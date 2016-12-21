Not Just Another 1999 Crash Call

The 1999 analogue is much, much more.

How many times have you heard this?

Yes, it's another 1999 comparison...but don't click elsewhere, yet. I haven't been calling crashes every year for the past few years like Harry Dent. In fact, I've been calling the market higher.

The below chart was tweeted in January 2015.

Click to enlarge

Using the DJI (DIA) from the 1987 crash right up to the 2000 top as a 'template', I placed the market in the 1998-2000 period. This called for a pullback to 1800 before a blow off final move higher (shown by the black addition to the red chart).

I'm not boasting about this call. In fact, I did not expect the move down in January 2016 and was calling higher this time last year. I just want to make it clear (a) I am not a perma-bear and (b) I have been following the 1998-2000 analogue for a long time.

It remains one of the best guides we have for the current market, and since the election it's got even better.

A Summary

I wrote an article on this subject in August 2016. It shows the similarities extend beyond just equity movements. I'll quickly post a few of the charts again as a summary. You can refer to the linked article for more background.

From late 1998 until the 2000 top, the dollar (UUP) and equities (SPY) rallied together, as they are now.

Click to enlarge

In December 1998, Oil (USO) reversed a 75% decline amid a long running saga between Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations.

Click to enlarge

In late 1998, the crisis in Asia abated and the Nikkei (EWJ) made a bear market rally into the 2000 top.

Click to enlarge

The above chart was from early August, and the Nikkei has since rallied 30% as per the green map.

Since the election there have been major developments across all asset classes, but funnily enough, they still echo 1999-2000.

The Trump Effect: The Missing Link

Back in August, I speculated rates would increase and drive the Dollar higher, as they did in 1999,

What drove the {dollar} market back up after the 1998 pullback was a renewed hiking cycle, as Greenspan again raised rates from 4.75% to 6.5% by 2000. We won't see 6.5% again in a hurry, but more hikes look almost certain at some point in the next two years.

Of course I had no idea of what would transpire after the election, but yet again, it fits the analogue well. Here's how the spike in US 10 year yields compare,

Click to enlarge

Apologies for the quality of the graph. I struggled to make a side by side comparison and I had to add the timescale by hand. Nevertheless, the comparison is fairly clear, as is the proposed outcome.

The last part of the puzzle is perhaps the most interesting of all.

The DJI, usually the S&P500's sleepy cousin, has shown relative strength this year; just like it did in 1999.

This is shown by the impulsive structure in both periods:

Click to enlarge

The S&P500 is a slightly weaker structure which still has the potential to end up a wedge, just as it did in 1999-2000.

The divergence in the indices is primarily down to the surge in financials and industrials, with tech stocks showing relative weakness. This is late cycle rotation in expectation of higher rates.

Apart from adding weight to the analogue, it also signals how the impending correction may play out. The DJI fared much better in the years after the 2000 top.

Conclusions

The 1999 analogue is often dragged out to remind us of the 'dot-com' bubble. It's unfortunate as this period can tell us so much more.

Many markets are correlating and responding in the same manner. I for one wouldn't bet on the outcome being any different, although it appears there's still a few more long trades setting up in early 2017.

Follow me for updates as we approach the turning point in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various US equities