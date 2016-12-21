BlackBerry: Modeling Another Year Of Lower Revenue

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) on the face of it had a good quarter. Not so much in terms of revenue, but on the EPS front.

The company for Q3'17 made $0.02 per share, which was better than the consensus by $0.03 per share. Not bad. However, BBRY has been beating the consensus for many quarters now. If one looks here at S.A., then over the past 12 quarters, the company has beaten 10 times, but it hasn't done anything for the stock.

The key for BBRY's stock is what will happen to S&S revenue (software and services), and how that revenue will fill the SAF (Service Access Fees) revenue gap in the future.

CEO John Chen said that he expects S&S to grow by 30% for the full year, and thus make up for the lower SAF revenue in Q4.

SAF fees were $91 million in Q2, and in the current quarter fell to $67 million, or 25% sequentially. On the conference call John Chen said he noticed the faster pace of decline, however he anticipates SAF fees to fall sequentially by about 20% in the future.

So let's put some numbers together ...

Assuming SAF revenue falls by 20% in Q4, then SAF revenue will be about $54 million in Q4 (vs $67 for Q3). In another words, S&S revenue will have to increase by about $13 million to make up for the SAF shortfall.

S&S revenue for the current quarter was $160 million. So in Q4, that will have to increase by $13 million to $173 million in order to make up for the SAF shortfall.

I will give the benefit of a doubt to John Chen and assume that the SAF shortfall in Q4 will be covered by an increase in S&S revenue.

So assuming S&S revenue in Q4 reaches $173 million ($160 million for Q3 plus the $13 million SAF shortfall) that means that for FY17, S&S revenue will reach $613 million.

When John Chen was asked on the conference call if S&S will continue to grow at 30%, he said no this is "too high." Later on in the day when interviewed on Bloomberg, he said that enterprise software companies are growing at a rate of 10% - 15% Y/Y. He said he hopes to be able to do a little better than this.

So I Will give John Chen the benefit once more and assume that for FY18, S&S revenue increases by 20% (higher than the 15% he is probably hoping for). For sake of argument, let's assume that for FY18 S&S revenue reaches $740 million (20% higher than the $613 million of FY17).

Now since SAF revenue will be falling sequentially by 20%, let's do a ball park calculation of SAF revenue for FY2018 to see if the increase in S&& revenue covers the shortfall.

Click to enlarge

In the above table, we begin with the current Q3'FY17 number that is $67 million.

Sequentially SAF revenue will be falling by 20% in Q4'FY17, and then sequentially by the same percentage for all of FY18.

So counting total SAF revenue for FY18, it comes out to about $150 (yellow box to the right). However, for all of FY17, SAF will total about $373 million (Q1:$152 million, Q2:$105 million, Q3:$62 million and Q4E:$54 million).

So in other words, the SAF shortfall in FY18 compared to FY17 will be about $223 million (FY17 revenue of $373 million - FY18 revenue of $150 million).

So even if S&S revenue increases by 20% for FY18 (or about $123 million), that will not be enough to cover the lost SAF revenue of $223 million anytime soon. In other words, for FY18, BBRY will have another year of lower revenue.

Obviously we will have to wait and see if any revenue is derived from the Ford and TCL deals. However on he face of it, I think that next year BBRY will have lower revenues once more.

The valuation case

Please note that BBRY is in perfect economic health it's not losing money, and can remain a going concern indefinitely. The question is if the company is worth the $4 billion market cap it has today.

BBRY has $1 billion in net cash. If we subtract that from the market cap, the business is worth today about $3 billion. The question is, is the company worth $3 billion with about $1.2 billion in revenue that it will probably do next year? And I am probably being generous that it will book $1.2 in revenue.

The answer is it might if revenue was not falling and if the company had at least $200 million in after tax non-GAAP profits.

Investor takeaway

I personally think that BBRY is not worth more that $3 billion at the current time (net cash included). Yes the company has many wildcards that might provide revenue and profits in the future, but at the moment revenue is still falling.

As such, I am lowering my BBRY fair value for the company by 25%, or about $6 per share.