The Citi On The Edge Of Forever

In the best of the original Star Trek episodes ("The City On The Edge Of Forever"), Kirk and Spock find a portal that lets them go back in time. They go back to the 1930s. But most Citigroup (NYSE:C) shareholders would probably be happy to go back to 2007.

How long until shares of Citi retake those 2007 highs? To a first approximation: forever. Nevertheless, the last six weeks have been kind to Citi longs. As Ryan Detrick noted on Tuesday, going by the DJIA (which booted Citi in 2009), the post-election rally has been the strongest so far since 1924:

But Citi has nearly lapped its former index since the election:

And on Tuesday, per Squeeze Metrics data, institutions were piling into shares of Citi via dark pools. (We have an affiliate relationship with Squeeze Metrics, and are compensated if readers join the site. The founder of Squeeze Metrics also bought us an iced coffee on a particularly hot day in Battery Park City last summer.)

Readers of our previous articles will be familiar with dark pools, but for those unfamiliar with the term, these are private exchanges where institutions trade shares without the transparency of public markets. That enables them to place large block trades away from front-runners and other predatory traders on public exchanges.

On Tuesday, we got the email below from Squeeze Metrics, indicating unusual dark pool activity in Citi:

Hey there, Looks like there was some unusual dark pool activity in some of the tickers you follow. C had a DPI of 65%. Click through to your dashboard for more info: here

Frequent readers may remember that "DPI" stands for Dark Pool Indicator, which measures the ratio of buying versus selling by institutions in dark pools. A DPI over 50% is bullish. That email was triggered because the jump in DPI was one standard deviation greater than the average over the last 120 trading days. Logging into Squeeze Metrics, we pulled up this chart on Citi:

DPI was in the 40s earlier last week, but moved into bullish territory last Friday. Could this be a bit of year-end window dressing by fund managers? The thought had occurred to us.

Hedging Your Bets On Citi

If you're long Citi and still bullish on it, but want to add some downside protection here in case it corrects early next year. We'll look at two ways of hedging it over the next several months below. If you'd like a refresher on hedging terms first, please see the section titled "Refresher On Hedging Terms" here.

Hedging C With Optimal Puts

We'll use Portfolio Armor's iOS app to find optimal puts and an optimal collar to hedge C below, but you don't need the app for this. You can find optimal puts and collars yourself by using the process we outlined in this article if you're willing to do the math.

Whether you run the numbers yourself using the process we outlined or use the app, an additional piece of information you'll need to supply (along with the number of shares you're looking to hedge) when scanning for an optimal put is your "threshold" which refers to the maximum decline you are willing to risk. This will vary depending on your risk tolerance. For the purpose of the examples below, we've used a threshold of 14%. If you are more risk averse, you could use a smaller threshold. And if you are less risk averse, you could use a larger one. All else equal, though, the higher the threshold, the cheaper it will be to hedge.

Here are the optimal puts, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of C against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-June:

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of this protection was $2,230, or 3.67% of position value. Two points about this cost:

To be conservative, the cost was based on the ask price of the put. In practice, you can often buy puts for less (at some price between the bid and ask). The 14% threshold includes this cost, i.e., in the worst-case scenario, your C position would be down 10.33%, not including the hedging cost.

Hedging C With An Optimal Collar

When scanning for an optimal collar, you'll need one more figure in addition to your threshold, your "cap" which refers to the maximum upside you are willing to limit yourself to if the underlying security appreciates significantly. One starting point for the cap is your estimate of how the security will perform over the time period of the hedge: you don't think the security is going to do better than that anyway, so you're willing to sell someone else the right to call it away if it does better than that.

We checked Portfolio Armor's website to get an estimate of C's potential return over the next several months. Every trading day, the site runs two screens to avoid riskier investments on every hedgeable security in the U.S. and then ranks the ones that pass by their potential return. Citi passed and the site estimated a potential return for it of 13.5% over the next six months.

Wall Street analysts aren't as bullish on Citi though, as you can see in the screen grab from Nasdaq below.

So, we started out using 13.5% as a cap, but dropped it to 11% to wipe out the positive hedging cost.

As of Tuesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of C against a greater-than-14% drop by mid-June, while not capping an investor's upside at less than 11%:

As you can see in the first part of the optimal collar above, the cost of the put leg was $1,610, or 2.65% of position value. But if you look at the second part of the collar below, you'll see the income generated by selling the call leg was a bit more, $1,800, or 2.96% of position value:

So, the net cost of this optimal collar was negative, meaning an investor would have collected an amount equal to $190, or 0.31% of position value when opening it.

Similar to the situation with the optimal puts, to be conservative, the cost of the optimal collar was calculated using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls. In practice, an investor can often buy puts for less and sell calls for more (again, at some price between the bid and the ask). So, in reality, an investor would likely have collected more than $190 when opening this collar.