DoctoRx Positions For 2017: A Growing Focus On The Value Of A Drug

We turn today to DoctoRx, a well-followed Seeking Alpha author whose experience practicing medicine and in biopharmaceutical entrepreneurship informs his investment process. In this Q&A with Seeking Alpha Managing Editor Mike Taylor, he shares his thoughts on the shifting industry environment, sector valuation, and some of the names he follows in the space.

Mike Taylor: It's been a rough year so far for biotech, with the IBB down around 21% and the XBI down around 13%. What do you see as the potential catalysts for the sector in 2017?

DoctoRx: The first catalyst I'd point to is P/E reversion to that of the rest of the stock market, say the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for the IBB, which is much more focused on large-cap biotechs than XBI. The SPY is trading at or above 25X TTM GAAP EPS; this will drop a little when Q4 results come in, as they should be good. In contrast, Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) is trading below 7X, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is at 15X and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is below 17X. If one accepts that over time, these are financially powerful, operationally strong players in secular growth areas, the question needs to be asked about why they are so cheap to the market. Another predominant biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), is also trading below the market multiple based on its projected Q4 and full-year 2016 EPS. Also, all these four names have dividend yields above the 2% of the SPY.

Among the large non-dividend-paying biotechs, two of them invest so heavily in growth that price:sales is a better metric than GAAP EPS, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) has numerous catalysts. On adjusted EPS versus adjusted EPS projected for the SPY for 2017, CELG is quite cheap. Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) has specific catalysts that are almost too numerous to name. So for CELG and REGN, I would look at risk appetite and allowance that future growth is quite likely as catalysts.

Finally, the only non-dividend-paying large biotech Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) may trade on takeover rumors as well as the sales outlook and patent issues related to its lead drug Tecfidera.

Mid-caps are a mixed bag and will trade on such factors as risk tolerance and pipeline progress for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), plus possible takeover speculation/activity; and company-specific issues for Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN), which has delayed its Q3 10-Q filing and replaced both its CEO and CFO this week w/o warning.

The small-caps are pretty much a Rorschach test: risk tolerance, and is the risk tolerance in gold miners as it was for the first half of this year, versus small-cap biotechs as it was in, say, 2014.

MT: How has the US presidential election affected your investment strategy for the coming year?

DRX: I'm a little different, as I never expected much adverse events to happen to the pharma/biotech industry from the election. I was sure the House was safe for the Republicans, thought they had a very good chance to hold the Senate, and once I saw the complacency in the Clinton camp this summer plus her being tossed into her car on 9/11, I always thought that the election was Trump's to lose (which he almost did). So the election has not made much difference to my investment strategy for 2017, as it came out roughly within the grounds of my expectations.

The main effect I see is a Reagan-era-like deregulation of energy, which will predictably bring down inflation. If the Fed continues the withdrawal of stimulus aka tightening that began at the end of 2013, I think the US inflation rate could surprise to the downside in 2017-8.

MT: How do you think the current political environment affects biotechnology companies?

DRX: I think it's basically good for all innovation that provides good jobs for Americans and grows the export market for US products. Donald Trump was an innovator from Day 1 in his business career. I think he loves and respects risk-taking, and the biotech industry is a great example where the US has led the world through a combination of solid R&D, engineering, and entrepreneurial efforts.

That said, no matter which party occupies Congress or the White House, budgets are budgets, CBO scoring of the budgets has to occur, and entitlements - much of them related to healthcare - have budgetary issues. So while I think that this business-oriented administration will do its best to promote exports of US cutting-edge products, I do not expect the government to go out of its way to throw additional money at biotech companies. Basically, I see biotech as an industry that is in favor in both major political parties.

MT: What are the risks currently facing the biotechnology sector?

DRX: We can go back to all the risks I mentioned two years ago, when you first asked me a series of questions on the biotech industry. These include patent litigation, price wars beginning to break out in the biosimilar space, yet tougher pricing and access restrictions from PBMs and insurance companies.

Most importantly, I see difficulty developing and then successfully introducing innovative new, improved products as the biggest risk. This industry needs to deliver notably better drugs, or drugs with similar efficacy that can be given orally rather than injected, or keep finding new and important diseases to treat that were not treated before.

Second, there may have been too many corners cut in the manufacturing or regulatory sphere due to competitive/stock market reasons. The industry traditionally has extraordinary operating margins; it needs to earn them.

MT: Amid the year's decline, have any biotech opportunities become attractive on a pure valuation basis?

DRX: Not on an absolute valuation basis, no. GILD may be close, though. AMGN and ABBV are trading at TTM P/Es similar to that of the stock market over many years, and each has growth challenges plus lots of debt.

On a relative basis, every larger cap biotech I follow is attractive to the SPY on valuation, in my opinion.

I actively follow 8 large cap biotechs (market cap above $30 B), plus 2 mid-caps.



The large caps are, in alphabetical order:



AbbVie (ABBV) (though I haven't written articles about it yet)

Amgen (AMGN)

Biogen (BIIB)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) (which is mostly a biotech now)

Celgene (CELG)

Gilead (GILD)

Regeneron (REGN)

Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY).



The mid-caps are:



Alexion (ALXN)

Incyte (INCY).



In keeping with how I see the market, all the large caps are more attractive than the rest of the SPY. Contrary to general views, I see AMGN as the least attractive of the group, but if some things such as Repatha and its Enbrel patent franchise break right, things might well work out fine here as well.

As far as all the others go, only CELG is showing the triad of accelerating sales growth, attractive chart pattern, and improving pipeline clarity that makes me want to commit new money to the stock. It's the closest to being attractive on an absolute basis of any of them, as well as looking good on a trading basis. I'll have more to say about this stock in an upcoming article. As suggested earlier, while REGN has a worse chart than CELG, some sales issues with Praluent, and regulatory problems getting its new rheumatoid arthritis drug approved, my valuations models for this stock allow me to think that it can nearly triple within 5 years. But not all the bricks have been firmly laid in the REGN structure yet, whereas CELG has a head of steam. So I would say that for growth stock investors, which biotech investors generally are, REGN is not quite there on an absolute basis.



The 2 mid-caps I follow are either very risky right now (ALXN) or have a very high P/E (INCY). INCY has just made a deal with a small company, Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS), which made me raise my eyebrows. I have a tiny position in INCY, having sold most of my stock around $105 when it surged there after the election.



In addition to all the above details, the overarching point I'm making is that broadly speaking, I think that the best risk-reward in biotech is with the large, profitable companies. There is enough uncertainty about pipelines, patents, etc. that it's difficult to be dogmatic about one stock versus another.

MT: What are some of the large longer-term health care trends that are informing your investment decisions?

DRX: That's an interesting question. The reason is that in talking about societal trends toward more or less subsidy, more or less care of the "old old" patient, etc., I do not know more than Mr. Market. So I can't think of generating alpha by looking at things that policy, demographic, and other experts are looking at and talking to their institutional and hedge fund clients about.

So I tend to focus as much as I can on technical trends. One trend I've been talking about for quite some time in my articles is the intermediate term trend toward heavy investment in biotech, which at some point generally becomes a negative; this has occurred now, as, for example, we see so many CAR-T companies emerging.

A major trend I try to watch and use to help generate alpha over time is the growing, and greatly-needed, focus on value from a drug, based on widely agreed-upon criteria. The companies that have the intellectual horsepower to be able to say to the public that its products are delivering real value can and will trade well, will attract the best talent, and are more likely to go on to develop successful pipeline products.

Tied in with that point are the growing data that certain drugs can finally reduce macrovascular risks in diabetes, such as Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Jardiance and Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) Victoza and apparently, the next-generation improvement on Victoza, semaglutide. These sorts of advances may be under-appreciated by investors. They prove value, and I hope that prescribers follow that data in their future prescription trends.

MT: Do you believe there are any therapies or treatment areas where investor enthusiasm is outstripping the fundamental opportunity?

DRX: Yes and no.

Yes, because I think that junior biotechs got frothy just last year. It takes longer than that for the stocks to get cheap, which usually means that, for example, a CAR-T company or two might have to get folded into a larger company at a price that the insiders were not looking forward to building their retirements on.

In that vein, even the valuation of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), a gene-oriented diagnostics/device company, appeared to me to have gotten ahead of itself last year. Now it is down a good deal from 24 months ago. So that space was frothy, but I'm not so sure it is now. Yet ILMN is hardly cheap. I mention this because after a 1 1/2 year bear market, it's difficult to say that a sector or sub-sector has finally dropped "enough."

No, because in the main, the market cap of biotech comes from the big players. Investors have clearly restrained their enthusiasm for them, as discussed above. Where I may see some over-enthusiasm is the usual phenomenon of lots of companies going after the same space, such as PD-1/PD-L1 antibodies.

MT: In the US, what should investors look out for in terms how fiscal and monetary policy interact to affect the dollar and other currencies?

DRX: That's almost the question of the cycle. Short-term interest rate increases are obviously "too low" based on domestic considerations. But you have this strange phenomenon that even though we in the States see them as almost absurdly low, currencies tend to value against each other based on shorter duration comparisons. And here is the trade weighted US dollar index, TWEBX, as of December 7, at 127, near its Y2K high. If the Fed surprises the market and finally gives reasonable rates to bank depositors, will that do much real damage to US exporters?

Based on the stock market action and a number of the economic surprise indices, the US economy has been accelerating out of its slump. If that trend holds, it's going to be difficult to justify especially stimulative fiscal policy. A corporate tax cut can be handled, but more than that, such as the promised middle class tax cut, may require offsets in projected growth of entitlement spending and various technical details such as making 100% of Social Security income taxable to upper-income recipients from the current 85%.

With gold and T-bond prices in a downtrend but silver stronger than gold, and copper yet stronger than silver, the markets are signaling a coordinated global industrial expansion for the first time in a few years. We will have to see if that continues as the next Congress and the Fed make their decisions.

MT: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect US markets in the coming year?

DRX: Of course, this is one of these fun year-end questions asking for rank speculation.

I would continue to stick with my guess that it's Fed tightening. I think that institutionally, the Fed would like to declare victory over the Great Recession and move away from its emergency policies as rapidly as possible. Politically, my bias remains that so long as Janet Yellen has her druthers, she'd rather err on the side of tightness given that her political party is at its lowest ebb since the 1920s. Though, I hasten to add, I think she's a patriotic person and would not act primarily out of partisanship; but there are ranges of appropriate behavior, and within that range, my guess is that she would like to err on the side of restrictiveness both to declare victory over the Great Recession and to give a nudge that might help the Democrats in the 2018 midterm election.

MT: What comments would you make for to a 'do-it-yourself' biotech investor looking at opportunities in the present environment?

DRX: First, as you know, I'm not an investment adviser and do not provide investment advice.

That said, broadly speaking, a do-it-yourself biotech investor comes in many flavors of income, wealth, general financial/stock market sophistication, risk tolerance, long-term investment goals, etc.

As I said two years ago, in our first Q&A on biotechs, the sector is full of whipsaws. Do you buy an uptrend or sell a downtrend? Is the first impression of investors about a clinical trial result accurate?

So - biotech stocks are definitively not bonds. The trading prices move around, sometimes for good reasons, sometimes not.

I would, therefore, say that a hypothetical do-it-yourself biotech investor would be getting into a sector that I believe has superior growth prospects, strong finances, yet below-average multiples. Thus, I would encourage investors to think seriously about overweighting the sector if it might be right for them, perhaps with a fund such as IBB and perhaps with a stock they think they can hold long term, as IBB is a managed fund.

MT: Let's take a longer view. What should an investor with a 20-year horizon keep in mind when looking at biotech/pharma stocks?

DRX: I analogize the space to semiconductors of many years ago - endless growth and growing importance to society; change-the-world sort of stuff. I expect major improvements in therapeutics that will come unpredictably. I would never sell this sector when it is down.

In my view, the strongest stocks are likely to be, as with semiconductor-powered companies and other information technology stocks, the companies that lead the way into the future they help shape. So it's a dynamic between growth and some growth-at-a-reasonable price considerations; but overall, in a growth sector, growth can overpower value given the 20-year horizon you mention.

An important point is that many tech companies became irrelevant, even if they looked strong at one point. When I began investing, Sperry was rated A++ or something like that by Value Line. It has shrunk and become irrelevant. One remembers Digital Equipment Corp., a transformative major player that ended up a big disappointment. We can think of AMD (NYSE:AMD) and other chip companies that just staggered along while Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and, later, ARM Holdings seized the future. So, time and sector growth do not guarantee that a company that either lacks an important competitive advantage or fails to develop new ones will be a satisfactory investment.

Thus, despite having a long-time horizon, I do like to make sure that the biotech stocks I hold, or add to my holdings, are well-positioned versus their valuations. In other words, a biotech stock is like other stocks: it has earnings trends, and Mr. Market is always voting about its unseen future earnings by adjusting its P/E. Watching them as one does for every other stock may allow one to generate alpha in biotech without being unduly knowledgeable about technical aspects of the field.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB, CELG, GILD, REGN, RHHBY, NVO, INCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.