passenger car market, will continue to grow at an impressive pace. According to the Central Government's Auto Mission Plan II, passenger vehicle sales will grow to 9.4 million units by 2026. More specifically, the report expects the size of the passenger vehicle market to increase to 13.4 million units by 2026 if the economy grows at an average growth rate of 7.5%, which remains very much in the cards.

Moreover, the Indian automotive industry is expected to achieve a turnover of approximately $300 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15% from the current turnover of $74 billion. In the long run, Indian automotive sales are expected to exceed the U.S. automotive market by 2030 on the back of rising disposable income, growth in the GDP, pay increases by the pay commission, and other macro-economic indicators such as inflation. This is shown below:

Click to enlarge Source: Booz & Company

How India might impact Ford's financials

Ford had a market share of around 4% in India last year as it sold a total of 77,000 vehicles in the country, excluding exports. Now, as India's car market is expected to hit 5 million units by 2020, Ford's total sales could grow rapidly in the country.

In fact, even if Ford manages to hold on to its current market share, the country's vehicle sales in India could grow to 200,000 units by 2020, representing growth of approximately 160%. Now, Ford does not spell out how much revenue it gets from its India operations as it only announces its sales numbers. However, considering that the average price of a new car in India is around 8,000 British Pounds or approximately $10,000, we can have some idea of Ford's revenue in this market.

At this average selling price, Ford's revenue in India should have been around $770 million last year as it sold 77,000 vehicles domestically. Therefore, if Ford manages to grow its sales in India to 200,000 units by 2020, it will have $2 billion in revenue from this market. Thus, over the five-year period from 2016-2020, Ford's revenue in India will grow at a CAGR of 21%. More importantly, I think that Ford will be able to exceed this mark as the average price of new cars in India is rising as they are getting more feature-rich.

Conclusion

Ford is doing the right thing by investing in the Indian market. It has invested more than $2 billion in setting up two plants, one in Sanand, Gujarat, and the other in Chennai. Given its ability to increase its sales volumes as discussed in the article and focus on the growth areas such as the premium hatchback segment, Ford will continue to witness growth in India. So, looking ahead, India could contribute a greater portion to Ford's revenue in light of the points discussed above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.