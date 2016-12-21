Automatic Data Processing: Use Options To Get This Dividend Aristocrat At A Good Price

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is a company offering payroll, HR, and administrative services to a wide range of companies. Its dividend and earnings growth make it a valuable investment partner, if only the price was lower. The recent run up in price has pushed it out of fair value range.

Is ADP a good investment partner?

I recently had a discussion with my brother about how his daughter was doing. She works in sales for ADP at an office near Orlando. According to my brother, she leads her office in sales and regularly exceeds her sales quotas. Seems ADP, at least in her sales office in central Florida, is doing quite well. I had over the years some interest in ADP, in part because several places I have worked over the years use some of its services, but this conversation about my niece convinced me to look deeper into the company.

Taking a closer look at ADP to determine if it is a good investment partner, I first came across this article on SA by Charles Fournier. Charles provides a good in-depth analysis of ADP, but for my purposes the main takeaways are: the dividend is $2.28, the projected growth in the EPS (for ongoing operations) for next year is 11%-13%, and based on EPS (and EPS growth), Charles thinks ADP is at a value with a price of $92 or so.

This slide, taken from the 2016 annual report, shows the growth that ADP has had from 2012 to 2016 fiscal years. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.57% to nearly $11.7 billion. Total Earnings have grown at a CAGR of 4.61% to approximately $1.49 billion. Assets have grown at a CAGR of 7.22% to $43.67 billion. EPS from continuing operations has increased at a CAGR of 6.08% to $3.25. The EPS change reflects both an increase in earnings and a modest decrease in shares outstanding. The growth show with these numbers is evidence that its not just my niece's office that is growing. Long-term debt grew a lot during 2016 but was only 20% of the value of the assets added that year.

From this presentation on the ADP website, this slide shows projections for fiscal 2017.

The latest earnings release didn't contain any startling new information, but a beat on EPS is always a good sign. This more detailed report from the ADP website confirms that the 1Q numbers are on target or better to hit the 2017 forecasted growth revenue of 11-13%. Taking into account various business sales that were arranged in the 1Q as well as actual operations, ADP now forecasts full-year earnings per share from continuing operations to grow 15% to 17% compared to the prior forecast of 6% to 8% growth and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 11% to 13% compared to the prior forecast of 10% to 12% growth. These numbers look to me like what SA contributor Chowder calls a beat and raise. ADP in the 1Q of its 2017 fiscal year beat on earnings expectations and raised guidance on both revenue and earnings. While Charles Fournier couldn't see a reason for the price run up starting in early November, it looks to me like the earnings report with its beat on EPS and raising guidance is the likely reason for the price run up.

Checking the CCC List, confirms the dividend of $2.28 and gives 10.5% as the lowest DGR value for use in the DDM calculation. With a 42-year history, ADP has a history of dividend increases more than long enough to satisfy the most demanding dividend growth investor.

Between Charles' article, information on the company website and ADP's entry in the CCC List, it seems clear to me that ADP would make a good investment partner to help me achieve my dividend growth goals. It's now a matter of if the market is currently offering shares of ADP at an attractive price.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

Often, for higher yield stocks, I use a terminal rate of 0% but for ADP, I think a 3% value works better. The growth phase growth rate is less than the bottom of the projected range of EPS growth for next year, so it's likely that the payout ratio will be stable over the next 5 years, so that argues that the terminal growth rate should be higher than 0%. Using those figures gives me a target price of about $96. Using $96 as the entry point brings the yield to 2.38% which is its 4-year average. Since the current market price is a bit over $102, ADP is currently around 6% overvalued.

Can options help?

Click to enlarge

Options available with the February expiration date, with 59 days left till expiration look to offer some help at getting shares at my target price.

The $95 put contract offers an attractive premium with a bid of $0.75. That is more than the pro-rated dividend payment for the length of this contract, and with a Delta of -0.17, an investor who writes this contract will likely not get the shares assigned. So while this won't likely get you the shares, it will give you more money than owning the shares, and give you an opportunity to write a similar contract again.

If you wanted to do a buy-write trade, the $8 premium on the $95 strike would bring the cost basis down below my $96 target, and if the shares got called away, would still yield a small profit. To do this deal, I would like to see a catalyst that would pull the price of ADP down.

For a covered call, the $110 looks attractive with a bid price of $0.30. The spread between the bid and ask prices is pretty wide at $0.30, so a limit order is the way to go. I would open with a limit order price of $0.45 or so. With a Delta of 0.14, the chances that the call writer will keep the shares are around 85%.

Conclusion

ADP is a solid company offering administrative, payroll and HR services to companies. It has an excellent record of growing both earnings and dividends. It may have been a good time to buy when the latest earnings report came out on November 2nd and my opinion is based on Chowder's recommendation of always buying on a beat and a raise (no matter what the valuation). Now, more than a month after that report, the problem is that the price has now gone too high. Option trades can provide the help to get the right price or add to your cash flow for this stock.

