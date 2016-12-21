What Does Lazard Think Tesla's 'Integrated Sustainable Energy Solution' Will Cost?

Demand for economics of that caliber should be unlimited and insatiable. I can almost see the lines stretching down the block and around the corner from every Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) Gallery in the country. But I digress.

Last week, Lazard released Version 10.0 of its Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis, an in-depth comparison of alternative energy and conventional energy technology costs that includes granular detail on eleven alternative and seven conventional electric power technologies. Concurrently, it released Version 2.0 of its Levelized Cost of Storage Analysis, which offers comparable detail on eight energy storage technologies in 10 use cases, including five behind the meter cases.

Together, these two reports offer enough detail to support a rough but reasonable estimate of what Tesla's "integrated sustainable energy solution" will cost consumers who spring for the whole enchilada and go all in with Tesla. Since they wrote SolarCity's fairness opinion for the Tesla merger, I think:

Lazard knows what Tesla's PV Solar and Energy Storage systems cost;

Lazard's industry-wide estimates will at least bracket Tesla's product costs and economics;and

Accepting Lazard's numbers at face value is not unreasonable.

To be perfectly clear, I'm not accepting the Lazard reports as immutable truth, my truth or even the last word. Rather, I'm analyzing the published numbers, making the necessary calculations and laying out the results for consideration by fair minded Seeking Alpha readers.

Before digging into the details, it's important to summarize some unpleasant but undeniable truths about PV solar, stationary energy storage and their potential real world contribution to our electric supply.

First, small solar power is more expensive than big solar power, which is why Lazard's levelized cost of utility-scale solar power ranges from of 4.6¢ to 5.6¢ per kWh while its levelized cost of rooftop residential PV solar ranges from 13.8¢ to 22.2¢ per kWh.

Second, lithium-ion battery storage is expensive because the capital costs for an energy storage system, or "ESS," include storage modules, balance of system components, power control and conversion systems and engineering, procurement and construction. The cost of the cells used in the storage modules is important, but it's only part of the equation.

Third, as this graph in Tesla's German Powerwall warranty shows, the capacity of lithium-ion cells will degrade by up to 40% over the course of a decade and an ESS that must provide a minimum daily power output during its useful life must be oversized to accommodate anticipated degradation.

Click to enlarge

Fourth, while the prices of PV solar and batteries have fallen over the last 20 years, economies of scale and experience curve effects are self-limiting and they exhaust themselves as products mature. I've seen several charts that suggest prices have already plateaued.

Fifth, as I previously observed in PV Solar, Increasing Everybody's Electricity Costs, the baseline economics of PV solar would be poor even if the hardware was free.

If you only consider headline estimates, Lazard's levelized cost of energy for rooftop residential PV solar ranges from a low of 13.8¢ to a high of 22.2¢ per kWh.

Similarly, Lazard's levelized cost of storage in a residential-scale lithium-ion ESS ranges from a low of 73.5¢ to a high of 132.1¢ per kWh after netting out the charging cost of $155 per MWh associated with using grid power as the preferred charging source.

When you add the two values together and divide by 3.5 (the range per kWh of a Tesla Model S85) you get a net fuel cost of 27.5¢ to 48.6¢ per mile. Since the 2015 Bugatti Veyron had an EPA estimated fuel economy of 10 gal/100 miles which works out to 27.5¢ per mile if premium gasoline has a pump price of $2.75, I'm underwhelmed. but at least the costs are fixed.

According to Wikipedia:

Post- truth politics (also called post-factual politics) is a political culture in which debate is framed largely by appeals to emotion disconnected from the details of policy, and by the repeated assertion of talking points to which factual rebuttals are ignored. Post-truth differs from traditional contesting and falsifying of truth by rendering it of "secondary" importance.

After analyzing and writing about Tesla Motors for years, I'm convinced that this story stock is a stunning example of a new paradigm, post-truth investing where the vulgar exigencies of objective truth simply don't matter to a company's stockholders. Tesla truly is a case where the market is acting like a voting machine, "reflecting a voter-registration test that requires only money, not intelligence or emotional stability." That being said, investors who want a return of capital must never forget that "in the long-run, the market is a weighing machine."

