Philip Morris International: An Expensive 4.6% Yield

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) offers investors a nice 4.6% yield today, but it doesn't look like a good buy when you look beyond the dividend. Philip Morris Intl sells an addictive product in fast growing markets. That sounds like a great business, and makes the relatively high yield even more enticing. However, some other stats don't paint as compelling a picture.

Some things to like

Philip Morris International basically owns the foreign rights to Altria's (NYSE:MO) brands. In other words, it sells addictive cigarettes to a collection of mature and fast growing nations around the world. Looking at the glass half full here, emerging economies should help push long-term growth for Philip Morris for years to come offsetting the slow decline that's likely in developed markets.

Now add in the company's 4.6% yield, which is well above the market, and it's easy to see why income investors would be drawn to the name. Even more interesting, the dividend yield is around 10% higher than the company's five year average. That suggests that it's a good time to consider Philip Morris International.

If only there weren't other things to consider…

Some things not to like

The first hurdle with Philip Morris Intl is that it's a sin stock. If that's a problem for you then you shouldn't consider it at any cost. But there's more to be concerned about than just what the company sells. For example, part of the reason it was spun off from Altria was to highlight its growth potential. Only the top line has been falling since 2012, with this year looking to be another weak one. The bottom line has also been kind of weak, with earnings falling since 2013.

There is clearly a lot of minutia hidden under the big-picture numbers, but they don't really hold up to the expectations. And then there's the dividend itself. It's toward the high end of the company's historical range, but it's a relatively short history filled with a lot of big moves up and down. The fact that the yield is 10% or so above its five year average might not be as reliable a data point as you might like.

And then there's the backup for the dividend. Philip Morris Intl has continued to raise the dividend each year since 2008. However, the pace of the increases has slowed. For example, over the trailing five years the average growth rate was 10%. Over the last year that rate fell to 4%. That's a material slowdown.

It makes sense, however, when you look at the payout ratio. With earnings heading lower and the dividend higher, the payout ratio is frightening close to 100%. Dividends come out of cash flow and not earnings, so a company can sustain that level of disbursement for long periods of time in some cases. However, it speaks to a company that is running out of room to materially grow the dividend.

Then there's the issue of price to earnings. The company's trailing PE is around 30% higher than the five year average. You can argue that this is a look at the past, and place a heavier weight on the forward PE. Only the forward PE is around 10% above the average. Thus, neither metric suggests Philip Morris International is cheap today.

Backing that up is a price to sales ratio that is around 20% above the historical average. And a price to cash flow ratio that's nearly 14% above its five year mean. Thus, the evidence points more toward an expensive stock than a discounted one.

Pass on this one

Although Philip Morris International's yield looks enticing, the stock itself appears to be on the expensive side today. Add in the tobacco angle and you should be asking if the yield is really worth the price you'd have to pay. For me, it's definitely too expensive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.