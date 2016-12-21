BlackBerry: Is It Too Late Now To Say Sorry?

Is it too late now to say sorry?

The turnaround for BlackBerry is not happening this quarter.

"BlackBerry is now a software company and the market leader in mobile security," - CEO, John Chen

That was the highlight of the day when BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) released its earnings report amidst bated breath from anxious investors who have been waiting for a turnaround.

The much awaited mix shift into software has now been cemented. In the release, software and services drove 55% of revenue and management guided for a 30% growth YoY.

What a well-deserved victory!

Before we continue the celebration, we need to see the numbers.

With software and services recording a 49% growth (YoY), it appears focus is now off the hardware segment.

BlackBerry has now positioned itself as a leader in mobile security. The mobile security industry is a field where puppies eat dogs. Better still, a segment where dogs eat cows given that new entrants can take on incumbents with little effort. This is driven by the rapid obsolescence of technology as market players continue to spend heavily on research and marketing to stay relevant.

How does BlackBerry rank in its new playing field?

Key competitors in mobile or endpoint security include MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), IBM, VMware (NYSE:VMW), and Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS). In the enterprise segment, we have some endpoint security vendors like Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) who potentially cannibalize BlackBerry's future market share gains. They develop substitute products like identity theft, AVs, endpoint, and cloud security to compete with BBRY for the CISO's budget.

I project more head winds from big cloud security players in the endpoint segment who are leveraging advanced threat solutions to win RFPs at the expense of smaller players like BlackBerry and MobileIron.

This justifies the rationale for my future conservative forecast.

Revenue Forecast

BlackBerry's future valuation rests on the pivot of steady growth driven by software solutions (EMM and IoT).

The long-term berth is on the IoT (Internet of Things) trend to propel a resurgence in growth, driven by the rapid proliferation of internet-enabled devices.

Under the software division, we have QNX, which is projected to grow at a rate of 20% into 2020. This incorporates market share attrition from Linux (assuming QNX maintains a market share of 40-50%) and a massive growth rate in connected and autonomous vehicles.

The bulk of BBRY's short-term growth will come from the EMM segment, which will be driven by sales of enterprise software including WatchDox, Good Technology and BES. In the past, the EMM segment has been driven by BES, which had an annual revenue of ~$150M with an additional contribution of ~$300M from the acquisition of Good Technology. Together, the division has been guided to grow less than 30% but above the industry average of 15%. A growth rate of 20% will be sustainable in the near future. However, this will normalize into the industry growth rate due to commoditization.

Radar will be projected to grow at a slower pace due to its redundant use cases, which I believe will be easily competed and equally commoditized. I believe there isn't much to innovate in a trailer tracker.

Other software solutions include AtHoc and SecuSUITE, which will grow at a similar pace, but no faster than BES and Good Technology which have a broader market size.

I project continuous decline in the mobility and SAF segment. The mobility segment has an inflexible spine in royalty payments, which is paltry compared to profits from in house smartphone development. In addition, growth will be purely volume-driven, with competition in the smartphone industry making it a hard bet to realize huge licensing gains, given BBRY's declining market share, which serves as an indicator of demand for BlackBerry powered smartphones.

Valuation

Given that BlackBerry is now a software and more specific, "mobile security company". A P/S multiple of 3 driven by BBRY's above-average growth rate and in-line with the industry benchmark gives it a market cap of $3.6B and a share price of $7. This is a conservative estimate given that competitors in the mobile security space have an equally low sales multiple, larger market share, and more spending prowess to conserve their position.

Given an absence of a competitive moat around its core growth drivers, BlackBerry is a SELL above $7.

