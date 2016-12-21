General Electric Versus Wells Fargo

These two companies have gotten a lot of press this past year that basically describe the difference between two world views.

First, General Electric (NYSE: GE) has been moving more and more into computer software and desires to become a top ten software company by 2020. It is doing well in this effort.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has gained the headlines this year because of its emphasis upon personal incentives to sell accounts, deposit accounts and insurance, among others. Records have indicated that many of the incentive programs were originated as early as 2005.

General Electric has gone though several years of restructuring in which it has discarded some of its old-line consumer products division and its financial division, and attempted to move into what it sees as the future.

Wells Fargo has been praised for sticking to a basic model of the banking business and not gone off into ideas of becoming an investment bank or some other kind of financial conglomerate.

General Electric has moved from a return on shareholder's equity of slightly under 10.0 percent in the depths of the Great Recession in 2009 and has now returned to an ROE of 13.6 percent in 2015, with an expected performance of 14.5 percent in 2016. Some analysts are placing the ROE for 2017 in the 17.0 percent level.

Wells Fargo is just going in the opposite direction. The bank has been praised during the current economic recovery for maintaining the highest ROE of the major commercial banks in the country by keeping this measure in the 11.0 percent to 12.0 percent range. The bank was given high marks for keeping its business model consistent with fundamental banking services.

After posting a 12.5 percent ROE in 2014, the numbers began to slip, falling to a 11.2 percent level in 2015 and an expected 10.0 percent return in 2016. Some analysts are seeing an even lower outcome in the next year or two.

The current position of the two organizations point to how these organizations have changed to adapt…or, not adapt…to the changes taking place in the world.

Wells Fargo kept the older banking model, which helped them navigate through the Great Recession and the years directly following. But, it has stayed with the older banking model for too long and this has caused the bank to push too hard to achieve performance standards stemming from the older banking model, when the bank was earnings returns of 16.0 percent to 18.0 percent.

General Electric, known as a manufacturing giant, gained more and more of their profits in the 1990s and 2000s from the financial divisions it created and promoted. In many years, GE earned well over 50 percent of its profits from these financial areas.

This period of time is becoming known as the glory days of financialization, the economy and economic resources moved more into the financial services, drawing resources away from manufacturing and industry.

Following the Great Recession, however, Jeffrey Immelt, GE's CEO began to redirect the company, getting out of financialization while moving toward software.

Now we are really beginning to comprehend what a difference this is making in the company…and, in the economy.

But, this is happening all over. Can you imagine, for example, the manufacturer's of cars becoming a software company? Yet, to get into a new car today a person is overtaken with all the software applications that exist. And, then there are the tremendous efforts being made to make driverless cars. And, the list can go on.

Much of banking, however, still seems to be stuck in the past. One reason for this, of course, is that the financial area, especially banking, is so heavily regulated.

New regulations, like the Dodd-Frank financial law placed huge costs on the banking industry and has caused a restructuring that is still going on. And, most efforts, especially among the smaller banks, seem to dominated by people who have been looking backward for banking models, not looking forward. Wells Fargo must be included in this list.

What would happen, I have asked, if some banks stated that they wanted to become major software companies sometime in the 2020s?

A quick response to this question is that the regulators won't allow it to happen.

I don't know, actually. My friend says her primary bank doesn't have branches. She can write checks on her account. She can obtain cash through ATMs that take her debit card. Her deposits are done automatically as with most of her bill payments. She doesn't have any debt but a mortgage, obtained on line, which is paid monthly through an automatic transfer. She has credit cards but they are paid off at the end of each month. And, she runs her investment portfolio through this account, obtaining CDs, Treasury securities, stocks and bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, and so on.

What is wrong with this model? My guess is that it is the model that most current teenagers will be most comfortable with as they move on in life.

The future of banking is not going to be determined by banking organizations that rely on trading profits to support their ROEs. In fact, in my mind, higher interest rates will not save the banking industry this time around. Oh, it will buy some banks time, but the future of banking is going to be much different than the past.

General Electric is moving in the right direction and the advancement of its ROE is proof of that.

Wells Fargo has some real problems it must deal with. And, the downgrading of its ROE reflects this.