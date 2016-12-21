Gold, Silver, The Fed And The Mighty Dollar

It certainly won't have been lost on the followers of gold and silver and of associated stocks that the U.S. Fed's announcement last week that it would raise interest rates by all of 25 basis points, and that it was predicting at least three more such rate rises in 2017, had a devastating effect on gold and silver prices and stocks. Gold, for example, was trading at around $1,165 immediately ahead of the announcement and it plunged by around US$40 (some 3.4%} in its immediate aftermath. As if that was not bad enough, gold stocks as represented by the HUI Index, fell by around 12% at one time. The metals and stocks made a small recovery but that too was short lived and gold has fallen back further since although seems to be recovering a little so far today (14.30 GMT).

The big question now thus facing gold investors is will prices recover all the lost ground and more perhaps, and if so, when? I only wish I could answer that question with any degree of confidence.

What may have passed many observers by is not that the headline price of gold in U.S. dollars fell sharply, but that the U.S. dollar index itself rose strongly following the Fed rate decision by around 3% plus - a huge rise in currency parity terms. Dollar strength is seen as inversely affecting the gold price, so most of the fall in the gold price has actually been directly proportional to the rise in the dollar. That's bad for U.S. investors in precious metals, but not necessarily for those in the rest of the world (Yes, there is a world which invests outside of the USA!) where the gold price in the domestic currency may have risen, or fallen only marginally, due to strength in the U.S. dollar. For example the dollar had even been approaching parity with the euro as a direct result of the Fed rate increase decision. But the dollar index appears to be falling back quite sharply this morning which is accounting, at least in part, for some of the recovery in the gold price in U.S. dollar terms.

Let's look at the gold price therefore in some other nations. In Australia, the world's second biggest gold producer, the gold price at the weekend close was AUD1,554.15 as against AUD1,552.71 immediately ahead of the FOMC meeting - a RISE of just under 1%; admittedly a small increase, but an increase nonetheless. Gold at the weekend was marginally higher in the Japanese yen for example, but marginally lower in the Euro and the Swiss Franc to take two other key world currencies. Gold is down in terms of the official price in the Chinese yuan by nearly as much as in the dollar, but then the yuan has been tied to the dollar in parity terms, although is struggling to hold this in the light of dollar strength. But even so, if you wish to buy physical gold in China you will end up paying a high premium (currently around $40) which would bring the price up sharply in U.S. dollar terms.

But 2017 could be an uncertain year for the U.S. dollar. The Fed will be acutely aware that further rises in the U.S. dollar index has dangers from a current account perspective - sucking in lower priced imports and reducing U.S. manufacturing export competitiveness. A continuing program of interest rate rises could exacerbate this position. So we could well be seeing some behind the scenes moves by the Fed to bring the dollar index down.

This could also start to impact on the equity position of some key U.S. manufacturers like Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) which has been rising high in the equity market (totally unjustified in our view given sales have now been down every quarter for three years and a higher dollar certainly won't help a recovery given the company's significant reliance on exports for any sales growth.)

But outside the Fed's control we could also see moves, orchestrated by China and Russia, to reduce the global trade dominance of the dollar. Some see the rise of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as an Asian dominated rival to the World Bank and IMF as the foot in the door here. So far the AIIB has reeled in 49 members including nearly all the Asian, Australasian and Middle Eastern nations as well as 16 from the rest of the world including EU powerhouses Germany, France, Italy and the UK (still in the EU for now). The fear is that this will start to counter the dollar's global trading position, with all the financial advantages that has brought the U.S., and that this may start unraveling next year. Indeed it already has started to unravel with China securing oil and gas deals with Iran and Russia which bypass the petrodollar contrary to prior international agreement.

By Friday the rise in the U.S. dollar index seemed to have halted and precious metals prices appeared to have stabilized in price. But by Tuesday the dollar saw another bout of strength and gold fell back again before today's small recovery. Whether that will continue this week and for the remainder of the year we do not know with the gold bears appearing to be in the ascendant, but there is an impression gold has been oversold, the dollar overcooked and maybe, just maybe, something of a precious metals recovery could be in sight again. Could it be a case of déjà vu as we enter the New Year?

Looking ahead to 2017 we could see more of the same kind of patterns around possible Fed rate increases, particularly if the Fed does implement the three rate rises it predicted in its December statement. However we suspect the Fed will hold off any rate rises until at least its April or June FOMC meetings to see how the U.S. economy looks like it is performing under the Donald Trump Presidency. We feel that some of Trump's stated policies may not fly and that, as a result the Fed may be being very optimistic in its projections of U.S. growth over the next two years - but then the Fed's past predictions have hardly given any confidence as to the latest one's likely accuracy.

Where does that leave us? If the Fed is seen to be prevaricating yet again on its forecast schedule of rate increases in 2017, then gold will likely see some benefit and, if so, silver may do a little better perhaps bringing the gold:silver ratio down from its current level near 71 to perhaps 65. That would mean the good silver equities substantially outperforming gold stocks yet again this year (See: Silver Leads The Way In Precious Metals Stock Performance...) but this doesn't mean the good gold stocks won't be good buys too, particularly those on the recovery trail. Investors need to do their due diligence.

