Micron: Seeing Is Believing

Seeing is believing. I still need to see sustainable revenue growth and margin improvements.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $3.95 billion and eps of $0.28. The revenue estimate represents growth of 23% sequentially and 18% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Gross Margins

Micron's FQ4 revenue of $3.2 billion was up 11% sequentially. It was the first sequential growth in revenue in two years. Just as exciting was that gross margins ticked up to 18% from 17% in the previous quarter.

On a dollar basis Q4 gross margin was $579 million, the same as Q2 gross margin despite the fact that Q2 revenue was 9% less. MU bulls have gotten excited over the fact that DRAM prices are picking up.

On the last earnings call management intimated that inventory appeared lean and demand/supply dynamics for DRAM and NAND were becoming increasing positive. Given management's penchant for under-promising and over-delivering, bulls should be excited. However, "seeing is believing." If pricing is improving then that implies efficiency gains across the business and improving margins. The company needs to deliver sustainable margins north of 20% to make a believer out of me.

Inotera Acquisition Just Closed

Micron closed the acquisition of Taiwanese chipmaker Inotera earlier this month. The company acquired the 67% stake it did not already own. The announced transaction came after Micron lost out on the SanDisk (SNDK) sweepstakes. Therefore, I thought the Inotera deal was defensive and a "me too" deal. Now it looks as if the company has made a big bet on DRAM that is about to pay off.

Prior to Inotera, DRAM represented 60% of Micron's total revenue, up from 54% in Q2. DRAM prices had better keep improving or Micron's $4 billion bet on Inotera could be a losing one. That said, I expect the global economy to turn down given a hawkish Fed and declining global currencies against the dollar. That does not bode well for durable goods orders or smartphone sales that drive DRAM and NAND demand.

Takeaway

I am not completely sold on MU but the company can make a believer out of me by delivering consistent revenue growth and margin expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.