Animal Spirits Unleashed!

A narrative that I keep hearing about is the animal spirits in the U.S. economy that have been unleashed in the recent weeks since Election Day. Supposedly, the instincts of human behavior about the suddenly resounding prospects for the U.S. outlook has sparked a spontaneous urge to action in economic activity. While the future may indeed prove to be wonderful for the U.S. economy, this has been one strange looking animal so far whose spirits have been supposedly unleashed.

Click to enlarge

Ferocious!

The narrative sounds fantastic. Expectations for pro growth policies, higher inflation and higher interest rates has sparked a wave of economic activity that is going to propel the U.S. economy to a higher growth trajectory in the coming year. And the surging stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the falling bond market (NYSEARCA:BND) is a reflection of this spontaneous optimism that has suddenly been unleashed.

But while the impulsiveness of a bunch of traders on Wall Street (or wherever they may be - maybe China?) has certainly been released onto financial markets, unfortunately, the evidence to back up these claims remains missing to this point. If anything, the latest economic data not only looks notably ordinary, but it also continues to drift in the wrong direction.

All Aboard!

Click to enlarge

One claim that I've repeatedly heard in the financial media in recent weeks is the explosion in rail traffic as freight cars (NYSEARCA:IYT) are loading up with raw materials being delivered to factories for production. Sounds awesome! But apparently, someone forgot to tell the folks down at the rail yards that this is actually happening, as weekly freight rail traffic from the Association of American Railroads through December 14, 2016, looks no different than it has over the past three calendar years when economic activity remained sluggish and repeatedly disappointed expectations.

Click to enlarge

Maybe the railcar loads will eventually runneth over. But nothing special is happening on the rails yet.

Be There When The Whistle Blows!

Another narrative I often hear is that businesses are getting ready to ramp up production (NYSEARCA:XLI) in anticipation of the lower corporate tax rates and increased economic activity in the coming year.

But if this is the case, it once again is not showing up in the economic data. For example, industrial production for the month of November, which includes more than three weeks of supposed post-election euphoria when all suddenly became right with the economic world, ended up falling lower in the latest continuation of a downtrend that has existed since late 2014.

Click to enlarge

As for those factories turning on the lights and blowing off the dust, it turns out that capacity utilization for the month of November actually ended up falling back to its lowest readings since late 2010, which of course was also a time when economic awesomeness was supposedly right around the corner.

Click to enlarge

So what? These are all great things that are coming in the future. Next year isn't here yet, and the stock market moves in advance of economic activity. Perhaps, but it is worth noting that the U.S. stock market and industrial production have moved with high correlation over time, that is of course until recently when the U.S. stock market has gone off on a bender to the upside while industrial production has continued to fade.

Click to enlarge

Perhaps industrial production will reaccelerate to catch up with what the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) is signaling. But if this is truly the case, what then do the collective stock markets across the rest of the world (NASDAQ:ACWX) know that the U.S. stock market does not? For they are all following the trend implied by industrial production in complete lockstep.

Click to enlarge

Spontaneous Optimism!

OK. So the physical activity is not happening yet. But the phone is ringing and the plans are being drawn up in corporate board rooms. It's only a matter of time at this point. After all, another common narrative in the financial media is how confident and optimistic corporate CEOs have become in the wake of the election. Surely, this confidence would be translated through to measurably higher revisions to forward earnings estimates.

But if CEOs are supposedly so suddenly confident, their companies have had a funny way of showing it in recent weeks. For since the election, forward earnings estimates over the next several quarters have not risen much at all. In fact, they have actually been revised lower for the next few quarters by as much as a half of a percentage point. As for the back half of 2017, estimates have been revised incrementally higher, but this is a common practice in the corporate earnings estimate game where downward revisions to closer quarters are first shifted back to later quarters before they eventually roll off the back end.

Click to enlarge

Highlighting this point, it was at this very same time last year in December 2015 when forward earnings estimates for 2016 Q4 on the S&P 500 Index were coming in at $118.23 per share, which represented a robust 24% increase on a year-over-year basis versus 2015 Q4. Where do we stand with 2016 Q4 earnings today as the quarter draws to a close? A whopping -16% lower at $99.36 per share and steadily eroding lower with each passing week. So while the current earnings per share estimates for 2017 Q4 at $122.66 may look impressive today and reflective of these supposed animal spirits being unleashed, they are likely to be meaningfully lower by the time we arrive in December 2017.

Zzzzz . . . Squeak . . . Yawn . . . Zzzzz

Animal spirits in the U.S. economy may ultimately be unleashed in the coming months. But there is little evidence that the animal has even begun stirring at this point outside of a U.S. stock market that has been making itself ridiculous and irrelevant as a forward indicator for years during the post crisis period and is succeeding in making itself even more ridiculous with all of the recent anticipation about Dow 20,000 (I'm sure all of the folks out in middle America that have been clinging to their manufacturing jobs for years in order to try to make ends meet are totally psyched that the Dow is about to hit this supposedly major milestone!!) and a U.S. bond market that has been getting mauled not because of economic anticipation but instead from a pained red panda in the form of China has been offloading our Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) in size to try and offset the pressures from massive capital outflows from their country.

With the U.S. stock market having now priced in so much spontaneous optimism that has not even begun to materialize, investors should exercise caution heading into the New Year. The tremendous rally in cyclical stock market sectors may ultimately prove to be nothing more than a mirage. Of course, what else is new in the post crisis period? The only difference this time is that the central bank stimulus that has smoothed over all of these investor missteps in the past is now finally going away. As a result, some pain may finally come in 2017 for investors who got way too far ahead of themselves in anticipating an outcome that either never comes to pass or is still well off into the future.

Be confident but careful as you enter the New Year. For the animal spirits that so many are excited about remain still very much asleep.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.