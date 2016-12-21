InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/20/16: SPKE, RETA, INOV, TRNC

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/20/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC);

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);

Reata Pharm (NASDAQ:RETA);

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV), and;

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI);

Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT);

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG);

Workday (NYSE:WDAY), and;

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY);

Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI);

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY);

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM), and;

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), and;

Infinity Pharm (NASDAQ:INFI).

Insider Purchases

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Blackstone Mgt BO Michaels Companies MIK S,JS* $264,479,992 2 Paulson & Co BO Extended Stay America STAY S,JS* $71,793,753 3 Ullal Jayshree CEO,DIR Arista Networks ANET AS $30,078,066 4 Rana Manu S DIR Healthequity HQY S $15,571,000 5 Drendel Frank M DIR Commscope COMM AS $10,287,670 6 Duffield David A CB,DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $7,723,651 7 Hornung Christopher J DIR Methode Electronics MEI S $4,231,968 8 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Pure Storage PSTG S $4,136,391 9 Scripps Eli W BO Scripps Networks SNI S $3,524,545 10 Howard Julie CB,CEO Navigant Consulting NCI AS $2,185,979 Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

