17% Pop On Apple Supplier Deal

Apple

Following up on Apple Supplier In Sale Talks, TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY) is buying InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) in a $1.3 billion cash deal. INVN holders get $13 per share. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is working with the buyer.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supports the deal.

Top Picks For 2017

So far in this series, I have disclosed the following top picks for 2017:

Before year-end, I will discuss several other categories. Today, I offer my one non-profit idea. My favorite philanthropy for 2017: Watsi. This year, we raised money for life-changing healthcare for people around the world. This is my top non-profit priority for 2017.

Coca-Cola

Coke (NYSE:KO) is buying AB InBev's (NYSE:BUD) equity stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in a $3.15 billion deal.

Colony

Colony (NYSE:CLNY), NorthStar Asset Management (NYSE:NSAM) and NorthStar Realty (NYSE:NRF) shareholders approved their deal.

Yahoo!

The EU cleared the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) deal with Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO).

Allied

The merger agreement has been filed for the acquisition of Allied World (NYSE:AWH).

Genworth

The preliminary proxy has been filed for the acquisition of Genworth (NYSE:GNW). The $1.18 arb spread offers a 52% IRR if the deal closes by July. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily.

Done deal.

AMC (NYSE:AMC) completed its Carmike (NASDAQ:CKEC) deal.

New 52-week Highs

New 52-week Low

