Anton Wahlman Positions For 2017: Tesla, Detroit And Changes Coming From D.C.

No doubt those in the automobile sector, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors and observers of the electric vehicle (EV) space are on needles and pins as Washington prepares for the incoming Trump administration.

How will Detroit automakers interact with the new administration? Is regulatory relief on the way? Could a Trump administration tackle mandates and state-level incentives impacting car sales and the use of EVs? And how does all this impact investment considerations?

Anton Wahlman, our resident expert watching the automobile sector, the future of EVs and Tesla, shared his views on what happens with these items and others and what investors can expect in 2017. His interview with editor Michael Hopkins follows:

Michael Hopkins (MH): You've written about the Trump administration and the potential of abolishing subsidies for electric cars and loosening fuel economy standards. Obviously that will have an impact on Tesla. But these moves also could impact other vehicle manufacturers working on EVs?

Anton Wahlman (AW): There are two types of companies working on EVs. First, companies such as Tesla and numerous startups who work exclusively or almost exclusively on EVs. Second, the larger automakers where EVs and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) constitute a small minority of sales - typically 10% or less, and in some cases around 1% or below.

Subsidies and incentives are not free. Monetary subsidies come from somewhere, carpool lane privileges come from other drivers, and mandates to sell EVs come at the expense of adding cost to the automakers that in turn raise the prices of other cars sold.

Therefore, seen in isolation a reduction in subsidies impacts both the EV pure plays as well as the full-line automakers alike. However, just like with other forms of subsidies in society, it all depends if you are also one of the entities who is funding those subsidies.

If you are a large automaker such as Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) for example, you are likely happy to trade most EV incentives such as California's ZEV mandate and the federal CAFE (U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy) mandate in favor of the freedom to sell whatever the customer demands. Why? Because you are effectively paying for those subsidies, either through higher cost or fewer sales to other customers who don't want EVs or just can't afford them.

One could argue that even those other automakers wouldn't mind keeping the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, because it is paid for by the general taxpayer, not by the rest of the auto industry specifically. Seen more broadly, however, that is still a drain on the federal treasury and will come back to haunt the broader auto industry in a total-factor equation, so it may be a good thing for the auto industry to trade away in favor of something else that is more efficient for them to use.

For the pure-play EV automakers such as Tesla and the startups, however, reducing or eliminating the various subsidies and preferences, is unequivocal. It's a negative.

(MH): How about at the state level? It appears Tesla and other EVs aren't safe there as well?

(AW): The state EV incentives may turn out to be the more interesting battle in 2017 and beyond. Let's be clear about the only state EV issue that really matters, and that's the California ZEV (zero emissions vehicle) mandate. Basically, it mandates that an increasing percentage of new cars sold in California need to be zero emissions by 2025. The percentage is supposed to be just over 15% by 2025, with increasing volumes each year, applying to more and more automakers, starting with the largest ones.

California's ZEV mandate is equivalent to ordering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) that for every three iPhones sold, one iPad also must be sold. That is of course completely crazy. No company should be forced to sell any particular mix of products. Sales should be determined by consumer demand. Either consumers want to buy this-or-that product, or they don't. I'm reminded of 1970s alcohol laws in some countries where in order to order a beer, you also had order a plate of food.

For the federal government to overturn California's ZEV mandate, basically it has to be challenged and won at the U.S. Supreme Court level. The incoming Trump administration must have the willingness to pursue this case, which would overturn the precedent that has governed previous decades.

As it stands, California won the right to set its own emissions standards decades ago. The new administration would need to challenge this precedent under some theory, such as the U.S. Interstate Commerce Clause.

Assuming that Trump chooses to reign in California's separatist ZEV mandate, and prevails in the U.S. Supreme Court, we would be faced with one of the biggest national conflicts since 1861 and the Emancipation Act that followed in 1862. When the federal government orders a state that it cannot set its own rules on a certain subject - slavery, forcing a certain type of car to be sold onto unwilling customers - one party must yield. If California fails to comply with a new precedent set by a Trump-friendly U.S. Supreme Court, what happens? Will Trump proceed like Abraham Lincoln did against the Confederacy?

For the Trump administration to work with the U.S. Congress to get rid of federal CAFE laws and the $7,500 EV tax credit, is relatively peanuts compared to this federal vs California showdown.

(MH): Given the expected changes from a Trump administration, the potential for lower gas prices and - generally - a very competitive auto sector, is there a viable, long-term market for Tesla and EVs in general?

(AW): The demand for EVs is likely going to be non-zero even in the absence of subsidies, mandates and other preferences. It's a product with unique characteristics, and people have all the right in the world to buy it. It's sort of like SSD (solid state drives) in PCs versus HDD (hard disk drives). SSDs cost more than HDDs on a per-unit-of-storage basis, but it has other physical and performance characteristics. Some people choose to pay more for SSDs, whereas others don't.

In other words, let the free market decide. EVs are becoming radically more attractive in the coming months and years. Almost all automakers are bringing an avalanche of EVs to market in an ever-increasing stream that is hitting its Zenith in 2019 and 2020. Let people pursue this market in an undisturbed trial-and-error fashion, just like most other products in society.

We should not set political sales goals for EVs anymore than for SSDs in computers. I'm optimistic that overall EV sales will continue to grow in the coming 3-5 years, but this process must be driven by traditional customer-supplier interactions, not by political force-feeding.

If the government does not like the fleet mix sold in car dealerships, it should not do the equivalent of fighting obesity by making it illegal to sell pants with a larger waist size than 32.

(MH): Let's talk trade. How does Trump's push to even the playing field with countries like China impact automakers, for better or worse?

(AW): I think Trump is barking up the wrong tree here. Bob Lutz pointed out on CNBC on December 16 that only 11% of the value-add in a new automobile comes from final assembly. Automakers need to be free to plan their production and sales of automobiles to and from anywhere in the world.

What I am saying is that the government needs to go back and learn about International Trade 101, which includes the theory of comparative advantage. There is no "level playing field" that is relevant for society as a whole. One particular industry will naturally see its cost advantages grow or decline as society changes.

Once Trump gets a lesson from the likes of Mary Barra, Mark Fields, Bob Lutz, Sergio Marchionne and many other auto executives about how they mix parts from all over the world, going in and out of the U.S., into the final assembly, I hope Trump will realize that there would be hugely negative consequences from telling companies how to run their businesses.

Furthermore, I imagine that the Republican Congress, which is likely to come to agreement with Trump on most issues, may make this into a Waterloo - but not with a negative outcome for Congress or free trade. This may just be the one issue where Trump has to either surrender up front, or lose a showdown.

(MH): When it comes to technology in the car, there's Apple CarPlay, Android Auto (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and other high tech platforms. But it seems auto manufacturers themselves are doing a good job in putting technology in the car?

(AW): Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are special cases. They reside peacefully side-by-side with anything else that the automaker wants to make available in the car. There is no conflict of any kind. These merely expand the options for the consumer in order to conduct that portion of the infotainment experience in a new and innovative way.

Automakers will have their own infotainment solutions residing side-by-side for all sorts of reasons. For example, the car has to be able to be in service 20 or 50 or 100 years from now, but who knows if Apple and Google will continue to support these systems forever. Also, perhaps they become an enemy as opposed to a friend or at least a frenemy.

(MH): What will be the big trends for auto makers in 2017?

(AW): I pointed out in my December 23 piece from a year ago that 2016 just like 2015 will continue to see driverless cars as the most over-hyped story. 2017 is likely a repeat performance. Lots of talk, lots of interesting experiments, but nothing that is useful for the consumer. I am not going to adopt a tiger as a pet based on the promise that he will not eat me on 99.9% of the days. 99.9% or 99.999% is completely useless in terms of the actual consumer - as opposed to a supervised demo: "Look at this big cat, I can pet him and he purrs!"

As discussed above, the regulatory changes - including a potential federal-California showdown - will most likely be the biggest deal of 2017, by a wide margin. Deregulating things such as federal CAFE and the California ZEV mandate promises to reduce the price of a new automobile sold in the U.S. by more than a thousand dollars, perhaps several thousands.

If the price of a basic $15,000 car falls by $2,000 or even $3,000, it will open up new car ownership to many more people. Older cars that are unsafe and big polluters will be taken off the road. Society would be safer and the air much cleaner. It is much more efficient to clean the air by selling many more newer cars at lower prices as opposed to raising the price so that very few people can afford to buy new cars.

Meanwhile, development programs that were put in place over the last 4-5 years will come to fruition in 2017 with many more EVs, PHEVs and hydrogen fuel-cell cars becoming available. All of these will be very attractive, but their sales will be dependent in part based on subsidies, mandates and other incentives.

One "black swan" impact may or may not hit already in 2017, and that's a major hack that causes automobile accidents or some other calamity that generates casualties. It may happen in the U.S. or in some totalitarian state, which decides to use the combination of connected cars and autonomous capabilities, for very bad purposes.

(MH): As we move into 2017, what should investors know about the automobile space?

(AW): The biggest change is the prospect of regulatory relief. The two biggest ones would be abolishing the federal CAFE regime and a successful challenge to California's ZEV mandate. These would lower the price of a regular new car to the point where many more people could afford to buy them. This would be a huge boost to the industry as well as to both automotive safety and cleaner air.

