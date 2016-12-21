Closed-End Funds: When Simple Statistics Beats Fundamental Knowledge, Part 3

I continue my series of articles that revisit past trades and track the events post trade initiation. My selection methodology, as most of my frequent readers know, is heavily reliant on statistical analysis and most of the trades I will be reviewing in this series were initiated based on a statistical signal. That doesn't mean, however, that I am not factoring in the underlying fundamentals. On the contrary, I understand that relying solely on statistics can lead to too much false positives and thus I always try to look at how things look under the hood.

In this article, unlike my previous two, I want to take a look at a CEF that looked like a good sell from a fundamental standpoint instead of from a statistical standpoint. I am talking about the Nuveen Minnesota Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMS). Back in November, I wrote an article about NMS that reviewed the fund's price dynamic when compared to the overall municipal bond sector. At a time when municipal bonds were crashing to the ground, NMS jumped 10%. I was wondering then whether there is something fundamentally different about NMS that prompted the price increase, but couldn't find anything as you can see from the information that I dug out and presented in my previous article.

So, naturally, the fund looked like a great sell for me, especially after considering the widening gap between its market price and its NAV. At the time of my initial analysis, the fund was trading at a premium of over 12% to its NAV, something that had occurred only in 1% of all occasions over the last 200 days. Just take a look at the chart below.

Unfortunately, the statistical relationship between the fund and it NAV looked very feeble with a correlation of just 13% between the two (over the last 200 days) - something you don't see often. Over the 20-days preceding my initial analysis, the relationship was even negative at -0.39, which made even less sense to me. The negative relationship is so strong in fact you can see it with your bare eyes. Just consider the chart below.

Towards the end of the period, you can clearly see NMS and its NAV diverging from one another.

Because there wasn't a strong relationship between the fund's price and its NAV at the time I was doing my analysis, I didn't see a way to engage in a pair trade and take advantage of the apparent mispricing. So, I just suggested people who have holdings in the fund to unload them.

What happened since I did my analysis? First, let's take a look at the premium. It dropped significantly to its current level of 3%. And how does that compare to the trailing 200-day discount distribution? Just refer to the histogram below.

Clearly, the premium is now much closer to its mean levels. And that could also be seen in the next chart.

The arrow indicates the time when I wrote my previous article and urged investors to unload their positions in the fund. Not long after that, NMS sold off and moved closer to its NAV. The correlation between the two improved significantly and over the last 20 days it has been around 0.65, just reflecting what is visible from the chart above.

NMS also moved closer to its benchmark - the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSE: MUB). The two drifted apart when NMS shot up at the time of my previous writing, but now NMS has pretty much caught up with the rest of the muni market.

Conclusion

In the case of NMS, my usual statistical approach did not allow me to take advantage of the apparent mispricing because of the weak statistical relationship between the fund and its NAV. Additionally, NMS and its benchmark haven't moved in tandem with each other historically (at least not to a satisfactory degree), which made a pair trade between the two inappropriate to me. So, when I was analyzing NMS, I decided to go out of my usual way and rely on fundamentals. I saw that the muni sector was going down and at the same time NMS was not only not declining, it was actually rising. I was expecting the fund's relative mispricing to be short-lived and that is exactly what happened after NMS quickly peaked and then followed the rest of the muni market.

