Andrew McElroy Positions For 2017: Watching For Patterns, Keeping An Open Mind

After a long and winding 2016, we reach another holiday season. As we have done for several years, we are checking in with some of our top authors for their views on the coming year and beyond. Our panel includes experts on a range of different asset classes and investing strategies. As always, the focus is on an overall approach to portfolio construction and investing outlook.

Today we turn to Andrew McElroy, whose trend following and market timing trading strategy has resonated strongly with Seeking Alpha readers in his first year on the site. His articles explore technical trends and patterns in prices across asset classes and individual securities, setting them against a backdrop of fundamental economic factors that influence buyer and seller behavior.

Mike Taylor: How would you describe your investing philosophy, broadly speaking?

Andrew McElroy: I trade anything where I see an edge and adapt my strategy to market cycles and conditions. I primarily use technical analysis, but combine it with basic fundamentals. To enter a trade, I need to know what is driving that market, where it is likely to go, and why.

My ideal set-up is buying a technical/sentiment based correction in an uptrend when fundamentals remain sound.

MT: What can the fundamental investors in our audience incorporate from your investment philosophy into their own processes?

AM: There are times when fundamentals and price disconnect. You may be certain something is undervalued, but prices keep moving down. This is usually due to sentiment and positioning, and although these factors are nearly always temporary, they can be devastating to your account. I seek to identify cycles of buying and selling, sentiment, and potential reversal points. This can help fundamental investors with entries, exits, and above all, conviction with their ideas.

MT: As we approach 2017, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

AM: I think the market will pull back in January, but I remain bullish into Q2 2017. My target for the S&P 500 is 2370-2400 (and has been since the 2015 lows), so there’s still some upside left. Certain sectors (XLP, XLU) and stocks may have already topped, but there are still opportunities on the long side if you adapt your holding time.

MT: How do you benchmark your performance?

AM: I cannot benchmark against one particular instrument like the S&P 500. If I were to say, for instance, I am outperforming the S&P 500 by 20% this year, it would paint a distorted picture, as I regularly use leverage to trade futures, and often buy stocks with much higher beta.

I benchmark against my own performance. I can’t look at others and try to emulate their performance because everyone has their own style and risk tolerance. Each month, I compare my %WIN, AVGWIN, AVGLOSS and other metrics to previous figures. I aim for consistent performance and a fairly large (10-30) number of monthly trades to allow my edge to play out.

MT: What is your highest conviction pick heading into the New Year and why (can be a long or short idea)?

AM: It’s not quite time to buy the move down in bonds, but I will be looking for a reversal in early 2017. This is my highest conviction idea, and it will have knock-on effects, so I will also trade related markets like the dollar and some sectors.

TLT could bounce from 115 to as high as 132, undoing the Trump part of the decline. Municipal bonds and fixed income with high sensitivity to interest rates could be a great buy for a hold into late 2017.

The reason for the long trade is mostly technical. Bonds were in a bubble, and when any bubble pops, there is always panic and forced selling. Obviously, Trump’s election was a major factor in all of this, but the positioning in the bond market exacerbated the downside move. They were on a precipice waiting to be pushed off.

For the record, I’m still short TLT (half position) from the 140s.

MT: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect US markets in the coming year?

AM: The expansionary policies of Trump have quickly been priced in. There is a lot of expectation, and this brings a lot of potential disappointment. I’m not sure Trump has the patience for government, and he may not be able to do many of the things he wants.

I would also keep an eye on China and the Far East. Japan started a bear market in 2015, and although the Nikkei is rallying strongly now, it will likely resume its decline in 2017.

MT: For investors with a long-term horizon and a reasonable risk tolerance, what is the correct mix between [relevant] asset classes?

AM: The correct mix depends on the market cycle and price. By Q2 2017, I hope to hold over half my portfolio in a mix of baby bonds, preferred stocks and closed-end funds. I see no value in stocks, and would allocate some funds for shorting and some for shorter-term swing trades on the long side. This is the right time to be buying fixed income, especially if it has a shorter duration. It will ensure you take something from the market each month while you wait for stocks to correct. And they will.

MT: How do you approach asset allocation?

AM: I tend to think of holding periods more than asset allocation. I have an account especially for long-term holds. Everything I buy in this account has to have a yield, either a dividend or distribution from a preferred stock, ETF or CEF. I try and buy low and at support and I don’t use stops. If the trade goes up 5-10%, I sell it and move on to the next opportunity. If it goes down, I keep it and collect my yield.

I have an account for swing trading stocks and futures in the short-to-medium term.

I also have an account for speculative bets, but this is a hangover from my days trading penny stocks. I try not to look at it too much.

MT: What advice would you give to a ‘do-it-yourself’ investor looking at opportunities in the present environment?

AM: Patience. If you want to buy something, and you think it looks too high, it probably is. Markets always correct eventually and when the broader market corrects so will your stocks. The best money will be made by buying at the lows of the next crisis. Prepare a solid plan, turn off your TV, buy fundamentally sound stocks and don’t panic.

MT: Any additional considerations you'd like to share with readers as they ponder their investing strategy in 2017 and beyond?

AM: There is so much we don’t know about the markets and why they move in the ways they do. Keep an open mind.