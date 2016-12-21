InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/20/16: SPKE, RETA, INOV, TRNC

Includes: ANET, CDTI, COMM, DKL, GTE, HQY, INFI, INOV, MEI, MIK, NCI, PSTG, RETA, RVT, SNI, SPKE, STAY, TRNC, VIRT, WDAY
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/20/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC);
  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
  • Reata Pharm (NASDAQ:RETA);
  • Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV), and;
  • Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI);
  • Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT);
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG);
  • Workday (NYSE:WDAY), and;
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);
  • Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY);
  • Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);
  • Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI);
  • Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY);
  • Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM), and;
  • Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), and;
  • Infinity Pharm (NASDAQ:INFI).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Cpmg DIR,BO Reata Pharm RETA B $3,787,820
2 Tjmt DIR,BO Virtu Financial VIRT AB $1,599,335
3 Bvf Partners LP BO Infinity Pharm INFI B $855,491
4 Delek Us BO Delek Logistics Partners DKL AB $532,133
5 Bell Lon E DIR Clean Diesel Technologies CDTI JB* $500,000
6 Maxwell W Keith DIR,BO Spark Energy SPKE B $397,712
7 Hoglund Peter K TR,CFO Royce Value Trust RVT JB* $297,880
8 Teuber William DIR Inovalon INOV B $240,500
9 Smith David P DIR Gran Tierra Energy GTE B $189,150
10 Ferro Michael W Jr DIR,BO Tronc TRNC B $114,468
Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Blackstone Mgt BO Michaels Companies MIK S,JS* $264,479,992
2 Paulson & Co BO Extended Stay America STAY S,JS* $71,793,753
3 Ullal Jayshree CEO,DIR Arista Networks ANET AS $30,078,066
4 Rana Manu S DIR Healthequity HQY S $15,571,000
5 Drendel Frank M DIR Commscope COMM AS $10,287,670
6 Duffield David A CB,DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $7,723,651
7 Hornung Christopher J DIR Methode Electronics MEI S $4,231,968
8 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Pure Storage PSTG S $4,136,391
9 Scripps Eli W BO Scripps Networks SNI S $3,524,545
10 Howard Julie CB,CEO Navigant Consulting NCI AS $2,185,979
Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.