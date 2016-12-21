Reassessing Biogen

I continue to look at Biogen as reasonably attractive relative to the broad market, but not a compelling new-money buy within the biotech sector.

My view is that due to all the attention paid to aducanumab, investors may wish to assume that the market is reasonably efficient and seek Biogen-related alpha elsewhere.

This article attempts to provide discussion of the company's many positives and risks, with a focus on certain areas where perhaps less attention has been paid than might be deserved.

The venerable biotech Biogen has had management turmoil, and now has a CEO with a sales and marketing background.

Background

With diverse revenue streams, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is a biotech stock with a certain amount of safety. In addition, its pending new product, nusinersen for an orphan genetic disease, may become a blockbuster. This article provides a year-end review of BIIB that summarizes those positives, then brings in several recent and evolving other factors that I view as not so positive, thus providing a reassessment of the stock.

In my opinion, probably all seven large-cap profitable biotech stocks (NASDAQ:IBB) that I follow are more attractive than the average large-cap stock (NYSEARCA:SPY). So I'm positive on BIIB, with a P/E of 16.2X on a TTM GAAP basis, which is roughly 2/3 of the market multiple, on a relative basis. However, compared to stocks of some of its peers, growth prospects are, on balance, quite restrained. And it's unclear to me that, as discussed as comprehensively as is reasonable for a single article, the future profits from current and pipeline projects exceed the current market cap of $62 B at Tuesday's closing price of $285.59.

I began this article by planning a discussion of the Alzheimer's program at BIIB. However, in researching the Phase 1 study for which cognitive measures were merely exploratory endpoints, not even secondary endpoints, I realized that actual or potential BIIB investors might be better served if I tried to put the Phase 3 program on this drug in perspective rather than devoting an article to it. After all, the Phase 3 program is listed as having a target completion date of early 2020, which implies a 2021 product introduction if it's successful. That's a very long way away, though it's possible the study could end earlier, either for positive or negative results if overwhelming. So for that reason and other reasons discussed below, I'm focusing on other parts of BIIB where there has been less publicity and therefore perhaps a greater opportunity to bring some insights to the stock that Mr. Market may have been paying insufficient attention to.

There is actually a lot going on at BIIB, some of which is new, with potentially market-moving and fundamentally important stories unfolding soon with its lead drug Tecfidera, Federal and state probes into various aspects of the company's operations, and other matters. The stock could be very interesting, completely apart from the company's focus on Alzheimer's (note that apart from adu, it has two different molecules in Phase 2 for this disease).

I'll begin with a discussion of some of the many positives that BIIB has.

What to like about BIIB

Financial strength

While the company now has weakened a once-pristine balance to now carry more long-term debt than it has net working capital, the company is financially strong. This will stand it in good stead as it rebuilds its selling and perhaps R&D departments. Free cash flow is copious.

Nusinersen (Spinraza)

This is a drug for a rare genetic disease, spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. BIIB has been supporting the research by the drug's inventor, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) for years. BIIB now has full global marketing rights. I believe there will be one further milestone payment due, then royalties on sale to IONS in the mid-teens.

This drug is a small molecule, not a biologic, thus it will receive seven years of FDA protection, and probably 10-11 years in the EU. However, I would be optimistic that IONS will have method of use and possibly compound protection that goes beyond seven years in the US and possibly the EU; and possibly well beyond those time frame.

The number of addressable patients, the revenue to BIIB per patient, the number of patients who fail to benefit from treatment, the marketing and other support expense required to make the sales, and the duration and strength of patent protection make me unable to predict the future cash flows to BIIB from this drug, which I do expect to be approved next year in both the US and EU.

Some hard data I found about the prevalence of SMA comes from Japan, which estimated about 1,000 total cases, many of which are late onset (Type 3) and not pending regulatory approval. I just do not know the real market size in countries that can afford this drug. Too often, whether it be cystic fibrosis for Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) or even hepatitis C from Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), estimates of market size have proven unreliable.

Spinraza looks like a considerable achievement, so congratulations to all involved, assuming that FDA and other regulatory agencies agree. There is now real hope where before there was none.

What it's worth to BIIB or IONS investors remains to be seen in my humble opinion.

Royalties from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

This is a significant and perhaps under-followed positive, as I see it. Nothing beats royalty income!

BIIB receives royalties from sales of Rituxan and the Rituxan follow-on drug Gazyva. These totaled $318 MM in Q3 (slide 22 of the earnings presentation), down 6% yoy. These royalties could be substantially enhanced by royalties that might average 20% on US sales of Roche's Ocrevus, which is awaiting FDA approval in a week or two. BIIB is also going to receive minimal, 3% royalties on ex-US sales. I have not seen an expiration date in these deals, even though any patent protection that BIIB has is not infinite. I expect Ocrevus to be an important drug, but unfortunately for BIIB, it's a double-edged sword, as Ocrevus treats multiple sclerosis. Thus it will take a certain amount of sales from BIIB's MS franchise, perhaps centered most on the high potency drugs Tysabri and Zinbryta, but possibly also the large (though declining) interferon franchise, mostly Avonex.

I would urge any actual or potential BIIB investor to think of a valuation model for royalties.

Large, somewhat stable cash flows from marketed products

Between Tecfidera, Avonex and its relative Plegridy, and Tysabri, BIIB has highly profitable multi-billion dollar cash flows. Sales of these four drugs annualized at $9 B in Q3 (slide 21 of the linked presentation). This was up slightly over Q3 2015. I am not sure what susceptibility Avonex and Plegridy have to biosimilar competition.

This is a short section, but covers billions of dollars. Probably, the Street has this pegged accurately. So, I do not see any point in discussing these further, as I just do not think I can generate alpha from these mature franchises.

Profitability of Tecfidera, and sustainability of its revenue stream, is a big issue, however. See below under the listing of risks or negatives to BIIB.

Successful hematology franchise

In partnership with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, or Sobi (OTC:BIOVF), BIIB has developed and markets two long-acting, innovative meds for hemophilia, Alprolix and Eloctate. These annualized in Q3 at $868 MM, up 39% yoy, as international rollouts are ongoing. This division is planned to be spun out of BIIB to become a stand-alone company called Bioverativ early next year.

I like this move. There is a pipeline to go with the marketed products, and standalone companies tend to be more entrepreneurial and aggressive than overlooked divisions within large companies such as BIIB, especially ones undergoing management turmoil as is the case with BIIB.

Growing biosimilar franchise

Through Samsung Bioepis, a JV, BIIB has a share of profits from a growing franchise in biosimilars, beginning with Benepali (Enbrel biosimilar) and Flixabi (Remicade biosimilar) in the EU.

The biosimilar space is evolving rapidly. It is heartening to see BIIB participate in successful product launches. How cutthroat, or not, this sector of pharma will end up, is a key question for investors. I offer no predictions, but I will offer my view that profits from biosimilar products receive a single digit P/E from me when thinking of valuation models.

Interim summary

It is important to summarize BIIB's many strengths. There are enough of them that it is clear the stock has fundamental support somewhere. The stock and company may falter further, but this is no bubble stock.

Thus, put-selling strategies for cautious bulls on this name might be worth thinking about.

There are negatives and risks, and some of them are listed next. Of course, the company's regulatory filings provide a much more comprehensive list of risk factors.

Reasons for caution about BIIB stock

Management instability

BIIB is in the midst of significant management changes. A CEO who only joined BIIB this year, Michel Vounatsos, a Merck (NYSE:MRK) veteran and previously head of BIIB's commercial organization, is replacing Dr. George Scangos. This may complete a shake-up that has affected not only the CEO but the R&D department as well as the sales team.

One reason I'm still concerned is that, as is discussed below, I'm negative on BIIB's R&D program, judgment and capabilities. Having a commercial specialist as head of the company does not provide me reassurance of a turnaround there.

In addition, there may have been more than one reason that sales had a change of leadership, in addition to R&D and the CEO. These are briefly discussed next. I look at them as negatives of unknown extent, certainly not fatal, but matters to consider.

Government qui tam and other matters

There are two separate disclosures on these matters in the Q3 10-Q. First, from p. 34:

Qui Tam Litigation On July 6, 2015, a qui tam action filed on behalf of the United States and certain states was unsealed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. The action alleges sales and promotional activities in violation of the federal False Claims Act and state law counterparts, and seeks single and treble damages, civil penalties, interest, attorneys' fees and costs. Our motion to dismiss is pending. The United States has not made an intervention decision. An estimate of the possible loss or range of loss cannot be made at this time.

And from p. 37:

Government Matters We have learned that state and federal governmental authorities are investigating our sales and promotional practices and have received related subpoenas. We are cooperating with the government. On March 4, 2016, we received a subpoena from the federal government for documents relating to our relationship with non-profit organizations that provide assistance to patients taking drugs sold by Biogen. We are cooperating with the government. On July 1, 2016, we received civil investigative demands from the federal government for documents and information relating to our treatment of certain service agreements with wholesalers when calculating and reporting Average Manufacturer Prices in connection with the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program. We are cooperating with the government.

Given all the above, I just have to wonder if there are financial penalties that could be pending, and/or restrictions on future sales if BIIB has to revamp its sales and marketing, or pricing practices. While I have no direct or even indirect knowledge of any of the above matters, I will say that once the authorities investigate the possibility of Medicaid fraud, I think there could be trouble. That thought comes from decades of observing large cash settlements between companies and the Feds on this issue.

So, nothing fatal here, but possible cash losses, reputational issues, management distraction - and perhaps diminished sales going forward if they were improperly pumped up in the past by tactics that need to be reined in.

In addition, securities lawyers are circling, and, again, it's not going to be fatal, but these things distract management and can end up costing significant amounts of cold hard cash if the company does not prevail in full.

Could there be a settlement some day relating to BIIB's Tecfidera statements and disclosures?

The Q3 10-Q lists the following on pp. 34-5:

Securities Litigation We and certain current and former officers are defendants in In re Biogen Inc. Securities Litigation, filed by a shareholder on August 18, 2015, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. The amended complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws under 15 U.S.C. §78j(b) and §78t(a) and 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5. The lead plaintiff sought a declaration of the action as a class action, certification as a representative of the class and its counsel as class counsel, and an award of damages, interest and attorneys' fees. On July 1, 2016, the U.S. District Court dismissed the case and in September 2016 denied the plaintiff's motion to vacate the order of dismissal. The plaintiff has filed a notice of appeal. An estimate of the possible loss or range of loss cannot be made at this time. We and certain current and former officers are also defendants in an action filed by another shareholder on October 20, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, designated as related to the matter described above and assigned to the same judge. The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws under 15 U.S.C §78j(b) and §78t(a) and 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5 and seeks a declaration of the action as a class action and an award of damages, interest and attorneys' fees. An estimate of the possible loss or range of loss cannot be made at this time.

Without offering a legal opinion, I was a shareholder of BIIB at the time, was following matters reasonably closely, and was disappointed at the disclosures it made. So, maybe there's a case to be made.

That the above sorts of matters are not uncommon in the industry does not make them desirable. There's a new CEO now who may want to make them go away, partly just to clear the decks so he can appear to start anew.

Now, on to more traditional business matters involving much larger sums of money, focusing first on Tecfidera, which accounts for about 1/3 of BIIB's revenues.

Tecfidera - a complicated business arrangement

BIIB is paying a 30% royalty to shareholders of Fumapharm AG or their assignees as part of the deal that brought Tecfidera to BIIB. From the 10-Q (p. 36):

During the nine months ended September 30, 2016, we paid $900 million in contingent payments as we reached the $7.0 billion, $8 billion and $9 billion cumulative sales levels related to the Fumapharm Products in the fourth quarter of 2015, first quarter of 2016 and second quarter of 2016, respectively, and accrued $300.0 million upon reaching $10.0 billion in total cumulative sales of Fumapharm Products in the third quarter of 2016. We will owe an additional $300.0 million contingent payment for every additional $1.0 billion in cumulative sales level of Fumapharm Products reached if the prior 12 months sales of the Fumapharm Products exceed $3.0 billion, until such time as the cumulative sales level reaches $20.0 billion, at which time no further contingent payments will be due.

At the current sales pace, BIIB will be free of these royalty payments in the first half of 2019, thus allowing much higher net profit margins from this drug. That's when BIIB would be making truly great profits from this drug.

But there are risks to this scenario. BIIB has been granted a patent covering the therapeutic dose of Tecfidera that expires in the US in 2028.

The story here is complex. I'll try to keep it simple in the next section.

What might go wrong with Tecfidera is complicated

The net effect could be as predicted by Leerink's Geoffrey Porges in March. From FiercePharma:

All things considered, Leerink Partners analyst Geoffrey Porges doesn't expect the company's Tecfidera exclusivity to last all that long. He predicts it'll extend through just 2019 in the U.S. and 2024 in Europe, he wrote to clients Tuesday.

Here's some updated information and possible reading material for investors on this matter:

From the National Law Review, a December 6 article titled PTAB Holds Oral Hearings In Tecfidera Patent IPR and Interference says this (my bolded emphasis added):

On November 30, 2016, the USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) held oral hearings in two different inter partes proceedings involving the Biogen Tecfidera® patent with the latest expiration date. First, it heard arguments in the Inter Partes Review (IPR) brought by Kyle Bass and the Coalition for Affordable Drugs, and then it heard arguments in an interference where Biogen MA Inc. is the junior party against Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP). While any IPR involving an Orange Book-listed patent attracts a lot of attention, the concurrent interference proceeding makes this case both more complicated and more interesting.

The end of the blog post concludes with this section:

A Must-Win For Biogen While the interference and IPR raise overlapping issues - such as whether the claims of the '514 patent are supported by the provisional application - it is not difficult to imagine scenarios where Biogen prevails in the interference but not the IPR, or vice versa. However, Biogen needs to prevail in both proceedings in order to preserve the '514 patent. Because the IPR was instituted March 22, 2017, we should have a decision in at least that proceeding by March 2017.

So we shall, as they say, see. I do not see any pressing need to go long BIIB around $285 until we see what results from the above situation.

If BIIB needs to settle with FWP, a 10-20% royalty has been suggested. FWP has no MS product to actually compete with BIIB, so it would be reasonable to consider it as something on the order of a patent troll as I understand matters. Whether the Street has fully considered the possible weakness of the relevant BIIB patent is unclear to me. Just in recent months, we have seen Mr. Market grossly underrate the chance of Phase 3 failures for studies performed by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT). In the first half of 2015, we saw Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) drop about 6% on an adverse set of patent rulings out of the EU. So there could be some important and unpredictable volatility coming to BIIB from these matters, perhaps in about three months.

What about BIIB's pipeline?

From one of the trade journals linked to just above:

Biogen currently has an uncertain future. Its MS franchise has been under pressure and it has a highly risky pipeline. Recent setbacks in Alzheimer's disease drug development could have a negative read-through for some of Biogen's pipeline focusing on the disease.

I agree that the pipeline is "highly risky," aka weak.

Aside from nusinersen/Spinraza, the major potential excitement derives from its much-discussed antibody for aducanumab or adu for Alzheimer's disease or AD.

At this point, every Alzheimer's expert has had a chance to weigh in with every major hedge fund and larger institution. Thus, my perspective is that no matter how much learning about the amyloid hypothesis in AD I do, all I can learn is minimal regarding the risk-adjusted judgment of the marketplace about the costs, risks, and profit upside of adu and BIIB's entire AD program.

Another point is that Mr. Market has not been paying up for drugs that are much closer to market than adu is. That factor provides another reason to buy, or swing trade, BIIB, with other, less-publicized matters in mind.

AD is of great public interest beyond investment, of course. A very nice review, probably accessible to all non-technical readers, was published in AlzForum in September. And here is a link to the abstract covering the Phase 1 results, published in Nature in September.

The first comment in the AlzForum writeup appeals to me. From Dr. Schneider at USC:

Unfortunately, and despite the authors' disclaimer that "[t]he trial was not powered for the exploratory clinical endpoints, thus the clinical cognitive results should be interpreted with caution," they nevertheless spend a lot of ink analyzing and discussing clinical efficacy claims from a study that was not designed to do so. There are several problems here... If the individual dosing cohorts had been presented separately as they were in the very similarly designed bapineuzumab MAD study (Salloway et al., 2009), we probably would see substantial variation in the placebo change and clinical effects within each group. Without the display of the cognitive data by dosing cohort, one has to wonder whether the apparent CDR-sb and MMSE benefits at 10 mg/kg had to do with variable baselines between cohorts and sites, statistical corrections, or extreme comparisons. The enthusiasm for aducanumab should rest on its PK, PD, plaque-busting ability, preclinical biochemical characteristics, and clinical safety. One doesn't need to invoke implausible clinical and cognitive effects to make a compelling case for the potential for aducanumab.

A quick review of the other comments on that writeup may give all readers, technically trained or not, some idea of how uncertain I am about the prospects of adu. We can hope, but normally, a Phase 1 safety study with brain edema, a confounding problem, would lead to thorough Phase 2 studies, with and without Aricept-like drugs, to further characterize the optimal therapeutic dose, optimal safety measures to take, and so on, before going on to Phase 3. From a stock market perspective, maybe what BIIB is doing is the right thing, but as I have tried to show above, there are many highly material considerations for BIIB in its marketed products that I believe have much greater near-term potential to drive value creation or destruction than adu - yet have been broadly almost ignored by financial writers and by BIIB's public relations department.

Beyond adu, I agree with the above quote and cannot give a material positive value to the pipeline except for nusinersen/Spinraza, relative to BIIB's large market cap. There are too many risky projects to suit me, and two projects are redos of failed Phase 2 trials - something I do not respect companies doing.

Summing up the balance of BIIB

As you see from the way this writeup has gone, an overriding weakness of BIIB is that for all its strengths, it has no discovery engine. GILD has had its antiviral discovery engine; CELG its IMiDs and now, it hopes, CELMoDs; and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) its VelocImmune/VelociSuite set of industry-leading antibody discovery/development technologies. Yet despite the efforts of outgoing CEO George Scangos, a scientist unlike the incoming CEO, BIIB remains a series of one-off income streams, joined together by the intelligent neurologic marketing focus.

That fact leads me to evaluate it on a sum-of-the-parts basis, without much of a franchise premium the way I see CELG and REGN meriting; or Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for its globe-girdling marketing muscle.

When I do that, I am forced to input negative valuations for Federal and state probes, and efforts by securities lawyers to sue the company for violations of securities law relative to Tecfidera. Add the uncertainties about Tecfidera's useful life as a blockbuster, and add in my cautious view about assigning much if any present value to adu, and I continue to at least want to wait for more visibility on Tecfidera's useful life without generics before going long BIIB.

In contrast, while it is expensive on a P/E basis, on a price to sales basis looking out to perhaps 2018, CELG is not especially expensive to BIIB. Yet CELG has immense current and possibly intermediate term sales growth, and many other strengths in the hottest area of pharmaceuticals, oncology. Also expensive on a P/E basis is REGN, and it's fundamentally riskier than CELG, but it is in line for two major product launches next year, and soon it might have a third product that functionally begins a relaunch, namely Praluent.

Because I see biotech investing as, ideally, investing in a franchise that can be the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), i.e. "go all the way," I prefer a CELG or REGN story to a hit-driven story such as BIIB. And if one wants a P/E similar to BIIB with a good yield, there is the well-managed AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

In summary, I believe that relative to a 25X P/E SPY, BIIB is a better-than-average stock. But relative to what I now view as the cream of the biotech crop, my analysis is that it's unclear that BIIB's present value exceeds its market cap. Thus, I remain neutral on BIIB within the context of its biotech peers. I am concerned that disproportionate attention may have gone to the AD drug story that is both speculative and at best many years from generating revenues, and that in contrast to other issues, which have downside risk, may have received relatively little attention although they may involve tens of billions of dollars of potential profit realization.

Thanks for reading and sharing any views you may have on BIIB as a whole, its relative valuation within biotech or the market as a whole, its AD program, or other matters.

