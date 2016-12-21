A 10.3% Preferred Stock Yield From A Profitable Company That Just Raised Capital

This article make the positive case for CMRE-PC and provides the top 11 reasons to consider the issue.

2016 has been a tough year for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) and the rest of the container ship sector. Even with the relative stability provided by long term leasing contracts, CMRE shares have declined by approximately 40% and the dividend was slashed. Container ship peers have not fared any better. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) have also suffered declines of about 40% this year. Stock prices, leasing rates and ship values all remain depressed. Despite these gloomy market conditions, there are some good reasons for CMRE preferred shareholders to be optimistic. While the dividend cut and dilutive equity offering were painful for CMRE shareholders, they were excellent news for preferred stock holders. This article explores 11 reasons to consider CMRE-PC.

What is CMRE-PC?

CMRE-PC is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an 8.5% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly and CMRE-PC now yields 10.3% at a recent price of $20.59. It's a perpetual issue, which means that the company has no obligation to call it. CMRE-PC may be called at par starting on 1/21/2019. See prospectus for additional details. CMRE-PB, CMRE-PC and CMRE-PD are similar cumulative preferred issues with equal seniority. CMRE-PC has an average daily trading volume of approximately 25K shares. Limit orders and patience are recommended when trading.

1. $72 million equity capital raise was completed

CMRE successfully raised $72 million on 11/29/2016. 12 million shares of common stock were sold at $6 per share in an equity offering. Insiders participated by purchasing $10 million of stock.

2. Continued access to capital

With a current market capitalization of approximately $500 million, CMR CAN raise a substantial amount of equity capital if necessary. NYSE regulations place some limitations on equity sales that exceed 20% of the current market capitalization and more severe limitations on equity offerings exceeding 30% of the market capitalizations. CMRE could easily raise another $75 - $100 million if management feels it is necessary.

2. Excellent liquidity.

Cash holdings were $107 million as of 9/30/2016. Note that this figure excludes restricted cash of $6 million as well as proceeds from the $72 million equity sale that was subsequently completed on 11/29/2016.

3. Debt maturities extended.

A good relationship with bankers is especially important when times are tough. CMRE has successfully worked with their bankers to extend several debt repayments. As Chief Financial Officer Gregory Zikos commented in the 10/4/2016 press release:

"Since the beginning of the year, we have completed debt financing transactions of over US $ 760 million. Out of that amount, approx. US $ 400 million involve the extension for 3 years of debt maturing in 2017 and 2018, approx. US $ 175 million relate to the financing of our newbuild program, approx. US $ 150 million relate to the refinancing of existing facilities, and approx. US $ 40 million relate to new financings. We have no debt maturities in 2017, we have reduced our 2018 balloons from approx. US $440 million to approx. US $80 million and we have minimized our capital expenditure requirements. "

4. Insiders own a majority of the common stock.

As per the 10/4/2016 press release, insiders owned over 65% of the CMRE common stock as of that date. This is very comforting to CMRE-PC holders, since the preferred stock is senior to the common stock. Note that insiders subsequently bought an additional $10 million of common stock in the 11/29/2016 secondary offering (see item #1).

5. Reduced common stock dividends are a good thing.

As per the 10/4/2016 press release, CMRE reduced its quarterly common stock dividend from 29 cents per share to 10 cents per share. Furthermore, insiders owning 65% of the common stock agreed to accept their dividends in common stock instead of cash. This will reduce cash dividend payments by approximately $92 million annually. While this measure is very painful for CMRE holders, it's quite positive for CMRE-PC holders. More cash is available to repay debt and support the annual preferred stock dividends that total $22 million annually for CMRE-PB, CMRE-PC and CMRE-PD.

6. Company will be profitable in 2017.

Yahoo finance provides a summary of 2017 earnings estimates. Based on 7 analysts, the average 2017 earnings estimate for CMRE is $1.27 per share. All 7 analysts expect CMRE to be profitable in 2017. Based on 90.3 million shares, the consensus 2017 earnings estimate is $115 million.

Even the lowest analyst estimate calls for 2017 earnings of 82 cents per share. Note that the analyst estimates typically exclude non-cash write-downs of ship valuations. While these write-offs will reduce the book value of the common stock, they are not really important for preferred shareholders. Non-cash items don't impact cash flow.

7. Company should remain profitable in 2018.

Analyst estimates are not yet available for 2018, so I'll do some "quick and dirty" math to estimate 2018 earnings. To be conservative, I'm starting with the lowest 2017 analyst estimate of 82 cents per share. I'm adjusting that earnings estimate for ships coming off lease in 2018. I've assumed that only 1/3 of the revenue from ships coming off lease in 2018 will be replaced with new leases or offset with operating expenses reductions (as would happen if a ship is scrapped). Even using these rather harsh assumptions, 2018 earnings are estimated (see below) at approximately $23 million.

Current Leasing Lease # months revenue Ship Rate Expiration lost in 2018 lost in 2018 Cosco Ningbo 36,400 Jan-18 11 12,012,000 Cosco Yantian 36,400 Feb-18 10 10,920,000 Cosco Beijing 36,400 Apr-18 8 8,736,000 Cosco Hellas 37,519 May-18 7 7,878,990 Maersk Kokura 37,000 Feb-18 10 11,100,000 Sealand New York 26,100 Mar-18 9 7,047,000 Maersk Kobe 26,100 May-18 7 5,481,000 Sealand Washington 26,100 Jun-18 6 4,698,000 Sealand Michigan 26,100 Aug-18 8 6,264,000 Sealand Illinois 26,100 Oct-18 2 1,566,000 MSC Koroni 13,500 Sep-18 3 1,215,000 Estimated revenues lost from 2018 lease expirations: -$77 million Assumed offset from new leases and / or expense reductions 33% Estimated impact on 2018 profitability: -$51 million Lowest 2017 analyst earnings estimate (before items) $0.82 per share # shares outstanding (millions): 90.3 2017 lowest analyst profit estimate $74 million Estimated impact on 2018 profitability: -$51 million My 2018 earnings estimate (before items) $23 million Click to enlarge

8. Container ship market may rebalance in 2019.

According to some projections, container ship capacity will peak in 2018 and decline in 2019. As shown in items #7 and #8 above, CMRE should remain profitable until supply starts to rebalance in 2019.

9. New building program is almost fully funded.

Even a well capitalized shipping company can be sunk by an aggressive new building program. Fortunately CMRE has already funded all but one of their new building ships. As CFO Gregory Zikos notes on page #1 of the Q3 earnings conference call:

"All of our new operating program is fully funded with the exception of one 11,000 TEU shifts which will be delivered in about five months."

10. Counter-party risk is not a major concern

The Hanjin bankruptcy demonstrated the importance of counter-party risk. Fortunately this does not appear to be a major concern for CMRE. CFO Gregory Zikos addressed this in response to an analyst question on the Q3 earnings conference call (see page #3):

"...all the payments from our charters are current. We feel extremely comfortable with the credit quality of our charters."

11. Long operating history.

CMRE began trading as a public company in November 2010 and has had a reputation for conservative management. This is a family company as reflected by the 65% insider ownership (see item #4). Costamare has a long history starting as a private shipping company in 1975 and has been in the container ship business since 1984.

What are some of the major risks?

I believe that the depressed container ship sector will start to rebalance by 2019 due to continued scrapping of older ships and growth of global trade. The global economy is inherently unpredictable. Events such as a global recession or a war can negatively impact trade. CMRE has strong counter-parties and I have assumed that long term leases will be honored. Any unexpected lease default would be a problem. Refinancing debt could start to become an issue in 2019 or 20120 if the container ship market remains weak enough for long enough.

Conclusions

CMRE-PC offers an attractive 10.3% yield as well as some potential for capital gains. CMRE has taken many positive steps that benefit CMRE-PC holders. They have sold equity, slashed the common stock dividend and pushed back 2/3 of their 2018 debt maturity. Long term leases ensure continued profitability through 2018. A decline in the supply of container ship capacity is forecast for 2019. This is a company with excellent liquidity and continued access to capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE-PC,CMRE-PD,SSW-PH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.