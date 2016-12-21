Resolute Energy Stock Is Going To The Moon

After the latest acquisition, an exit rate for fiscal-year 2016 of 20,000 BOED is likely, though it depends largely on the timing of the completion of five wells.

Every now and then there comes a company with a large capital gain already and more large capital gains on the way. Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) appears to be one of those very rare stocks. For investors who are riding the stock from the beginning of the price climb, this stock is literally "going to the moon" in their eyes. This will be an investment story to tell for many family reunions in years to come.

Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha Chart - December 20, 2016

As shown above, this is a dream stock. Anyone who loaded up on the stock about a year ago when the stock hit prices below $2 per share is now sitting pretty. But management has still greater growth plans, and as will be seen, the means to carry out those plans. Even though the market cap shown above is up considerably and there are nearly 4 million more shares about to be sold if the overallotment is exercised, this company has a very bright future. Even some dilution from recently issued convertible preferred stock to acquire $135 million more Permian assets will not stop this parade. After all this, there should be about 22 million shares outstanding after the offering, but before any management options and preferred convertible.

The latest stock offering should pay down the secured credit facility and increase liquidity. The company has had super results lately, but it also is carrying a relatively large amount of debt. The equity offerings will probably provide that initial boost needed to continue some very explosive production growth that matches very few companies in the industry.

As shown above, the company has passed its one-year price target, and the capital gains are drool-worthy. So one needs to look at the drivers for continuing capital gains. After all, the cautious saying "sometimes the bulls make money, sometimes the bears make money, but the pigs never make money" has a lot of merit. After the stock offering closes, the market value of the common will exceed $800 million. That is a huge jump from a market value well below $100 million not too long ago. But there is plenty more room for this company to grow if the catalysts are there. As will soon be shown, boy are the catalysts there!

Since this company has done a fair amount of sales and acquisitions recently, the financial comparisons (like SEC filings) can be a bit confusing. So probably the corporate presentation is a little bit simpler to understand. The sales, acquisitions, gains, losses, discontinued production, and acquired production are all separated out. This is a little bit harder to do in the GAAP world. All this activity makes it very hard for the investor to reconcile to GAAP also.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - September 2016 Investor Presentation

These two above charts were provided from the investor presentation from just a few months ago. Below will be the third-quarter presentation. For just a few months, the change is absolutely breathtaking. Some companies have taken years for the rate of improvement that just occurred in less than a quarter.

These wells were very productive wells to start with, so the idea that there is such a significant improvement shown below has to be shown. Otherwise it is just very hard to grasp the significance of this.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - Third-Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation

As shown above, these well results are by far and away top of the line industry results. The peak 30-day has increased about 500 BOED. That is like getting another well for free in a lot of places. The top slide shows a production resilience that is seldom attained. Though it is far more likely to be attained in the future. Cumulative production has gone from 486 MBOE to 642 MBOE. That increase signifies a lot of money and a lot of extra cash flow from another 156 MBOE in the first year. The payout is down to 10 months, so the company has its money back in less than a year to drill another well while this well is still producing some very large numbers. So the company can drill two very productive wells with the same money in one year. It should not surprise anyone that the IRR is now over 100%. Even if oil prices were to drop into the $30 range, these wells can still be profitable to drill. Plus management is still experimenting with ways to make the wells more productive. So the flow rates will be higher still in the future if management is successful. These are the kinds of wells that cause cash flow to show explosive growth.



Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - Third-Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation

As shown above, not all of the locations can handle the very longest lateral, but the second choice shown here still has a more than adequate return at current pricing. The payout is comfortably under two years, and the IRR is well over the 20% typical industry threshold. The company has a hedging program to lock in selling prices and assure a minimum profitability. Even with the shorter lateral, the early flow rates are still enticing and the payback is less than two years. These wells will grow cash flow at an accelerated rate when compared to many other opportunities in the industry. So by and large, the company acreage is above average, and management is still working to improve the returns. So if oil prices hold up reasonably well, the IRRs will improve for these wells also.

Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - Third-Quarter 2016 Preferred Stock Offering Presentation

This was one of the few places where an investor could find production from just the fields that are still owned. The company had sold some Midland, Texas production raise cash and pay down debt in fiscal year 2015. So the growth rate of the Permian production from those nice big profitable wells is not readily apparent from the financial statements.

The company is guiding to an annual average production in excess of 13,000 BOED. But that means the exit production will be much higher to get to that average to make up for the lower production at the beginning of the year. Third-quarter 2016 production topped 16,000 BOED and more wells are coming online. 9,800 BOED came from the Permian. This company is going to have tremendous production comparisons next year.

"Five of the wells in our 2016 drilling program have established peak 90-day and peak 120-day rates. The peak 90-day rates average almost 94 percent of the peak 30-day rates, and the peak 120-day rates average approximately 90 percent of the peak 30-day rates. Four of the wells in our 2016 drilling program have established peak 150-day rates that are approximately 89 percent of the peak 30-day rates."

There is a couple of noteworthy things here. First, management has been very successful stemming the production decline rate. Therefore, the money spent is coming back faster from the production. If it continues to succeed in increasing the initial production rates while holding the line on the decreased decline rates, then this company is a "lead pipe cinch" to exit the year with more than 20,000 BOED production. IF that rate is missed, it will be passed early in the first quarter of 2017. There are five more wells left to drill or complete in the current fiscal year plus an acquisition closed. You can pick the lateral length (mostly mid-length though, not the long ones) well that will come online. Each well is so productive that the timing of the beginning of production has the ability to materially influence the average fourth-quarter production rate as well as the exit rate. When you consider that the company started the year with basically not much Permian production, that is one amazing accomplishment.

More importantly, all this growth was accomplished with a capital expenditure of $35.3 million for the third quarter. This has been about the same rate all year. The company currently has a one rig program with plans to go to two rigs by the next fiscal year. Nearly $100 million in the first nine months has been spent to increase the Permian Basin Reeves County production to 9,800 BOED. This is an increase of about 6,800 from the first quarter rate. With new wells beginning to produce at more than 1,000 BOED (some over 3,000 BOED) that production rate will just skyrocket. Plus the company still has five wells left to drill or complete in the 2016 budget.

"With our current rig scheduled to spud three additional wells during the fourth quarter, we have turned our attention to the 2017 development plan. Our Board of Directors has given preliminary approval to a 2017 Delaware Basin plan that will utilize two rigs to drill approximately 22 gross (20.8 net) wells. We expect that this program will result in substantially all of our Delaware Basin acreage being held by production by the end of the year. While we anticipate that 2017 capital expenditures will exceed cash flow, we expect to have sufficient liquidity to fund the balance. We expect to refinance our revolving credit facility before March 2017, and believe that the borrowing capacity of our asset base is sufficient to enable us to fund our 2017 capital program. Assuming that we drill with a two rig program and continue to deliver high quality drilling results, average annual production during 2017 could be almost double that of 2016."

It is hard to tell the base that it is planning to double production from. The fourth-quarter results could influence that base materially. Using the roughly 13,000 BOED average that management appears to be referencing, then next year the forecasted production would average a little under 26,000 BOED. That is probably very conservative.

The revolving secured credit is getting paid down right now with the proceeds of the common stock offering. After that it will be far easier to refinance the revolving credit facility. So the necessary liquidity for next year will be there, plus the increasing production will most likely provide a lot more liquidity. So the execution of the financing needed to double the production appears to be falling into place. Operational improvements could easily make a third rig enticing unless oil prices sustain a substantial drop. That would especially be true if one of the other zones tests favorably.

Drilling times and completion times have been decreasing. So while that 22-well goal is a preliminary look at the new fiscal year, there could easily be enough savings to add another well or two to the budget. That would be conservatively in line with the pace of industry trends in time savings over the last few years. After all, there was a 14-well program this year with basically one rig, so 22 with two rigs constitutes "sandbagging". Of course, there is always the risk that the savings would not materialize.

Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - Third-Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation

Oil prices have to cooperate a little bit. A big drop in oil prices would slow the growth pace and the cash flow compounding. But the rates shown above make these leases clearly low cost. A lot of other companies will be shutting in production before this one. So despite the long-term debt outstanding, this company is in a position to materially improve its finances quickly. In fact this could be one of the faster transitions from "nearly gone" a year ago to investment grade. Management can choose to hedge additional production to assure a minimal cash flow if it thinks it is necessary.

But it is also likely that any reasonable base will double. So while the enterprise value of the company approaches about $1.5 billion, production is growing so fast that this stock is probably a bargain despite the big run-up so far. Very few companies can say that. The common stock sale that was just priced will guarantee that the liquidity is there to execute this plan even if the lenders happen to be nervous.

Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - Third-Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation

This is another chart that has been steadily increasing. There is some execution risk, but the chances are excellent that the 25,000 BOED average forecasted for 2017 will move up to 30,000 BOED if the current rate of production improvements continues. There is no guarantee of course. Any increase is going to add value to the company. But this management and others have cited multiple proposals to improve production that will take a few years to try out. So management gets to choose between small production improvements and larger production improvements. The production improvements could end at any time, but right now, the industry consensus appears to be that there is not an end in sight.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - Third-Quarter 2016 Preferred Stock Offering Presentation

In the lower slide, the improvements in the long laterals has lately been in drilling time. The mid-length wells have changed stages and added proppant without shortening the drilling times. These kinds of improvements vary from quarter to quarter both in rate as well as what specifically improved. So investors should expect that variation to continue next year. Despite all the changes, the company is managing to hold the line on costs.

The first slide shows the drop in costs. The Permian fields are very different from the Aneth Field. As the Permian production grows, the Aneth Field, which initially supplied much of the company cash flow, will decline in importance. In fact, the Aneth Field may eventually be sold as the Permian production increasingly dominates the future of the company. The cost improvements in Permian production may render the Aneth Field unable to compete for capital in the near future. This is true even though the Aneth Field capital requirements are relatively low to maintain production.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - Third-Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation

As shown above, the company has a pretty significant inventory of proposed drilling spots. This has been steadily expanding as the down-spacing proposals continue. Plus the company has several zones that have not been tested yet. So the ability to grow the production quite a bit on just this acreage is readily apparent. This company can grow for years without having to expand its acreage significantly. Plus as the Permian sales continue, the acreage keeps increasing in value.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Source: Resolute Energy - Third-Quarter 2016 Earnings Presentation

Interestingly, the company did acquire another 3,300 acres along with more than 1,200 BOED production on those acres. The fourth quarter will be the primary beneficiary of that new production.

Notice in the second slide, that quarter three production is up about 48% on a BOE total quarterly production basis from the second quarter. The fourth-quarter production will more than double the first-quarter production. This is not a common production rate increase when the quarterly capital budget is about $35 million or so. Next year, that budget is going to double. With production improvements and cost reductions, the results are going to be mind-boggling. Cash flow will likely reach hundreds of millions on an annualized basis by the end of the year. Lots of profitability for this company should be just around the corner. When one considers that last year the loses were huge (more than $10 per share), that is a very fast turnaround.

An exit rate in excess of 30,000 BOED for 2017 appears to be more than likely. If operational improvements go better than management currently projects, an exit rate of 40,000 BOED would not be out of the question. The beginning of the article showed significant progress in just a few months. There is not yet any sign of the improvement pace slowing, though it certainly could. 40,000 BOED is however a top and optimistic limit. At least for the time being. So this stock, which has run up in price an enormous amount already, will likely double from the current price during the next 12 months.

If the "Permian Charm" effect increases, that could turn out to be conservative. It is highly unlikely that a company with these kinds of operational results would suffer much of a common stock price decline, as the results are clearly superior. The five-year outlook is also extremely bright. Another double after the first 12 months is very likely. The operational results have reduced the company risk when compared to others in the industry. The balance sheet may look leveraged when only reviewing the debt, preferred stock, and common stock. But the well results reduce that leverage risk substantially. The growth that this company will see in the future is seldom realized in the industry. So for those who missed the early gains, there are still considerable capital gains to be had. For those who have held from the beginning, the capital gains are still going to be very significant over the next few years from the current price.

