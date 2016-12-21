Gilead Is Back On The Bottom

It feels like just another day passed where the market moved up while Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) moved down. How long can this dynamic continue? I am very close to a full position in the name with 19.8% of my portfolio weighted down by the biotech stock. With the stock down 26.8% on the year it looks like a miserable showing when compared to the S&P 500 which has posted an 11.1% gain so far. That is why I believe right now is a good as a time as any to parse through the news that has taken place at the company recently to see if I should be buying more shares even if it goes above my maximum 20% allocation for it in my portfolio.

The fine people at Marketwatch recently put together a list of eighteen companies in the S&P 500 which are poised to have the most upside during 2017. The way it was defined was they just listed the companies with price targets 30% below the consensus sell-side price targets. It is no surprise that over half the names on the list are in the healthcare sector as that particular sector has been beaten down pretty hard during 2016 in part because of the Affordable Care Act, Hillary Clinton's comments about the industry, and now President Elect Trump's rhetoric around expensive drug pricing. It should also be no surprise that Gilead is on that list as analysts see somewhere near 33% upside potential in the name. That would be a welcome reprieve from what 2016 offered up to investors.

One way to get the ball rolling on moving the stock up during 2017 is if the company continues filing new drug applications such as the one they did a couple of weeks ago for the once-daily pan-genotypic tablet for treating patients with chronic hepatitis C virus without cirrhosis. The company was able to submit the application based on the data supplied through their most recent Phase 3 clinical trials; POLARIS-1 AND POLARIS-4. Patients are supposed to take the tablet for a period of twelve weeks. Though this product may cannibalize some of their other HCV sales numbers it is definitely better to cannibalize your own sales figures than have someone else like Merck (NYSE:MRK) take it from you.

Earlier this year the company inked a deal with Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to partner for their filgotinib product which is currently in Phase 2b/3 trials for ulcerative colitis. The first hurdle was cleared just last week with the trial enrolling and dosing its first patient. The trial will however last until November 2019, so investors will have to wait another three years before hearing anything about the study. This particular study will not be a needle mover for investors until at least then or if we receive some sort of update halfway through the trial on the progress of some patients.

What was a needle mover just last week though was the news that Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) will now cover Harvoni after blacklisting the drug for nearly two years. The loser in this situation is AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), whose Viekira Pak was on Express Scripts' formulary for those two years. Though the news moved the needle for the stock of Gilead it wasn't really that big of news in my eyes. Viekira Pak has a very small portion of the HCV market and all it means is that Gilead will now get a sliver of the pie back because Viekira Pak is still on the list. This small sliver is practically negligible now in the declining HCV market.

The biggest needle mover news that happened recently though was the fact that a federal jury found that Gilead must pay $2.5B to Merck for patent infringement while developing their HCV products. The $2.5B number came about as the jury decided that Gilead owed 10% royalties on $25.4B of sales coming from the blockbusters Harvoni and Sovaldi. However, the $2.5B may just be the start of the pain as in this particular case the judge has the ability to increase it by at most three times what it currently is. Gilead however is not taking this news lightly as it has vowed to appeal the decision. Despite Gilead having a large enough war chest to pay this fine it will nearly destroy 10% of the company's cash position on the balance sheet.

With the market at record highs seemingly every day the healthcare stocks which have been beaten down should provide opportunities for investors. However, Gilead has some major idiosyncratic issues that will impede its progress, most notably the final topic I discussed about the payment to Merck. Gilead is still a great large-cap company which has been under a lot of duress over the past eighteen months and investors will probably continue to sell it into the end of 2016 for tax loss purposes. At 7x next year's earnings estimates the stock has not shown that it is a value play yet, but it can with one quick signature on the bottom line of an acquisition agreement.

I actually initiated my position in Gilead in early September of 2015 and have been pretty upset with the purchase thus far. So far I'm down 8.1% on an annualized basis but will continue to purchase shares as long as they are below $83 because I believe that is where it offers exceptional value. I've selected $83 because it is the average price at which I currently own my shares. But I do believe that it offers value until around $87 which happens to be the midway point of the 52-week range.

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, Gilead is my largest position and has been horrible as I'm down 10.4% on the name including reinvested dividends, while the position occupies roughly 19.8% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in it as a wild card name because it has been beaten down significantly. I own the stock for the wild card portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 11% since inception, while the S&P 500 is up 9.2%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % Change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) 6.16% 3.71% The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) 5.31% 4.95% AbbVie Inc. 4.10% 4.00% Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) 3.35% 4.86% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) 3.09% 4.84% Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) -0.09% 4.69% Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) -2.02% 8.79% V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) -2.92% 5.78% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) -3.97% 9.07% Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) -6.05% 7.86% Gilead Sciences Inc. -10.38% 19.84% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -25.57% 4.83% Cash $ 16.76% Click to enlarge

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

