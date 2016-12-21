Will Costco's Impact On Titleist Rival Tiger Woods?

The Titleist brand is synonymous with the game of golf. Play the game for even a short period of time and you realize Titleist has a dominant position in the golf world - especially within the golf ball category.

So it should come as no surprise golf ball sales are the dominant segment within Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:GOLF) business units. In fact, Titleist golf ball sales make up over 1/3 of the company's total sales.

Source: 10-Q Filing

Given the strength of the Titleist brand, it's not surprising the golf ball division dominates 1/3 of the company revenue line. However, to further illustrate the importance of the golf ball category to Acushnet, one must look at the operating income each segment generates.

Source: 10-Q Filing

The operating income illustrates how much Acushnet relies on the golf ball category to drive earnings for the company. Notice that the ball segment represents nearly 50% of the total operating income during the first 9 months of 2016.

Needless to say, Acushnet's financial strength is heavily tied to the sales of golf balls. While Titleist has a powerful brand within the golf community, recent moves by other ball makers might disrupt Acushnet's ability to grow the segment further.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has recently made headlines within the golf community after releasing a ball under the Kirkland Signature band name. The balls have gotten some positive reviews; however, the main attraction might be the price. The balls sell for $29.99 for a pack of 24.

Click to enlarge

Source: Costco.com

The only issue with the new Kirkland Signature golf balls seems to be keeping them in stock. The balls remain sold out at most Costco locations and online. The secondary market proves these balls are in high demand, as re-sellers are getting attention for how much the balls are re-selling for. A quick scan of eBay completed sales shows the Kirkland Signature golf balls selling for as much or more than Titleist Pro V1 golf balls.

Click to enlarge

Source: ebay.com

Compared to Titleist golf ball pricing online Costco's $29.99/two dozen is an appealing value regardless of performance.

Click to enlarge

Source: Golfballs.com

I'll leave it up to experienced golfers to decide if the Kirkland Signature balls outperform the Pro V1. However, if the perception that a $15/dozen ball is comparable to Titleist's $40/dozen flagship model - that could cause some disruption in Titleist's ability to grow the ball category's bottom line in the future.

Speaking of disruption, no one's disrupted the game of golf more than Tiger Woods. Both on the course and off the course, he's made a massive impact on the sport of golf. The last few years his impact on the game has been limited due to injury; however, he appears to have regained health for the upcoming 2017 PGA Tour season.

What's different for Tiger Woods this season is he will have the option to play equipment not made by Nike (NYSE:NKE), which exited the golf club/ball business earlier this year. Woods recently signed with golf ball manufacturer Bridgestone to play the company's B330-S golf ball.

It's true that Titleist competed with Nike/Tiger for over a decade within the ball category and are still left standing while Nike is not. So I don't expect the Bridgestone signing on its own to impact Titleist significantly.

However, Tiger Woods is by far the biggest name in the sport and his ability to sell product is proven. If Tiger returns to anything close to his glory days - it will likely lead to more Bridgestone golf balls being sold.

Valuation

Acushnet just recently went public back in October. Its purest competitor in the public markets is Callaway (NYSE:ELY) and I actually think they make for a great comparison. Both companies are nearly 100% tied to the golf market and both rely on their brand and marketing to drive sales.

One difference is that ELY relies more heavily on golf club sales, whereas Titleist/FootJoy is slightly more diversified into apparel, clubs and balls. When analyzing ELY it becomes apparent golf ball sales are consistently profitable for both Titleist and Callaway.

Source: Callaway 10-Q

Now that we know the product mix is similar between Titleist and Callaway - let's take a look at some valuation metrics to get a better idea how the market values the sales.

Data Source: Morningstar.com

Looking at traditional valuation metrics only paints a partial picture. Remember that Titleist derives more revenue from the golf ball category, which traditionally drives more consistent results to the bottom line. Let's compare the margins at each company to get a sense of how the market values the different sales mix.

Data Source: Morningstar.com

The Titleist brand and product mix is able to generate higher margins, which would explain why I expect GOLF shares to trade at a premium to ELY. However, if Costco's new Kirkland Signature balls and/or Bridgestone's marketing efforts with Tiger Woods cut into Titleist's dominance, I could see shares trading lower.

Overall, GOLF shares aren't completely out of line from a forward looking valuation perspective compared to ELY. However, projecting forward remains risky when one of the world's largest retailers is flexing its muscle on price. Not to mention what the world's greatest golfer might do for Bridgestone.

Final Thoughts

Costco has aggressively priced its new golf balls, and consumers are willing to pay Pro V1 like prices when the balls are sold out. If Costco can maintain the perception that $15/dozen balls are equal or superior to Pro V1 balls, Acushnet's largest business unit could suffer.

Tiger Woods will no doubt drive golf ball sales to Bridgestone, but his success will likely benefit Titleist as well. If Tiger Woods stages a successful comeback, the entire game of golf will benefit - which will drive revenue to Acushnet. Woods, after all, is putting with a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter and could possibly put other Titleist branded clubs in his bag.

Given these uncertainties, I'd avoid owning GOLF shares at the moment. Shorting shares would be a more speculative bet considering the uncertainty of the golf equipment industry at the moment. Nike has left the market and Adidas has publicly offered parts of Taylor Made for sale.

Certainly club makers are feeling the pain of an over-saturated club market - but the consolidation could end up benefiting the few that remain. Given Titleist sells into one primary market, waiting for the dust to settle would be a prudent move in a market ripe with other more clear opportunities.

Conclusions

One of the world's largest retailers is selling a new golf ball that is priced well below where early consumer demand is. If Costco can sustain that kind of demand for the Kirkland Signature ball, it could put pressure on Acushnet's pricing of Titleist golf balls.

If Tiger Woods is successful in his comeback, Titleist is likely to benefit along with the entire game of golf. However, Acushnet's benefit might be muted due to pricing and competitive pressures coming from a surprising source in Costco.

Given the ball segment is such a large chunk of Acushnet's earnings, I'll be monitoring these developments to see the impact on the stock. GOLF remains watchlist material at the moment given the strength of the Titleist brand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.