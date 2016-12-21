InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/20/16: SPKE, RETA, INOV, TRNC

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC);
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE);
- Reata Pharm (NASDAQ:RETA);
- Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV), and;
- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Clean Diesel Technologies (NASDAQ:CDTI);
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT);
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG);
- Workday (NYSE:WDAY), and;
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL);
- Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY);
- Scripps Networks (NYSE:SNI);
- Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI);
- Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY);
- Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM), and;
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Cpmg
|DIR,BO
|Reata Pharm
|RETA
|B
|$3,787,820
|2
|Tjmt
|DIR,BO
|Virtu Financial
|VIRT
|AB
|$1,599,335
|3
|Bvf Partners LP
|BO
|Infinity Pharm
|INFI
|B
|$855,491
|4
|Delek Us
|BO
|Delek Logistics Partners
|DKL
|AB
|$532,133
|5
|Bell Lon E
|DIR
|Clean Diesel Technologies
|CDTI
|JB*
|$500,000
|6
|Maxwell W Keith
|DIR,BO
|Spark Energy
|SPKE
|B
|$397,712
|7
|Hoglund Peter K
|TR,CFO
|Royce Value Trust
|RVT
|JB*
|$297,880
|8
|Teuber William
|DIR
|Inovalon
|INOV
|B
|$240,500
|9
|Smith David P
|DIR
|Gran Tierra Energy
|GTE
|B
|$189,150
|10
|Ferro Michael W Jr
|DIR,BO
|Tronc
|TRNC
|B
|$114,468
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Blackstone Mgt
|BO
|Michaels Companies
|MIK
|S,JS*
|$264,479,992
|2
|Paulson & Co
|BO
|Extended Stay America
|STAY
|S,JS*
|$71,793,753
|3
|Ullal Jayshree
|CEO,DIR
|Arista Networks
|ANET
|AS
|$30,078,066
|4
|Rana Manu S
|DIR
|Healthequity
|HQY
|S
|$15,571,000
|5
|Drendel Frank M
|DIR
|Commscope
|COMM
|AS
|$10,287,670
|6
|Duffield David A
|CB,DIR,BO
|Workday
|WDAY
|AS
|$7,723,651
|7
|Hornung Christopher J
|DIR
|Methode Electronics
|MEI
|S
|$4,231,968
|8
|Volpi Michelangelo
|DIR
|Pure Storage
|PSTG
|S
|$4,136,391
|9
|Scripps Eli W
|BO
|Scripps Networks
|SNI
|S
|$3,524,545
|10
|Howard Julie
|CB,CEO
|Navigant Consulting
|NCI
|AS
|$2,185,979
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.