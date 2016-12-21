General Mills: Still A Sell Post Earnings

Click to enlarge

My bearishness on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is a longstanding viewpoint I've had due to the very obvious headwinds to the company's core business as well as what I characterize as an expensive valuation. The company's very weak Q2 results have only strengthened my stance that GIS is overpriced and despite the fact that it is a dividend champion in every sense of the term, you can do better.

Total sales were down 7% in Q2 as the divestiture of the Green Giant business is still taking a toll but to be fair, organic sales were terrible as well (again). Organic sales were down 4% as GIS continues to struggle with volume, although price/mix were strong. This has been the case for a long time with GIS; its cereal business faces tremendous headwinds going forward from a demand perspective and of course, this isn't specific to GIS. Anyone that makes breakfast products is struggling these days but with GIS' heavy exposure to it, volume is going to be a problem for a long time to come despite all the weakness we've already seen. Indeed, this is the principal reason I'm bearish on GIS and it certainly appears there is no respite in sight.

On the plus side, GIS continues to make progress with respect to its margins. GIS has poured considerable effort into margin expansion because management knows as well as anyone that revenue growth simply isn't in the cards for this company. That's great and it is working as gross margins were up 130bps on an adjusted basis, owed to continued improvement in the company's operating expenses. I'm impressed with the work that is being done here and given the huge revenue challenges the company has, it is most welcomed.

Adjusted operating profit was up even more, gaining 160bps as the increase in gross margin was supplemented by a reduction in marketing spending. The 160bps represents a 9% improvement on the base of 18% from last year's Q2 and that is exactly what GIS needs to offset its terrible revenue performance. The only issue I see with the margin improvements is that going forward, GIS is still going to have a volume/revenue problem but I'm not sure how many times it can reduce operating expenses. In short, I fear that the gains we've seen this year are largely non-recurring and thus, GIS will be right back where it was when the next fiscal year starts. Time will tell but 9% gains in operating profitability are extremely difficult to repeat.

Let's also keep in mind that GIS has some sizable exposure to the dollar, producing a 1% decline in reported revenue in Q2. As the dollar continues to strengthen, multinationals like GIS are going to suffer and given that GIS has absolutely no prospects for revenue growth as it is, the last thing it needs is a currency headwind. But if the Fed really does raise rates three times next year, that is exactly what it is going to get.

Guidance for the rest of the year was reduced and with good cause; GIS is unequivocally struggling right now. Still, despite the weakness we've seen in the stock, it is still going for 19.8 times this year's earnings. That's certainly not cheap and with its weak growth rates, it is going for 1.9X its projected EPS expansion for this year. A multiple like that is typically reserved for growth stocks but GIS is about as far away from that as one can get. The yield is nice but there are lots of places to get a three percent yield; you don't have to tolerate GIS for that.

With shares well off of their highs and moving lower, I don't see any reason at all to own GIS here. In addition, the stock is below the 200DMA - and has been for some time - and if it remains there much longer, the 200DMA will turn lower. That would spell disaster for the bulls and right now, that is exactly what I think will happen. After yet another terrible earnings report, why would the bulls power this thing higher? I simply don't think that is going to happen and for that reason, GIS is a sell in the strongest terms. If you want to own a dividend stock there are myriad options that are better suited than GIS because of its distinct lack of ability to grow. This stock is expensive and is going lower.

