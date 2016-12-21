A Steamroller Going Down Hill - How Low Can Bonds Go?

The first mortgage I took in the 1980s was at 14%. I have heard many people complaining about the cost of rising interest rates over recent weeks and I tell them all that I am afraid that they have not seen anything yet when it comes to rates.

The bond market has rallied for my entire professional career. I'm certainly not alone in that statement. My career is now coming up on 36 years. Many in the markets have no idea of what it is like to trade, invest or do business in a market where interest rates are at multiples of current levels. The yield on the long bond has increased from 2.1% in July 2016 to around 3.2% which, on a percentage basis is a massive move. The bond has declined from over 177 to under 150 over the past five months.

The bullish run in bonds was the longest sustained trend I have witnessed in my multi-decade career. Now that bonds seem to have turned, things could get sloppy as most market participants have never seen a bond bear. Last year, one hedge fund manager said that being long bonds amounts to "picking up pennies in front of a steamroller." In July that steam roller began to run people over and if bonds are really on a downhill course that steamroller could become very dangerous in the months ahead if its brakes fail.

The bear market started in July

The 30-year Treasury bond reached an all-time high of 177-11 in July and it has been falling ever since. Click to enlargeSource: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the long bond highlights, the trend has broken to the downside and bonds are approaching bear market territory. The question now becomes, after a 36-year bond bull. How long will the bear last? I believe this is a frightening prospect for those holding bonds these days. There have been false breakdowns in the U.S. bond market before, from 2008 through 2010 the bond fell from almost 143 to 113 and from 2012 to 2013 it corrected from over 153 to just under 128. However, during the years of quantitative easing, the Fed issued the market what amounted to a put option on government debt instruments and these days that price protection has disappeared in the United States.

The 2016 election in the U.S. turned out to be a shocker. President-elect Donald Trump won the contest and the Electoral College confirmed the victory this week despite a loss in the popular vote. I view the incoming administration as friendly to business and free market capitalism. Therefore, it is likely that market forces rather than central bank monetary policy will become guiding light for economic growth.

The new administration is bearish for bonds

There are four reasons why I believe that the new administration will be bearish for the bond market and interest rates are heading much higher than even the most aggressive analysts believe.

Reason one is that the President-elect campaigned on a pledge of job creation via the biggest domestic infrastructure rebuilding package since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s. Replacing monetary stimulus with fiscal stimulus will cause a pickup in both economic growth and inflationary pressures.

Reason two is that the President, House of Representatives and Senate are now in the hands of the same political party and for the next two years it is likely that gridlock in government is gone. The President's agenda, with some modifications here and there, is likely to sail through a cooperative legislative branch of government.

Reason three is that fewer regulations on business will increase productivity and corporate profits contributing to economic growth and expansion.

Finally, the fourth reason that the new administration is bearish for the bond market is that trade deals will change dramatically under the incoming regime. On the campaign trail candidate Trump stirred up working people who have seen jobs and wages disappear overseas with calls for tariffs and a wholesale dismantling of trade agreements. However, President Trump is likely to renegotiate those agreements with more favorable results for the United States. The U.S. is in a good position to insist on better deals; after all it is the richest consumer nation in the world. Other nations depend on the economic strength of America and with some arm twisting and hardball negotiating it is likely that the deals will get a lot better than they have been in the past.

I believe these reasons are why the stock market has become so optimistic in the wake of the election and has rallied to new all-time highs.

Meanwhile, when it comes to short-term rates, the central bank now has its back against the wall and the latest hawkish squawking may only be a prelude to a much more aggressive Fed in 2017 and beyond.

The Fed has no room - the pace of hikes to pick up

In December 2015, the Fed hiked rates for the first time in years and they promised 3-4 more 25 basis point increases in the Fed Funds rate in 2016. They came through with only one at the very end of the year raising the rate to 62.5 basis points. Despite an economy that continued to grow and an unemployment rate that declined, the Fed is far behind where it should be at this point in the economic cycle. Had the Fed kept its promise to markets and hiked three times, the rate would now stand at 112.5 basis points, double the current short-term rate.

Meanwhile, the longer dated debt instruments are not waiting for the central bank these days as bond prices seem to make new lows on a weekly basis.

In their statement on December 14, the central bank told markets that they will continue on a gradual course but there is a potential for three rate hikes in 2017. That may not be enough.

When Congress passes an infrastructure bill it will give the Fed the fiscal stimulus they have been begging for and the economic growth will begin to accelerate. It is likely that the central bank will find itself in a position where they not only have no room but they are forced to increase rates because inflation will grow quickly above their target 2% rate. I believe it is possible that we could see three rate hikes by the end of the third quarter of 2017 with a bonus one in the fourth.

Historically low rates are a thing of the past

The Fed Funds rate at zero percent was an anomaly. Following the financial crisis of 2008, the Fed needed to use all of the tools at their fingertips to stabilize economic conditions. Quantitative easing was a Band-Aid that probably lasted a few years longer than necessary. Short-term interest rates at zero became an addiction that carried on far too long. In 2016, the Fed appeared to kick the interest rate hike can down the road at every opportunity and for any excuse. It seemed that the members of the FOMC were scared to act and that the economy managed the Fed rather than the other way around. The Fed probably made their biggest mistake of the year in September when they refused to hike rates following the hawkish statements from their summer retreat at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Had they done so, they would have been closer to the reality of today's economy.

Historically low interest rates are a thing of the past. Markets have been shouting that the Fed needs to start a proactive program of responding to not only the current economic landscape but the prospects for growth which now seem certain. The Fed prides itself for being an apolitical body - the members of the FOMC check their political beliefs at the door, according to Chairperson Yellen. However, it is one thing to be apolitical and another to be shortsighted and not responsive to a new political reality.

Economic growth will take bonds lower than most believe possible soon

The members of the FOMC and the Chairperson of the committee watch economic data like hawks. However, one could argue that all they needed to watch was the action in the government bond market over recent months to know what they need to accomplish to provide stability to markets. Market forces have been screaming for months that the Fed was behind the curve and that will continue as we move forward into 2017.

Meanwhile, soon after Inauguration Day, the bills will start flowing to a cooperative Congress lighting an economic growth fuse in the United States. I believe that bond prices will continue to fall throughout 2017 and that 10-year rates are heading for 5%-6% by the end of next year. A move of that magnitude will ripple across equity markets like a tsunami and it will be bad news for the prices of many rate-sensitive commodities as well. The Fed will eventually get with the program - they will not have a choice. How low can bonds go? If the President-elect keeps half of his campaign pledges, the downside slide for bonds could become pretty scary. Fasten your seat belts - the big story of 2017 could be that interest rates shoot up in a reaction to eight years of accommodative central bank policy. There is a new sheriff in town and he and his deputies in the administration are going to institute policies that spur economic and job growth in the months ahead. I expect the Fed to respond with a 25 basis point hike by March of 2017 at the latest.

Stanley Druckenmiller and Jeffrey Gundlach, two of the most successful proprietary traders in the world, said they see rates at 6% sooner rather than later. My money is on them as it is hard to see a scenario where gradualism on the interest rate front can survive. The bond market reminds me of a snowball rolling down a massive mountain, it is starting to get a lot bigger and momentum could pick up speed in 2017 if the Fed does not manage the short end of the curve effectively.

