The Ruble, Coking Coal And Mechel Valuations

Company highlights

Mechel (NYSE:MTL) has an enormous debt burden. However, due largely to the weak Ruble and rising commodities prices, the company's Debt/EBITDA ratio felt from 13.7 in 2014 to 8.8 today. MTL's net income is in the black this year and 2017 estimated P/E is as low as 2.5.

Structure

MTL is a vertically integrated company operating in three business segments:

Revenue Breakdown EBITDA Breakdown Power Generation 9% 5% Mining 30% 57% Steel Production 60% 38% Click to enlarge

Headquartered in Moscow, MTL's sales are 50% domestic and 50% to Asia and Europe. Most of the steel products are sold in Russia and 70% of coal and ore are exported.

Recent trends

MTL debt problems are caused by the massive leveraged acquisitions made in the previous decade. Driven by strong metal markets in 2007-2011, the company acquired a large number of transportation, mining and steel assets, including the world's-largest Elga metallurgical coal field. The latter required immense capital expenditures, including the construction of the 200 mile rail-road to the Elga site, which involved building 194 bridges and cost more than 1.25 bln USD.

China Steel Rebar Spot 2007-2017:

Click to enlarge

Sourse: Bloomberg

Thus, when steel prices plunged in 2012-2015 the company nearly faced bankruptcy. But with the help of the President Putin, Igor Zuzin, a company key shareholder, managed to maneuver between all government-related creditors and maintained control of the company. MTL has some leverage over the authorities as its mines are a key employer in the region and any significant financial problems at the company may cause unrest (seen before in the 90s).

Solvency issues

According to the company's reports from the end of November 73% of MTL's debt was restructured, 1 bln USD of debt is due in 2017, which is approximately equal to the 2016 EBITDA and is quite bearable.

Most of the overall debt matures in 3-5 years and it seems that MTL may defer it further, where necessary. So, there are no serious short term solvency/liquidity issues, but MTL may have problems in the longer term.

Coal, steel and ruble outlook

The key reason of the recent MTL share price performance is skyrocketing metallurgical coal prices. MTL is one of the largest met coal producers, developing huge open-cut mining in the low-cost Elga deposit. The coal rally invigorated steel products recovery and increased margin expectations along all markets that MTL is engaged in.

Premium Hard Coking Coal Australia Spot:

Click to enlarge

Sourse: Bloomberg

First, we need to dig into the reasons behind the coking coal rally. So far we see primarily supply side drivers:

A lot of capacities have gone offline after years of below costs prices. Coking coal inventories are still at extremely low levels.

The 276 working day rule in China, which is aimed to solve pollution problems, has limited coal supply. But the restriction begins to soften.

The temporary shortage in Australia due to several specific accidents (coal train derailment etc.).

Weather uncertainties, possible storms in the Australia/Asia region due to La Nina effects this rain season.

So, we can conclude that short-term factors can support prices for some time. High contract prices confirm this view: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCPK:NSSMY) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) signed a 1Q17 coking coal contract at $285/t. However, the longer prices stay high, the faster closed mines return to the market, cooling down the prices. This process may take some time, but eventually prices will return to 100-150 in 1-2 year.

The same view applies to the steel products market, where prices are up 75-100% YTD after a long down-cycle. This rebound is generally supply driven as well, as long term demand growth is in question.

Another external variable significantly influencing metal and mining companies in Russia is the ruble exchange rate. The company's costs are mainly nominated in rubles and revenues are linked to the U.S. dollar commodities prices. So, when the ruble depreciates the companies' operating margin expands, and vice versa.

Russian ruble vs emerging markets currencies:

Click to enlarge

Sourse: Bloomberg

The ruble is one of the strongest emerging currencies lately, largely due to high ruble rates driving capital inflow into Russian fixed income instruments. The Central Bank of Russia plans to further cut rates as inflation is approaching CBR's target of 4%. At the same time, the FED plans 3 hikes in 2017, thus, the ruble is expected to depreciate against the dollar, as the carry trade becomes less lucrative. And if you buy USD-nominated ADRs you'll be indirectly hedged against ruble depreciation.

Bottom line, ruble, met coal and steel prices are expected to slowly drift lower in 2017.

Conclusion and trading ideas

The pivotal problem of MTL valuation is that you need to predict not only what commodities spot prices will be in a quarter or two, but also what will be the average contract price for MTL sales over the next 5 to 10 years. In DCF modeling I get a wild range (from 0 to 30$) of values depending on different coal price levels and various coal price paths. Thus, investing in MTL is similar to a highly leveraged bet on the long term prices of coal and steel. And I didn't find strong enough reasons to support such a bet. Although, shorting right now is not a good option either, as coal and steel prices have some momentum in the near term.

MTL may be a good short-term long for active traders as the stock closes above $6.5 level. I see positive earnings surprises in the next 1-2 reports as highly possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MTL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.