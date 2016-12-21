4 Compelling Reasons The Stronger Dollar Will Not Send Crude Oil Lower

There tends to be an inverse relationship between the dollar and commodity prices. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world because of its stability. The United States remains the world's richest nation and its currency is held by nations around the globe as a reserve asset. The dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities which are produced and consumed around the world.

There are only 325 million people in the U.S., less than 4.5% of total world population. However, the dollar is the pricing benchmark for staples. When the dollar weakens, commodity prices tend to rally and when it becomes stronger, raw material prices tend to move lower as a general rule.

In May 2014, the dollar index reached lows under 80. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the dollar reach a bottom of 78.93 in May 2014 and has since strengthened against all other currencies around the world. The most recent leg higher in the dollar occurred in the aftermath of the U.S. Presidential election on November 8 taking the greenback to the highest level since 2003 at 103.625. The currency is currently at the 103 level, over 30% above the level two and one half years ago. The strong U.S. currency is weighing on many commodity prices and if it continues to strengthen it is likely that many raw materials will see their prices move lower.

When it comes to the price of crude oil, we are currently at point where the energy commodity is less than half the price it was trading at in June 2014. However, the price is double the level it fell to on February 11, 2016 when it traded to the lowest price since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel. At over $50 per barrel, crude oil is now at a pivot point and an important structural change that occurred in the market on November 30 could mean that oil is heading towards $60 per barrel.

November 30 was a turning point for oil

OPEC got their act together with the assistance of Russia and cut production. While members of the cartel may cheat, the move represented an about-face when it comes to the strategy followed since June 2014 when the price of the energy commodity was last above the $100 per barrel level.

The cartel abandoned the pump up the volume strategy and the likelihood is that output will stabilize at lower than record volumes. The largest producer within the organization has an important motivation not to cheat and to keep the price at a level above the $50 level, the Aramco (Private:ARMCO) initial public offering will depend on the price of the energy commodity. The higher oil is when the Saudis bring Aramco to market the more they will receive to fund their sovereign wealth fund. Vision 2030 depends on filling Saudi coffers with cash to make investments so that the Royal Family can diversify their portfolio away from oil revenues. The IPO is compelling motivation for a higher oil price.

Additionally, many members of the cartel are now beholden to the Putin government for the arm twisting and influence on the Saudis to abandon the strategy that caused them so many economic woes. When the price of oil fell below the $30 per barrel level, many members of OPEC faced economic Armageddon. It is in the interest of the Russian government that the cartel sticks to the program and with increasing influence in the Middle East the last thing that the Gulf States or other member want to do is to upset Mr. Putin who is now likely seen as a savior. The OPEC meeting on November 30 resulting in the accord to limit production was a watershed event and a turning point for the crude oil market.

There are at least four additional reasons why I believe that the price of oil is likely to remain in a range between $50 and $60 per barrel well into 2017.

Reason one: Technicals

The technical picture for crude oil has been looking good for months. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the price has been in an uptrend since February 2016 when the energy commodity hit rock bottom at $26.05 per barrel. The price has been trending higher with rising open interest which provides a technical validation of the move. Additionally, the relative strength index with a reading below 70, points to a market that is not in overbought territory. From a technical perspective, crude oil is moving towards the middle of its trading range, or the 50% retracement level, that has been in place since June 2014 which stands at $$66.89 per barrel. Technicals are telling us that the price of oil will continue to make higher highs and higher lows even though it is at the highest level of 2016.

Reason two: Market structure

Those who read my pieces on the oil market know that I believe the energy commodity is a giant jigsaw puzzle and that projecting the path of least resistance for price requires an understanding of market structure.

Term structure in oil has been tightening. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the June 2018 minus June 2017 NYMEX crude oil futures spread highlights, the oil market has tightened significantly since November 11 when the spread was trading at a $2.59 per barrel contango. As of December 19, the contango had disappeared and turned to a backwardation of 32 cents, deferred June 2018 crude oil is now trading at a discount to June 2017 futures. While the change in the forward curve is likely the result of an increase in shale producer hedging, a switch from contango to backwardation tends to be supportive for price.

When it comes to the Brent-WTI spread, the premium for Brent oil has increased in the weeks following the OPEC deal. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

The chart of the WTI versus Brent last day settlement spread shows that the market has moved from a premium of over 70 cents for WTI in the middle of November to a premium of around $2 per barrel for Brent as of December 19. The increase in the Brent spread tends to be a positive signal for the price of crude oil. When oil was last above the $100 per barrel level, Brent traded at around a $10 premium to the NYMEX WTI oil.

Processing spreads or crack spreads in oil have been trending higher over recent weeks. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

The chart of the February gasoline crack spread has moved from $9.25 per barrel on November 17 to over $15 on December 21. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

At the same time, the heating oil crack spread has moved from $14.58 on November 15 to around $17.60 per barrel on December 21.

The strength in oil processing spreads is a sign that demand for the energy commodity is improving. Most consumers do not purchase raw crude oil; they buy oil products like gasoline, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other parts of the oil barrel. The upswing in refining spreads is a positive sign for the price of the raw commodity required to produce the products.

Market structure, without exception, is supportive of the price of crude oil which was trading at around the $53 per barrel level on the nearby February NYMEX futures contract on December 22. At the same time, February Brent crude oil was trading at around $55 per barrel.

Reason three: Global politics

Recent developments in the oil market put a spotlight on just how important the energy commodity is to the leaders of the world. Mr. Putin was a public and vocal supporter of the OPEC deal and instead of leaving the negotiations to his oil minister Alexander Novak or the head man at Rosneft, Igor Sechin the Russian leader did yeoman's work to achieve a deal.

At the same time, the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, nominated Rex Tillerson, the Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), to his cabinet as Secretary of State.

A higher oil price is in the best interest of Russia, a nation that produces over 10 million barrels of the energy commodity each day and it is also in the interest of the U.S. as it seeks to fulfill the President-elect's campaign promise of energy independence.

Reason four: The U.S. needs oil over $50

A price of oil above $50 per barrel makes shale production in the United States economic. To achieve energy independence, U.S. producers must be able to make a profit. President-elect Trump told supporters on the campaign trail that he will lower taxes, reduce regulations and make it easier for America to become self-sufficient when it comes to energy production. Fewer regulations will lower the production costs of oil, natural gas and coal in the U.S. New technology has made production more efficient and economical. With the price of oil above the $50 per barrel level, it will be a lot easier for U.S. producers to drill-baby-drill and frack-baby-frack. The President-elect also promised the biggest infrastructure rebuilding project in the U.S. since the 1950s which will likely receive the support of both houses of Congress. The building project will increase the nation's demand for energy which is another reason that crude oil's price could be headed for a 60 handle sooner rather than later.

The dollar has responded to the election by exploding higher. The interest rate hike by the Fed on December 14 increased the differential between U.S. interest rates and other currency yields around the world. Additionally, the Fed took on a more hawkish tone promising three more 25 basis point hikes in 2017 and it is possible that if the economy begins to show signs of real life, there could be more than three rate hikes on the horizon next year . The dollar is likely to head higher and that tends to be bad news for commodity prices given the inverse historical relationship between the greenback and raw material prices. However, remember that at $52 per barrel crude oil is still half the price it was in June 2014 and as one puts the complicated jigsaw puzzle of crude oil together the picture that emerges is a compelling case for a continuation of higher highs in the energy commodity as we move into 2017.

