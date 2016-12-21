The BOJ Maintains Face And QE

(Source: Beyond Intractability)

The grieving process over the state of the Japanese economy and hence Abenomics is in a curious place. Currently it is going through a phase of face-saving. It is difficult to understand if this should be read as denial or as an attempt to negotiate a way to a sustainable solution. The process has become more complicated recently, because of the tractor beam by which American interest rates are dragging global interest rates higher with them.

The last report suggested that Japanese politics and economic policy have been taken hostage by Donald Trump's policies. The Asian diplomatic community is feverishly debating this narrative; and it is suggested in these circles that Prime Minister Abe will offer the ransom of a bilateral trade deal with America in place of Trump's hated TPP. Such a bilateral deal would then serve as the template by which President trump deconstructs the current global trade policy architecture and replaces it with a hub and spoke model with America at the hub.

Captive Japan may have also delivered the IMF as another hostage to Trump policy. IMF deputy managing director Mitsuhiro Furusawa gave the institution's blessing for Trump's expected fiscal stimulus; however he was careful not to talk about the elephant in the room of Trump's protectionist leanings. Speaking for Japan, with his IMF hat on, he said that Trump's policy in relation to infrastructure spending and job creation is a "positive that would bolster the U.S. economy and help Japan." His idealistic words in relation to the rise of protectionism only said that national policies should somehow be able to extend the benefits of free trade to all members of society.

The United Nations may however have just released Japan from captivity… at least temporarily. Applying the UN formula for national accounting, Japanese GDP jumped to 6.3% per annum. This methodology accounts for spending on research, development, patents and copyrights as investment. Japan's high R&D spending means the accounting change has a big impact. Applying the same methodology to the US raised GDP by only 3.2 per cent. If Japan's R&D spending however delivers less in terms of goods and services, one could argue that much of this R&D spending is wasted. Japan may have an R&D bubble!

The last report also observed that the BOJ is incapable of both weakening the yen and monetizing the budget deficit simultaneously; which further reinforces its dependence upon American policies which are ultimately expected to strengthen the US dollar further against the Yen. The BOJ is therefore a hostage to American policies also. BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai gave credibility to this thesis and observation in his latest speech. He sought to strongly deny the BOJ's incarceration, by saying that the new yield curve targeting policy will still involve large purchases of JGB's. His comments did little to alter perceptions of the BOJ. The growing consensus is now that it will be forced to taper through its yield curve targeting actions. If this is so, then the only hope for a Japanese economic stimulus now lies with President Trump and his alleged strong US dollar policies. As Sakurai's message was initially misunderstood, BOJ Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata was prompted into action. The Deputy Governor emphasized that the balance sheet expansion phase is still in place despite views to the contrary.

The capture by Trump policies complicates things for the BOJ, because it is also a hostage of the government; by way of its policy to monetize the fiscal deficit through JGB purchases. In order to monetize the fiscal deficit, in the era of Trump policy, the BOJ may be forced to accelerate its JGB purchases as the US dollar strengthens and US yields rise. The accelerated JGB purchases would in theory keep yields low despite the weaker Yen pushing them higher.

A failure to accelerate the QE process, would potentially result in higher Japanese yields that would then cost the government more to maintain and/or expand its fiscal deficit at. This would also trigger BOJ insolvency by mark to market losses on the JGB's it already owns at lower yields. This accelerated QE process may however be something that Governor Kuroda is not up for, because it would strongly signal that Japan has totally lost control of its economy and its finances.

The BOJ is therefore damned if it does expand QE and damned if it doesn't. The problem for the BOJ is the sheer size of its JGB and foreign security holdings. Both holdings are large and mutually exclusive in terms of value and policy action. The BOJ has therefore reached the limit of its ability to be a tool of economic policy. It is in effect too big not to fail, by nature of its massive JGB and foreign security balance sheets. This is the epitome of moral hazard for economies that rely solely upon their central banks to drive growth and subsidize recession. Now that this genie is out of the bottle, the chaotic future for Japan could become unmanageable and unsustainable.

Currently, Prime Minister Abe is betting the house on captivity in US policies, which lead to a stronger US Dollar and a bilateral trade deal. The BOJ is expected to monetize away the nation's debts, whilst a weak Yen and a bilateral trade deal are expected to stimulate economic growth. The BOJ has no option other than to buy JGB's, with or without Governor Kuroda's complicity, in order to monetize the fiscal deficit at negative interest rates and to prevent them rising with the stronger US Dollar. If he can't or won't do this, then he will be replaced.

Click to enlarge

(Source: The Japan Times)

Speculation on who will replace Kuroda has already handicapped a favorite known as "Mr BOJ". Masayoshi Amamiya is a career BOJ official, with no particular training in economics, whose skill is in creating consensus rather than monetary policy per se. This skill in creating consensus has earned him the nickname "Mr BOJ", which is allegedly all that is needed on his resume to get him the job as the next BOJ Governor. Evidently the policy is to buy more JGB's, so his mission is clearly to create consensus in favor of this.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Business Insider)

The widening yield differential and weakening yen are now putting pressure on JGB yields to follow US yields higher. There is even talk of the BOJ raising interest rates in 2017 to shadow the Fed; although this seems to be telegraphy by the BOJ to stop the yen weakening too swiftly and driving yields even higher. Back in September the BOJ targeted zero yields, in order to monetize the fiscal deficit at no cost to the Japanese government. The situation must be dire, if Japan cannot even afford to pay anything above a zero rate of interest on its debts. The BOJ is now in a position where it will have to accelerate its JGB purchases to maintain the zero yield required to prevent the government from having to pay to borrow money that it will never repay. If Governor Kuroda is squeamish about all this, then "Mr BOJ" will surely oblige.

(Source: Bloomberg)

(Source: Bloomberg)

The rise in global populism in the developed economies has put central bankers on the back foot. The populists blame central bankers and QE for their problems. Populist politicians are happy to channel this rhetoric onto the central banks. It is therefore widely expected that central banks will avoid any economic heavy lifting in 2017. In America the Fed is tapering. In the Eurozone the ECB has pushed an extended monetary stimulus into the system in advance of the 2017 elections there, as an insurance policy, so that further easing is less likely. The Bank of England is just out there with no clue about how to deal with Brexit, but weak currency driven inflation has circumscribed its options. Japan and the BOJ are odd men out. Japan already has populism, in the form of Prime Minister Abe, in the executive so there is ostensibly no populist threat. Beneath this thin populist veneer however, Japan is still in crisis mode.

The heavy lifting in the developed economies is falling back on fiscal policy makers rather than central bankers. The debt bubble from the previous credit cycle has not however been liquidated, it has simply been redirected to central bank balance sheets. Developed economies are now weakening the macro-prudential rules, in the private capital markets and banking sectors, in order for private capital to do the economic heavy lifting. It remains to be seen if private capital will engage. If it does not engage, then the central banks will be called upon again to enable the fiscal spending of the governments. Currently, Japan is ahead of the game. It has a populist government that immediately requires its central bank to enable the fiscal stimulus. The question now is whether Japan will pause until the rest of the developed world catches up or whether it will press ahead with further monetary and fiscal expansion in isolation.

The leaked latest budget proposals show how acute the fiscal pressure has become and how the Japanese government is creatively managing the situation. Japan's government plans an initial budget of a record 97.45 trillion yen ($830 billion) for fiscal 2017, whilst keeping new debt issuance just below this year's level. The challenge is to cut spending and to enable deeper fiscal consolidation without stopping the economy dead in its tracks. The situation directly challenges Prime Minister Abe's promise to achieve a primary budget surplus - excluding debt servicing and new bond sales - by fiscal 2020.

To avoid new debt issuance, the government will allegedly utilize bigger non-tax revenue of 5.37 trillion yen, compared with this fiscal year's 4.69 trillion Yen. This implies that privatization is on the agenda along with divestment of government assets such as land and real estate. The fulcrum of the plan however involves the reduction of debt-servicing costs, courtesy of the BOJ's QE program. Clearly this BOJ crutch is primarily constructed of negative interest rate transfers of wealth from the BOJ's balance sheet to the Ministry of Finance. The smoke and mirrors involving non-tax revenue and reduction in debt issuance are therefore the headlines that are supposed to conceal the dirty little secret of the need for negative interest rates and the BOJ's complicity. Japan is therefore the odd developed nation out when it comes to rising interest rates and steepening yield curves, especially if the weaker Yen threatens to drives yields higher and the yen lower.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It has been widely assumed that Japan loves a weaker yen, but this is not necessarily true if the cost of this weaker currency comes as higher interest rates. This is why Japan cannot have its cake and eat it any more, with both a weakening Yen and negative interest rates. It must choose its poison of one the two in sequence and not both simultaneously. In a related report this tactic was identified with the holding pattern adopted by the BOJ in relation to yield curve targeting. The target is achieving a managed yield curve which enables the transfer of wealth from the BOJ to the MOF through negative interest rates. This targeting is however conditional upon the FOMC being successful in engineering a yield curve flattening of its own as suggested by Chairman Bernanke. A flatter US yield curve, weakens the US dollar and therefore takes the pressure off the BOJ to accelerate its JGB purchases. Japan's fate is thus tightly entwined with that of the US and thus with President Trump.

The BOJ signaled that it intends to maintain its current easing policy, rather than to accelerate it. The majority of the board voted to keep the current easing pace in place. More significantly, the decision was taken to maintain the 0.1 target yield on bank deposits and the zero percent yield target on the 10 year JGB. The central bank therefore remains an enabler of the monetization of the fiscal deficit. Going forward, if global yields continue to rise it will be interesting to see if the BOJ can maintain these yield targets without resorting to a more aggressive QE purchase policy. The BOJ may therefore be hoping for a period of relative Yen strength, in order to avoid being put to the test on its commitment to more aggressive QE.

To complete the game of smoke and mirrors, devised by the MOF and the JGB, the Cabinet Office published a moderate economic forecast that shows just the right degree of economic growth to justify continued QE; but not enough weakness to expand it or growth to end it. The real strategic objective therefore is to monetize the fiscal deficit, rather than to stimulate economic growth or stimulate inflation as the BOJ and Prime Minister pretend.

