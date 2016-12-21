Allergan: You Can't Be Negative On This One

The acquisition of LifeCell is a move that will strengthen Allergan in an important field and should be positively perceived by the market.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has experienced several changes in the business model in the last year. This has scared investors and made the valuation process more difficult for the many who focus on the short term. While Allergan's long-term strengths remain, the recent acquisition of LifeCell is a very positive sign that should improve the negative sentiment around the company's acquisition strategy.

"Change is the Only Constant"

Allergan's acquisition streak continues. The last target was Acelity L.P., Inc.'s LifeCell Corporation, a company specialized in dermatology, which currently markets products such as ALLODERM and STRATTICE, which are tissue matrices commonly used in breast reconstruction and abdominal wall surgeries. With a balance sheet strengthened by the sale of the generic division to Teva Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TEVA), Allergan can afford to pay these acquisitions through cash. In this case, Allergan will pay $2.9 B, and the transaction should close in the first half of 2017.

I have already heard complaints about Allergan's acquisitions strategy, and I wouldn't be surprised if the stock corrected in the next days as a result of this deal. After the unpleasant experiences with stocks such as Valeant (NYSE:VRX), many investors are still scared by biotech companies fueling growth through serial acquisitions. Anyway, we have to underline that Allergan has not been involved in reprehensible price increases like some of its peers. Moreover, the company derives a significant portion of its revenue from segments such as aesthetics, breast implants and dermatology, fields where social and political pressures on pricing would make little sense.

Allergan's acquisitions are part of a more complex strategy aimed at turning the company into a key player in the biopharma industry in the next decade. While I don't like the "growth pharma" label chosen by management, I don't criticize the company's choice to sell the generic division and focus on opportunities in fields with unmet needs. What the company is doing is basically this - it is trying to develop its business and grow its pipeline in fields with unmet medical needs and/or where patents can protect profits. Competing in the generics business is not easy since the market is constantly assaulted by a wide range of global and regional players. It's clear that the money generated by the sale of the generic division must be used in some way. Recently, Allergan has been very active in acquisitions and share buybacks, but the market did not respond well. Not even the completion of an accelerated buyback in November could trigger a minimal uptrend, showing that the market is not happy with the way the company is using cash.

This is not absurd. The market was betting on a merger between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Allergan that was terminated after the Treasury issued rules aimed to stem tax inversions that basically made the Pfizer-Allergan deal useless. The stock fell sharply, and some hedge funds and investors (including me) tried to take advantage of the possible market inefficiency generated by arbitrageurs liquidating their positions. We were all betting on a fast recovery after the correction that unfortunately did not take place. The reason is the aforementioned skepticism around Allergan's acquisitions strategy. Soon after the failure of the Pfizer deal, Allergan started a series of acquisitions that the market perceived as overpriced. The acquisition of LifeCell is just the last of a series of deals that the company has started after the deal with Teva, and which includes:

- The acquisition of Chase Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease.

- The acquisition of Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTAE), aimed at strengthening the company's portfolio in dermatology through promising compounds for the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and autoimmune diseases.

- The acquisition of Tobira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TBRA) and Akarna Therapeutics, two moves aimed at exploiting the growing market of NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis).

- The acquisition of Motus Therapeutics, which strengthens Allergan's position in gastrointestinal segment through relamorelin, a drug that can potentially treat some gastrointestinal disorders, including gastroparesis.

In less than a year, the market had to analyze and value Allergan as an acquisition target, then as a diversified biotech company with an improving balance sheet, then as a serial acquirer chasing increasing diversification and growth options. I think the uncertainty that has resulted from these events has led many institutional investors to abandon their positions in Allergan, which were based on perspectives that could not be adopted anymore after the several fundamental changes. The weakness in the last few months resulted from funds liquidating their positions as the acquisitions exchanged the "certain" value of cash for the uncertain outcome of more drugs in the pipeline. This doesn't mean Allergan is less attractive now, as the acquisitions are contributing to increase diversification and are offering further optionality for growth.

While it's clear that Allergan is not Actavis anymore and that it's not even the Allergan we used to know just one year ago, the same fundamental strengths remain, such as the strong and growing portfolio of drugs and the brand strength in the aesthetics division. Among the 17 main products that Allergan is marketing, 14 are still growing, while the pipeline keeps expanding from the inside and as a result of acquisitions. I think that the market will soon realize that Allergan's strengths and growth potential deserve a higher multiple.

What is LifeCell Bringing?

Let's now focus on the effects of the recent deal. The acquisition of LifeCell strengthens Allergan's position in medical aesthetics. CEO Brenton Saunders declared:

"The acquisition of LifeCell is both strategically and financially compelling to Allergan and serves as our entry point into regenerative medicine as we create a world-class aesthetic and regenerative medicine business in plastic surgery".

The deal brings many products that enjoy strong sales in Allergan's portfolio. Let's quickly review the most important ones:

ALLODERM - A regenerative tissue matrix for breast reconstruction procedures. It is commonly used in breast reconstruction post-mastectomy.

REVOLVE - A single-use, sterile, disposable device intended for harvesting, filtering, and transferring of autologous adipose tissue. It's a system that uses patients' own fat to augment volume in plastic and reconstructive procedures.

STRATTICE - A reconstructive tissue matrix used specifically for abdominal wall reconstructive applications and the industry standard for challenging hernia repair.

Allergan anticipates the LifeCell assets will generate approximately $450 million in 2016 revenue, growing at a mid-single-digit rate, approximately 75% gross margin, and approximately 40% operating margin in 2016. This means that as a result of the acquisition, revenue will rise by 2.7% and operating profit by $180 million.

There is a difference between this acquisition and the previous ones. Not only does LifeCell operate in segments that can be efficiently integrated in Allergan's divisions, but it also brings a portfolio of growing products that already enjoys strong sales. While the previous acquisitions of clinical-stage companies were affected by a higher uncertainty, this acquisition will immediately translate into higher revenue and operating profits. The price paid ($2.9 B) is 6.44 times the revenue that LifeCell is expected to generate in 2016 ($450 million). This is 28% above Allergan's EV/Revenue of 5.0 and 43% above the industry average EV/Revenue of 4.4. LifeCell is expected to close the year with $337.5 in EBITDA, which means Allergan is paying 8.6 times EBITDA. If we compare this to the industry average EV/EBITDA of 13.0, AGN is paying 34% less than the average market values. I took the market average since screening the industry for similar stocks to compare would probably make the valuation process only more difficult and not more accurate. With EV/EBITDA ratios that range from 1 to 20 or more, and different players with different portfolios of drugs, pipelines and growth prospects, trying to pick comparable companies is very tough and brings a high margin of error.

Allergan is probably not overpaying for LifeCell, especially if we take into account the potential synergies between the two businesses. Allergan is very familiar with the segments where LifeCell operates and its salesforce is, too. I am sure that Allergan will be able to boost sales of LifeCell's products thanks to its relations with surgeons and the salesforce's experience, so that this acquisition will look like a great deal 2-3 years from now.

Final Thoughts

It has been tough to be an Allergan's shareholder in the last few months. The several fundamental changes have led funds to flow into the stock fast and then disperse even faster, in several occasions. I think the market is punishing the stock for the aggressive changes in the business and is not properly considering the company's strengths. I am even more positive on Allergan after the recent acquisition of LifeCell, which confirms that while the company is targeting increasing diversification through the expansion in fields such as NASH and GI diseases, it is also able to strengthen its position in fields where it's already a key player. This acquisition should be positively perceived by the market, and I would increase my position in AGN if the stock corrected in the next few days as a consequence of the deal.

