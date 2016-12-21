Darden Looks Enticing Here

Photo credit

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has been on fire of late and with good cause; the company's turnaround strategy for its flagship Olive Garden chain is working nicely. The stock has rallied a bunch but given the positive momentum the company has and a strong Q2 report, it still looks like it could have room to run. Industry headwinds and a rising valuation aside, DRI looks like a strong choice if you want to own a restaurant conglomerate.

Darden's success in Q2 was due to a very strong showing from Olive Garden in terms of comp sales. The consolidated gain in Q2 was 1.7% as all but one of DRI's chains posted a positive comp for the quarter but Olive Garden led the way at +2.6%. Olive Garden is by far the largest chain in DRI's portfolio and as we've seen in the past couple of years, when Olive Garden is performing well, DRI does as well. The opposite is true too but for now, Olive Garden is firing on all cylinders and it helped produce a 2% revenue gain for the consolidated company.

Management reaffirmed guidance for a +1% to +2% consolidated comp for the rest of the fiscal year - which has two quarters remaining - so optimism abounds. And why not? DRI has produced a strong turnaround for its brands after a couple of years of stagnating performance. The menu shifts at Olive Garden are proving extremely positive but I would caution that traffic was flat at Olive Garden in Q2 and was actually negative at Longhorn. Pricing and mix contributed significantly towards the comp sales gain but traffic was weak. We've seen this over and over again this earnings season with restaurants but it is certainly something to keep an eye on going forward.

Operating margins also improved a full 200bps during the quarter as DRI offset rising labor costs with lower food and beverage expenses as well as G&A costs. Rising labor costs are here to stay for restaurants but another theme we've seen with restaurant earnings thus far this year is input cost deflation. DRI fits into both of those categories but SG&A cost control led to a very strong gain in operating margins in Q2 despite the environment for rising labor costs. At just over 7%, DRI still has a long way it can go in terms of operating margins if it can keep the momentum up. The key is going to be continued positive comp sales and right now, the outlook is bright. Without those gains it will be difficult for DRI to leverage its cost base but for now at least, I have no reason to doubt those gains will continue to accrue.

DRI has also remade its balance sheet by paying down roughly $2B in debt over the past couple of years, a move that I certainly applaud. The savings in interest expense are huge as last year's Q2 saw over $57M in interest costs whereas this year's Q2 was just $9M. That's an enormous savings as interest expense ate up 70% of operating earnings last year in Q2. This year? Just 8%. That's a terrific improvement and those gains will accrue every single quarter going forward.

With the year halfway over, DRI is going for 19.3 times this year's earnings, which is right where one might expect given DRI's earnings momentum. That's middle-of-the-pack for a growing restaurant chain and given that earnings are expected to grow in the 11% area, the stock is going for about 1.7X its growth rate. That's not particularly cheap but it isn't expensive either given that margins are improving greatly both at the operating and corporate levels (thanks to lower interest costs) and if comps do continue to rise, that story will play out next year as well. There are some variables at play right now - chief among them comp sales - but the new menu initiative at Olive Garden is powering Darden higher and I don't see any reason to doubt it will continue. As DRI struggled over the past couple of years it can grow significantly and just get back to where it once was; the potential here is sizable.

The stock looks like it needs to consolidate a bit here as we saw a $17 rally in a straight line. However, given that the 200DMA continues to rise and that operational improvements continue to accrue, I still like DRI here. It isn't cheap but I don't believe it will be since the turnaround is already well underway. If you want to own DRI, you'll have to pay 18 or 19 times earnings but for what you get, that seems fair. This stock isn't a screaming buy but with a 3% yield and strong fundamentals, you can do much worse.

