Blackhawk Network Holdings - Poised To Benefit From Activist Investors

Company Background:

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) is a pioneering leader of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit card products in both physical and electronic form, as well as associated financial transaction processing services. Building on its global distribution network in 25 countries, the firm has developed an end-to-end incentives, rewards, and loyalty platform. The platform provides social media-like engagement solutions, automated rebate processing, digitized claims, and an online marketplace solution for product resale/exchange.

Started as a subsidiary of Safeway Inc. (NYSE:SWY) in 2001, Blackhawk was spun-off in 2013. Leveraging its network of grocery, convenience, specialty, and online stores, the company has grown from offering seven brands at one retailer to 600+ brands at greater than 215,000 locations. This has been achieved through both organic growth and cash-based acquisitions over the past three years. During this time, the company has amassed approximately 205 patents in various countries, cementing its market-leading position and widening its economic moat.

Equity Investment Thesis:

Blackhawk Network Holdings represents an outstanding long-term investment opportunity to generate returns in excess of 20%. The recent campaign by P2 Capital Partners, announced on October 17, seeks to begin a dialogue with management about enhancing shareholder value. If management chooses not to work with friendly investors, there exists an opportunity for a hostile activist to force changes upon the company. Blackhawk could also represent an attractive target for a private equity firm.

Based on my modeling (as the following table shows) individual investors can purchase the stock with the hopes of immediately recognizing returns from 22-41% on the premise that a private equity deal closes. In the event no acquisition is made, investors stand to gain 25-30% per year over a five-year period if modest operational efficiencies are implemented. There is a strong impetus for change whether driven by management, an activist, or a leveraged buyout. However, the sheer threat of Blackhawk being an LBO/activist target should entreat management to implement the desired efficiencies.

The market has not only failed to value the potential gains from operational improvements but is ignoring the possibility of margin improvement altogether. There is a high likelihood that significant reform will take place, with management potentially facing three sources of pressure across investor classes. The market is dramatically undervaluing Blackhawk by overlooking these external pressures, as well as lacking an understanding of the opportunity for margin improvements. I believe this occurs because Blackhawk's quarterly and annual reports make it extremely difficult to reconcile segment expenses with reported COGS/SG&A, and thus prevent analysts from understanding operating profit progression when evaluating margin expansion. My analysis seeks to quantify the gains that can be expected in all of the situations described.

Investment Risks:

The single greatest risk facing the firm is a change in the regulatory landscape. As Blackhawk continues to expand product offerings, especially those that serve the unbanked or underbanked population, it runs the risk of obtaining an industry classification saddling it with excessive regulation. This could erode the margin gains achieved through operational efficiency.

Intrinsic analysis shows, even assuming zero recognition of potential efficiencies, the market is underpricing Blackhawk by roughly 15%. Specifically, the market derived growth rates are 9% when using exit EBITDA multiples, and 12% when using perpetuity growth formulas. These significantly trail my growth measure of 14% CAGR, derived through segment revenue buildup, and are further behind analyst consensus estimates of 14.5% growth. Therefore, barring multiple quarters of sustained headwinds to top-line growth and/or a series of dilutive acquisitions by management, I would expect the stock to perform no worse than the market. I would abandon this investment if shares dropped more than 15%.

Discussion and Analysis:

Blackhawk possesses a strong management team, just from the wrong industry. Three members of the management team, including the CEO, are ex-supermarket executives from Safeway. The strategy the firm has taken, where it seeks to increase volume through company/location acquisition, is inconsistent with the ever-increasing technology base of the business. Management has been forthcoming that it faces integration issues with the businesses acquired during the past three years. Yet, it espouses its plan to continually seek acquisition opportunities. As such, the Incentives segment has seen top-line growth eradicated by operating margins declining from 21% to 8% since becoming a public company in 2013.

Click to enlarge

Moreover, the firm has not exported the efficiency gains in the US Retail segment abroad. However, the management team continues a pattern of expansion into additional territories. International Retail has operating margins of 6%. As peer comparisons demonstrate, this management team continuously grows the top line, with substantially negative one- and three-year LTM net income growth.

Click to enlarge

Blackhawk benefits from sustainable growth with favorable industry trends. Continued operating revenue growth can be achieved through multiple avenues. The firm operates three distinct segments: US Retail, International, and Incentives. Management projects US Retail, currently 62% of revenues, to grow at 8-12% for the long term. International, 24% of top-line revenue, is expected to grow at 15-25%. Finally, Incentives is growing the remaining 14% of revenue at 15-20% per annum. The higher growth rates expected out of the currently smaller divisions should provide upward support to long-term growth. My analysis equates these projections to a 14% CAGR over the next five years in the absence of acquisitions. This conservative growth projection represents a 32% discount to the firm's three-year CAGR and is supported by management presentations and regulatory filings which indicate acquisition-based earnings as 5-10% of top-line growth.

I believe Blackhawk is strategically positioned to move up the value chain, both domestically and internationally, by expanding its prepaid offerings for the underbanked population. The US alone, which has an extremely high coverage rate, still has 27% of the population unbanked or underbanked. Blackhawk's existing backend processing infrastructure offers economies of scale as enhanced product visibility drives new user growth.

Incentives, the fastest growing segment of the company, has benefited from industry tailwinds. Currently, businesses spend $44 billion annually on gift cards as employee and consumer rewards. This number has been growing at a 6% CAGR, with Blackhawk currently capturing $266 million in revenue, and poised to continue gaining market share.

Blackhawk has stable cash flow with low capital requirements. Through its shift towards transaction processing infrastructure, Blackhawk has created a service business that thrives on multi-year contracts that auto-renew. Moreover, the stable cash flows generated by the business come paired with extremely low capital expenditures. During the prior four quarters, the firm spent 3% of revenue (10% of gross profit) on CAPEX.

Driving Investment Returns:

Top-line growth opportunities exist, excluding acquisitions, of 14%. Based on peer analysis and Blackhawks segment data, I believe firm-wide operating margins have the potential to reach 9% over five years, if made a priority. This represents a 690 bps expansion of margins, but is conservative, as it leaves Blackhawk 50% below its peer group's mean. Moreover, 210 bps of improvement is driven by reductions in amortization expenses related to historical acquisitions. Assuming zero margin gains in the US Retail segment, targets can be met through two demonstrably achievable execution efficiencies. Specifically, it is necessary to return the Incentives segment's operating margins to 15%, which is 28% below the margins garnered when the firm went public in 2013. Additionally, International Retail must be optimized to grow margins from 6% to 13%, which is 30+% below the US Retail's margin of 21%. Tighter product integration should drive efficiency gains in all three divisions, which could lead to significantly larger returns through higher growth and multiple expansion.

Intrinsic Analysis:

Full sensitivity analysis was performed to determine value through triangulation across multiple metrics. A discounted cash flow model was built, enabling the collection of valuation ranges when using both perpetuity growth and exit EBITDA multiple approaches. Additionally, a leveraged buyout model was built to identify the possible values an investor could receive in a take-private event. The LBO model also demonstrates the possibility of an acquisition event because returns are above of a 25% hurdle rate.

Click to enlarge

Visual depicting the analysis reinforces three critical highlights. First, the market is slightly undervaluing Blackhawk even when there is zero recognition of potential margin improvements. Second, there is sufficient opportunity for a private equity firm to purchase Blackhawk while still paying current investors a substantial control premium. Third, if management chooses to pursue improvements itself then there are even greater gains available for investors.

Moreover, investor returns are not driven by perceived differences in top-line growth projections. The following tables identify the sources of value when a complete recognition of margin improvements occurs.

Click to enlarge

Tremendous shareholder value can be obtained through better operational management at Blackhawk. However, this doesn't mean an investor needs to hold a stock position for a multi-year time horizon. The stock price will trend upward as margins improve and the market anticipates continued margin expansion.

Uncertainty as to how potential margin expansion will be recognized in the first year creates a wide valuation range of target returns. Yet, the minimal expected 12-month return is 25-30%.

Additionally, analysis reveals that Blackhawk has a beta substantially different than its peer group even when accounting for capital structure differences. Valuation was likewise performed under scenarios where the firm's beta converges on the industry average. On both a perpetuity and EBITDA multiple basis, the intrinsic values associated with industry beta were higher than under current conditions. Therefore, beta convergence should be considered another potential source of value.

Click to enlarge

Leveraged Buyout Analysis:

I have modeled Blackhawk being taken private at $46.80, representing a 30% premium to the five-day average close as of this analysis. The investment provides significant upside beyond a 25% hurdle rate, requires an equity contribution of $1,848 million, benefits from three sources of value creation and results in 91% debt paydown over five years.

An opportunity exists to restructure management with a team that has a proven record of delivering on technology integration. Putting a moratorium on bolt-on acquisitions, until operating margins are brought into line with peers, will provide excess cash to retire debt.

Click to enlarge

Exit opportunities exist through multiple channels. Strong growth in the prepaid and transaction space could make Blackhawk an attractive target for a strategic acquisition, either to a domestic firm or an international partner looking to enter the US market. An exit can also be achieved through a sale to a financial sponsor that desires to further streamline the business. Finally, an IPO is a viable alternative because the market has a track record of accepting Blackhawk and its business model as a public entity.

Click to enlarge

FULL REPORT AND MODEL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST