ESCO Technologies - A Tough Mix Of Potential And Past Performance

The market seems to be confident that ESCO will generate better margins and returns than it has historically achieved; the potential is there, but the valuation leaves little wiggle room.

Past performance has not been exceptional, and I do not believe that the performance of the since-divested Aclara business can account for, or excuse, all of that deficit.

ESCO looks well-placed to take advantage of increasing aircraft deliveries, but also growth in IoT and connected cars, as well as growing its utility testing business overseas.

Industrial conglomerate ESCO (NYSE:ESE) strikes me as another investment Rorschach test, as how you arbitrate between ESCO's high-potential collection of businesses and its uninspiring historical performance says a lot about whether you trust past performance as a good predictor of future results or whether you believe businesses should be valued based upon what they can do in the future.

ESCO's track record in terms of margins, free cash flow generation, returns on invested capital, and tangible book value growth doesn't inspire much confidence, and I don't think that the performance issues of the smart meter business (Aclara divested years ago) fully excuse it. On the other hand, it's hard not to like a good filtration/fluid control business and a collection of other business with good market shares and the potential for improved growth and margins. Today's valuation isn't absurd on the basis of what ESCO could become, but for my own personal investment approach, I demand a wider margin of safety unless/until management shows this "new and improved" ESCO really is here to stay.

A Collection Of Good-Looking Businesses

On at least a first pass basis, I think there's a lot to like about the collection of businesses that ESCO runs. As a whole, these segments address real markets and ESCO has managed to grab meaningful share within its addressed markets. What's more, all of them offer some kicker in terms of potential revenue growth and/or margin improvement in the years to come.

Filtration anchors the business, contributing over a third of revenue and generally producing attractive margins (recently in the low-to-mid 20%'s). ESCO's filtration business sells highly-engineered fluid control products like filters, valves, and manifolds that are widely used in aerospace, but also have some applications in naval defense and industrial markets. Familiar names like Danaher's (NYSE:DHR) Pall and soon-to-be Parker-Hannifin's (NYSE:PH) CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC) show up as competitors, but ESCO has staked out a very strong niche in aerospace and space markets (commercial, business, and military aircraft, as well as satellites).

Like other suppliers to the aerospace sector, ESCO is looking forward to significant upcoming growth in aircraft deliveries, as product cycles can run 20 years or more for the company's products (initial production, and then aftermarket spares/repair parts). ESCO is also well placed for a long-awaited recovery in satellite builds and launches. Given that these are highly engineered components with severe (if not catastrophic) consequences for failure, there doesn't tend to be as much price pressure, and ESCO enjoys good margins in this business.

ESCO's Test business is one where I have to be a little careful, as my enthusiasm for what I think the business could be has to be set aside next to actual results. This business chips in close to 30% of revenue and is a market leader in antennae, test accessories, enclosures, and chambers used primarily to test and contain the RF performance of electronic equipment and the acoustic qualities of other products like cars. Not surprisingly, consumer electronics and wireless device manufacturers represent sizable pieces of the business (close to 50% combined), but healthcare is also a significant market given the need for shielding in applications like MRIs. While that all sounds great, the market is smaller than you might think (around a half-billion addressable to ESCO) and the margins weren't great prior to a recent restructuring program.

The Doble Utility Solutions business has been a consistent performer for ESCO, chipping in over 20% of revenue with strong margins, due in large part to the fact that the company really has no meaningful competition in the market. ESCO's testing equipment can help alert utilities if a transformer is about to blow, and its testing services provide good recurring streams.

The newest part of ESCO, Technical Packaging, is a carve-out of the TEQ segment that used to be part of Filtration with some subsequent acquisitions added in to create an interesting specialty packaging business. This segment focuses on the healthcare market (pharma and devices make up close to two-thirds of the revenue base), where business can be sticky and consistent, but there are a lot of opportunities to grow into other niches where companies will pay up for packaging with advanced performance requirements.

… But Where Has The Performance Been?

The biggest issue I have with ESCO is that the historical performance just hasn't been there. The Aclara smart metering business certainly did not help the company, as the volatile, lackluster results frustrated investors for a while. Even with that, though, I don't think Aclara is solely responsible for the company's unimpressive historical ROICs nor the long-term erosion in tangible book value per share. Perhaps I'm being too hard on the company, as the disposal of Aclara coincided with this recent downturn in industrial markets, but there just hasn't been that consistent upward (or even stable) skew in margins, FCF conversion, or ROIC that I like to see, and nor has there been significant improvements in cash returned to shareholders (whether through dividends or buybacks).

I'm also slightly cautious on M&A. I like management's history of doing tuck-in deals to support the filtration business, and I likewise agree with using M&A to build the Technical Packaging segment. But then it also does a deal like the acquisition of Westland, a developer of shock and vibration dampening systems that reduce the acoustical signature of naval vessels. I grant that there are some synergies and cross-sell opportunities with its preexisting naval business, but it still seems like an odd deal (particularly as it is part of Filtration and not Test).

Where ESCO Can Do Better

Back on the positive side of the ledger, there are several ways I think ESCO could drive improved performance in the years to come. On the filtration side, there should be significant growth in aerospace and satellites in the years to come, and with aerospace in particular that should offer the opportunity to transition from start-up to production (which means better margins) and lock in many years of future revenue.

Looking at Test, the restructuring actions taken in late 2015 (consolidating facilities, eliminating lower-margin products, etc.) already seem to be panning out, and margins could move back toward the mid-teens in the coming years. I also think there could be a meaningful opportunity here to benefit from the ongoing electrification of cars and the emergence of the Internet of Things. As more and more cars are incorporating wireless components, and as the whole basis of IoT is devices that "talk" to each other, that should create more demand for testing so as to reduce the risks of RF interference.

With the Utility business, I don't know that there's a big inflection coming in the U.S., where the company already enjoys 90%-plus market share. Yes, the electrical infrastructure is old, and yes that likely means more testing/monitoring is needed to stay ahead of problems, but that's not a new development. The more exciting opportunity here is overseas - this is largely (70%) a U.S. business and taking these test products/services into foreign markets should be a significant long-term growth opportunity for the company. I'm also optimistic that this should be attainable without major compromises to the margins; while the company will have to build up overseas service centers to support the testing business, it's not as though a lot of distribution infrastructure needs to be built or a lot of working capital committed to the effort.

There is also an opportunity here for the company to be run better. Margins should get a boost from increased volumes in the Filtration business (particularly a little ways down the road when aftermarket demand starts kicking in) and the recent restructurings in Test. I'm also interested to see if management can make the company less asset-intensive and improve its asset leverage. Some businesses are just structurally limited in that respect, but looking at companies like CLARCOR and Parker-Hannifin and other test & measurement companies (acknowledging here that ESCO's business is different than traditional T&M), I have to think they can do a little better than they have.

The Opportunity

"Can do better" is not the same as "will do better", and I try to keep that in mind with my modeling. I do believe, though, that ESCO can generate long-term revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits and that management will get FCF margins into the double digits. That would support double-digit FCF growth, and ESCO's organic revenue growth should be less volatile than many other industrials by virtue of the company's market share, addressed markets, and product cycles. That could arguably be worth a lower discount rate, but I would counter that the company's lackluster historical performance argues against a substantial discount (in the tradition of "trust … but verify").

While discounted cash flow doesn't lead me to a particularly attractive fair value, a look at EV/EBITDA suggests that maybe the valuation today is at least not unreasonable. ESCO does trade at more than 10x my estimate for fiscal 2017 EBITDA, but the company's three-to-five year EBITDA growth rate looks as though it could be well above that (supporting a higher multiple).

The Bottom Line

And so I end up with another "like the business, not so sure about the stock" situation, which is increasingly common given the multiples many industrial stocks are trading at today. With ESCO, though, there is the complicating factor of historical financial metrics that don't jump out to me as especially good, but a collection of business that seem positioned to do much better in the coming years. That makes this a "watchful waiting" candidate for me, as I would like to see either a larger discount to fair value or more evidence of real, sustainable improvement in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.