Hammond Power: Attractive Valuation On Electrical Industry Leader With Strong FCF Conversion And ~4% Div

Note: $ in CAD unless otherwise noted; EBITDA excludes JV and FX effect unless otherwise noted

Thesis

Hammond Power Solutions (OTC:HMDPF) is an industry leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of critical use, dry-type transformers serving diverse end markets with an increasingly global footprint and market share and sufficient free cash flow conversion. The Company also has solid asset coverage, reasonable leverage levels, and a ~4.2% dividend yield. Hammond's current valuation of ~4.96x EV/EBITDA and 0.57x P/B represent an attractive entry point into the name given the aforementioned attributes as well as comp valuations (9.5x+ represents 52%+ upside) and a high level DCF assuming no growth and conservative assumptions (6.5x+ represents 24%+ upside under conservative assumptions). Hammond should experience positive trends due to growth within newly entered end markets and geographies, projected stability or growth in established end markets (O&G, mining, heavy machinery), increased regulatory standards, electrical infrastructure investment and more.

Brief Company Overview

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) ("Hammond" or the "Company") is the largest manufacturer of dry-type transformers in North America, generating sales in the USA (60% FYE 2015 revenue), Canada (28%), Europe (6%) and India (6%). The Company serves customers in the oil & gas, mining, steel, waste & wastewater, heavy machinery, retail, data center and institutional real estate industries, among others. The Company offers thousands of dry-type transformers and reactors across four main product categories: Control & Automation, Low Voltage Distribution, Medium Voltage Distribution, and Potted & Specialty. The Company also offers custom solutions and services to a number of end markets worldwide. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Canada, United States, Mexico, Italy and India and has 11 regional distribution centers throughout North America. The Company was founded in Canada and dates back to 1917.

The Company has expanded its geographic reach meaningfully since its acquisition of Eurolettro in 2011, with 12% of FYE 2015 revenue generated outside of North America. Furthermore, the Company has leveraged its design and manufacturing expertise and geographic reach in recent years to grow sales in the commercial construction, data center, retail and institutional building industries. The Company sells its products through various sales channels including distributors, direct to customers and private branding. It has a reputation for quality and technical expertise which has allowed Hammond to grow market share in recent years. The Company has also benefited from new DoE efficiency regulation which went into effect Jan 1. 2016, in addition to customers building up legacy product inventory in Q4 2015, Hammond was quick to market with new compliant products.

Brief Industry Overview and Comps

Per industry research conducted by Markets and Markets, the global dry type transformer market was ~USD4.16B in 2015. The market is projected to reach USD5.38Bn by FYE 2020, representing a 5.3% CAGR. This same report identifies key market players as:

ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB)

Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN)

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Crompton Greaves

Hammond Power Solutions

Voltamp Transformers

Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY)

TBEA Transformer Industrial Group

General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Please see the chart below for an overview of public comps, as shown the Company's EV/EBITDA valuation and leverage, are below the selected comps. Though margins are lower than the selected comps, the Company's margins are positioned to expand going forward as described herein:

Click to enlarge

Source: Public filings, CapIQ, chart self made

Strengths

End Market Diversity: As aforementioned, the Company serves a broad and growing range of end markets, and actively pursues expansion into new end markets. In 2015, the Company leveraged a growing footprint and manufacturing capabilities to increase sales into the data center, retail commercial and institutional buildings industries. Another example of pursuing expansion is the 2015 regulatory approval of a new line of cast transformers which allowed the Company to increase sales to data centers, alternative energy, LNG and other harsh environment uses. In addition to providing stability, these new end markets provide material avenues for growth. This revenue diversification is what has allowed Hammond to exhibit stable growth even while a number of its end markets have faced headwinds in recent periods, including O&G and alternative energy.

The Company has expanded into global markets in recent years as well, with the acquisition of Eurolettro, PETE and Marnate in 2011, 2012 and 2013, respectively. The Company's international (outside of North America) revenue has grown at a 16.4% CAGR from FYE 2013 to FYE 2015, and has increased from 10% to 12% of total revenue over the same period. This expansion enhances revenue diversity and presents material growth opportunities in growing markets such as India.

Market Share: According to the aforementioned Markets and Markets dry type transformer report, the Company has 5%+ market share of the global market, however, given its established presence and majority of sales in North America and recent entrance into global markets, it is likely that Hammond has a greater share of the North American market. As the Company's recent entrance into new end markets and geographies has proven successful thus far, these channels represent a meaningful opportunity to grow market share going forward. Per the CEO:

"Our multi-national operational capabilities provide expanded market opportunities going forward and deliver solid revenue and profitability increases, while enabling the Company to add to its strong financial position."

Cash Flow Generation and Dividend: The Company generates sufficient free cash flow due to moderate capex needs and leverage and relatively stable EBITDA. As shown below, the average FCF is around ~$8MM, with FYE 2014 representing a lower figure due to factors discussed in the margin risk. The Company has invested materially in growing manufacturing capacity and should likely be able to scale growth materially before requiring significant investments in the manufacturing space. According to the Company:

"HPS has invested in expanded manufacturing capacity for forecasted demand of customers as well as in markets served despite the increases in fixed cost structures that have a short term dilutive effect on financial results."

The below FCF calculation excludes capex for acquisitions and annual dividends of ~$2.8MM in recent years. This cash flow represents an opportunity for management to continue to reinvest in the business, continue to pursue end market and geographic diversification efforts and continue to return cash to shareholders. As Hammond has historically shown willingness to both reinvest in the Company and return cash, this would be expected to continue going forward. Assuming recent revenue expansion continues from aforementioned growth initiatives and the Company realizes margin improvements from utilizes excess capacity, it could experience the opportunity to return more cash to shareholders, delever, or invest more capital into these initiatives.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings, chart self made

Industry Tailwinds: Currently a number of end markets served, such as data centers, commercial construction and more generally electrical infrastructure, are experiencing and are expected to continue experiencing tailwinds. Other end markets, such as heavy machinery and waste & wastewater, are expected to remain stable. Further, certain of the Company's end markets have experienced material headwinds in recent periods and are expected to experience stability or alleviation in the near future, which could prove positive for Hammond. These end markets include O&G, mining and alternative energy. Furthermore, the Company has and is expected to continue to benefit from new DoE standards which went into effect on Jan 1, 2016. It was able to quickly develop and deploy products which complied with new DoE regulations. Additionally, historical underinvestment and material projected near-term investments in utility infrastructure could positively impact the Company as electricity distribution and transmission replacements and upgrades could impact demand positively.

Valuation and Asset Value: The Company's current enterprise value of $95.6MM is the lowest since 2009 while revenue has diversified and grown since, and while margins have fallen, a portion of this is due to growing capacity in anticipation of the expected top-line growth. The Company has been successful in improving market share via a growing footprint across multiple end markets. Furthermore, it has grown A/R, inventory and PP&E by 54%, 59%, and 63%, respectively, from 2009 to LTM 9/30/2016, and net for debt, these assets have increased by $15MM. Growth in Book Value and BV/Share has trended positively as well.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Filings and Cap IQ, chart self made

Risks and Mitigating Factors

Competition: The Company operates in a competitive market, which includes small local players and large industrial conglomerates; however, Hammond has proven its ability to maintain and grow market share and generate cash in this environment. The transformer business is a core competency for Hammond, and it is the largest dry type manufacturer in North America with a growing 5%+ global market share. The Company recently entered a number of global markets and has experienced an 11.7% CAGR in these markets since 2013. Furthermore, it has demonstrated the ability to continue to generate cash flow as it grows in the market; even in 2014 when lower industry volumes and high inventory caused many competitors to drop prices to unsustainable levels, Hammond continued to grow its top line and generate cash (though at a below-average margin for the period). Hammond's quality products and ability to remain up to date with technology and regulation have enabled it to maintain and grow its customer base. Furthermore, its expansion into various new end markets (data centers, retail buildings, etc.) provides an additional channel to diversify revenue and expand market share.

In conducting diligence of the dry type transformer market, a majority of supplier and servicer sites visited that carry and service the large conglomerate brands (GE, ABB, Siemens) also carry Hammond products, and any industry overview found includes Hammond as a major player (Sources include aforementioned Markets and Markets report, Allied Electronics, Galco Industrial Electronics, AutomationDirect).

Levering Up in Recent Periods: The Company's leverage has increased materially in the past three years; however, still remains low-to-moderate at 2.17x total LTM 9/30/16 (versus 0.63x LTM FYE 2012). Furthermore, the Company has used this debt primarily to finance growth initiatives both in North America and internationally, including manufacturing expansion, a manufacturing joint venture ("Corefficient"), purchasing additional equity in PETE (Indian Operating Subsidiary), designing and manufacturing products to comply with new regulatory specifications and more. Additionally, the Company's lines of credit are unsecured and total debt to current assets (Cash + AR + Inventory) is 0.4x. The Company's international operations and investments seem to be performing positively as international revenue (India and Europe) has grown at a 16.4% CAGR 2013 to 2015 while North American operations are performing positively as well growing at a 4.6% CAGR since 2013.

Margin Compression in 2013-2014: Hammond has experienced margin compression in certain periods, primarily in FYE 2013 and 2014 when EBITDA margins (excluding FX effects) declined 2% and 1.8%, respectively. The margin decline in 2013 is primarily at the SG&A level, with a majority of increased costs accounted for by the Marnate acquisition and the beginning of a new ERP rollout, a $358k stock option expense also affected margins. FYE 2014 margins were negatively affected by increased pricing pressure as it saw unsustainable pricing from a number of competitors (per the Company) as well as lower manufacturing throughput and continued costs of the ERP rollout. Furthermore, Hammond increased 2014 spending to build out manufacturing capacity due to international expansion and projected demand increases as it grows in various newer end markets. In both aforementioned periods of margin decline, the Company maintained cash generation (3.2% and 2.1% FCF margin in 2013 and 2014, respectively). As pricing pressures alleviated and the Company streamlined its cost structure, margins began to expand in 2015. It also hired a COO (for the first time) in 2015 whose role was establishing lean manufacturing practices throughout the Company, among other initiatives. FYE 2014 performance shows the Company's ability to remain profitable and grow even while competitors resort to underpricing the market (this is also a testament to the quality of Hammond's products). Per the Company, Hammond has undertaken capacity expansion initiatives which increase short-term fixed costs but are expected to positively affect growth and profitability in the near term as it increases sales in new end markets and geographies.

Cyclicality of End Markets: The Company serves a number of end markets that could experience cyclicality, including mining and heavy machinery; however, its diverse end markets (which include data centers, O&G, alternative energy, commercial construction, and more) and increasing global presence as well as critical use products help to mitigate this potential cyclicality. Revenue experienced two years of decline during the recession, declining 13.7% FYE 2009 and 2.5% FYE 2010, however, it is important to note the decline in 2009 came off the heels of the Company's highest year in 2008. Furthermore, Hammond maintained strong FCF conversion even during this time, with 2009 and 2010 FCF of $7.8MM and $8.0MM, respectively, representing 4.0% and 4.2% of sales. Performance rebounded fairly quickly out of the recession, with 16% growth in FYE 2011 and 2012.

The Company serves a diverse range of end markets including O&G, Alternative Energy, Mining, Heavy Machinery, Data Centers, Retail, Commercial and Institutional Construction and more, which should provide stability during industry downturns. Furthermore, the increased international presence should provide stability as well as growth opportunities (see below for acq. and div. history). It also provides high-quality and high cost of failure critical products for customers, which provides comfort that customers would be reluctant to defer orders from Hammond unless they planned to cease activity.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Filings

Ownership

The Company's largest shareholder is CEO and founding family member Bill Hammond who owns ~35% of outstanding stock and controls ~57% of total votes (he controls 100% of Class B 4-to-1 Voting Shares). Additionally, Mr. Hammond was paid a total of $919k in dividends in 2015. Mr. Hammond received FYE 2015 cash comp. and total comp. of $473k and $547k, respectively. Given his material ownership interest, Mr. Hammond would be expected to have interests generally aligned with shareholders and has demonstrated sound management in the reviewed periods. Mr. Hammond is the only executive member with material ownership. FYE 2015 total comp for other executives was as follows: CFO - $388k, COO - $343k, Board Members - $49-71k.

Click to enlarge

Source: Company Filings, chart self made

The largest owners behind Mr. Hammond are: Canadian investment manager Foyston, Gordon & Payne with 14%, Fidelity with 7.7%, Canadian investment manager Monstruco Bolton Investments with 5.9%, and US-based investment manager Brandes with 1.3%.

Opportunities

The Company could represent a compelling opportunity for a private equity group or larger competitor or industrial conglomerate looking to diversify. Hammond would represent an opportunity to purchase an asset with relatively stable performance and sufficient cash generation with material potential growth channels at a reasonable valuation (even if acquired at a reasonable premium to today). The biggest factor in an acquisition would be CEO, largest shareholder and majority vote-holder Bill Hammond. Mr. Hammond could likely maintain a meaningful piece of ownership, take some risk off table and continue to run the business (if he wished) if a private equity firm wanted to partner with him, or depending upon various personal factors (estate planning, continuity, etc.), Mr. Hammond could have interest at some point in liquidating his position. Mr. Hammond would likely be able to liquidate his position at the best value via an acquisition (financial or strategic).

In addition to a greater valuation, the Company could benefit from the capital and operational/strategic capabilities of a private equity firm via additional equity infusions, greater understanding of the short-term margin impact of pursuing certain growth channels and additional factors that may be constrained as small-cap listing. As mentioned, this type of transaction does not necessarily mean Mr. Hammond would give away his rights and management positions (unless he wished to).

Why is Hammond Mis-Priced

Hammond's price is not reflective of its growing end markets, geographic reach and market share, as well as strong free cash flow conversion and stable dividend (albeit not a huge dividend). The Company is valued closer to a smaller, less diverse, more cyclical stock. Part of this mis-valuation also comes from the size of the Company, which results in little coverage and low visibility to the investing community at large. As Hammond continues to execute on growth strategies and generate meaningful cash flow to both reinvest in growth and return to shareholders, it is likely more investors will notice the value and return opportunities with this meaningful and growing industry player.

Brief "Dry-Type Transformer" Overview

Transformers change voltages from one level to another, most commonly changing high power line voltage to lower levels for end users. Dry type transformers are considered one of the safest types of transformers. Please see below for a quick overview of how dry-type transformers work from electric service (as, for me, it is important to have a general understand of what a business does if considering an investment):

A dry type transformer, like all transformers, uses basic physical principles of electricity and magnetic coupling to produce any desired voltage level: When a fluctuating electric current flows through a wire, it generates a fluctuating magnetic field or "magnetic flux" all around it. When a magnetic field fluctuates around a piece of wire, it generates an electric current in the wire. So, if a second wire is placed next to the first charged wire, within that fluctuating magnetic flux field, electric current is induced to flow in the second wire. Thus, electricity is "passed" from the first wire to the second without the two wires actually touching. In all transformers, including dry type transformers, the first wire, or primary coil winding, is connected to an alternating current (AC) voltage source while wrapped around a magnetic core, producing a fluctuating current in the wire coil. That fluctuating current magnetizes the core. The second wire coil, or secondary winding, is wrapped around another part of the core. The fluctuating magnetic field in the core induces a current in the secondary coil. The relative number of turns each winding makes around the core determines how much voltage is produced in the secondary. Most commonly, transformers step voltage down from high to low; but turns ratios can also be arranged to step up voltage if necessary, for instance, to allow 240-V foreign appliances to work in the US where the voltage supplied is 120 V.

The dry-type transformer has many advantages over other types, such as oil cooled transformers, which include: safer for people and property, easy installation, low maintenance, environmentally friendly, high capacity to support overloads, performance in case of seismic events, no fire hazard, resistance to short circuit currents, long lasting, well suited for damp and contaminated areas, and more.

Upside Catalyst:

- Continuation of successful end market and geographic diversification leading to increasing market share and cash generation, resulting in shareholder returns and value growth.

- A deal with a buyer that realizes the opportunity to buy an industry leader with a sufficient cash flow profile at a discount.

Downside Catalyst:

- Sustained downturn in multiple end markets.

- Rapid technological change, though historically Hammond has been quick to adapt and at the front end of the industry from an R&D standpoint.

